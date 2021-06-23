  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 24

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 24

News Network
June 23, 2021

>> Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Thursday, June 24th. 

>> Covid vaccines will NOT be administered at PHCs on Thursday, June 24th. It is the day for routine immunisation.

>> Priority frontline workers will be vaccinated at pre designated spots across the district on June 24th.

>> Please register at dk.nic.in website or this form -  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…
in order to avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as the bedridden. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: A decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end, will be taken on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision," Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday. 

According to official sources, the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have continued, while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines extending the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, where citizens were allowed to buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

Some relaxations were announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 14, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and the movement of people till 7 pm.

It had also imposed a Covid-19 curfew (daily) from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The 11 districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with a few ministers today held discussions with officials on precautionary measures to be taken in case of the flood situation, due to monsoon rains in the state.

Yediyurappa said Maharashtra's irrigation minister will be visiting the state on Saturday and will hold discussions with him.

The release of excess water from dams in Maharashtra during heavy rains there usually causes a flood-like situation in the bordering districts of the state.

Yediyurappa said he will also hold a meeting via video conference on Saturday with Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts regarding monsoon preparedness and preventive measures to be taken in case of floods there.

Noting that the state is receiving good rains and farmers are involved in sowing activities, he said measures have been taken to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers without any shortage.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

This kind of heinous crime only the Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can put an end to safeguard the future of the children of India. To maintain a law-abiding Nation the Honourable Justices must give a hard look for such crime.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 17,2021

Mangaluru/ Shivamogga, Jun 17: Two farmers were electrocuted when they were working at a farming land in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Kumara Naik (35) and Shekhara Naik (35), residents of Harogoppa camp, Shikaripur.

They came in contact with an electric wire of a borewell that was lying on the ground due to strong wind and died on Wednesday night. Rural police have registered a case.

In a separate incident in Mangaluru, a young man hailing from Udyavara Kanakoda was electrocuted in a tragic incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mokshith Karkera (25) from Kodavoor, police said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.