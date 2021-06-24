MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 25

>> Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock, and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) will administer 2nd dose vaccinations on Friday, June 25th.

>> Covid vaccines will NOT be administered at PHCs on Friday, June 25th.

>> Priority frontline workers including newspaper distributors will be vaccinated at pre designated spots across the district on June 25th. NRIs can take their 2nd dose at Canara Girls High School on Friday, the 25th.

>> To avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as the elderly or bedridden, please register at dk.nic.in or with this form - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.