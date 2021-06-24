  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 25

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 25

News Network
June 24, 2021

>> Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock, and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) will administer 2nd dose vaccinations on Friday, June 25th. 

>> Covid vaccines will NOT be administered at PHCs on Friday, June 25th. 

>> Priority frontline workers including newspaper distributors will be vaccinated at pre designated spots across the district on June 25th. NRIs can take their 2nd dose at Canara Girls High School on Friday, the 25th. 

>> To avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as the elderly or bedridden, please register at dk.nic.in or with this form -  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday cleared Rs 193 crore in funding support to the greenfield domestic passenger airport project at Hassan, about 200 km from Bengaluru.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who had represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for long, had been pursuing the project, but there had not been much progress.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, accepted the request from the people's representatives of Hassan, and agreed to implement it from the state government.
The Cabinet cleared the funding for infrastructure such as the runway, passenger terminal, and technical structure, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media, after the Cabinet meeting.

Hassan has a good highway and rail network, and is also close to a major seaport. Airport was the only infrastructure the district was lacking.

TDR CERTIFICATE

The Cabinet decided to amend the law and other regulations to speed up issuing of transferable development rights (TDR) certificates to landowners who have surrendered their plots for state's public projects like metro or ring road. Under the present system, the agency implementing the project after acquiring the plot and deciding on the TDR share, would forward the same to the BDA. The planning authorities at BDA would do a survey again before issuing the TDR.

"This led to a lot of delay and harassment to people who have surrendered their plot. On occasions, interested people would also approach BDA officials for a favourable share. Sticking to just one survey report would end a lot of confusion as well as trouble to people," Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 24,2021

Mangaluru, June 24: A 29-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by jumping into the Arabian Sea at Rudrapade, Someshwar on the outskirts of the city yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Bhat (29), son of Ganesh Prasanna, living near Someshwar municipal office.

After completing his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mysuru, Bhat had come back to his native place and completed his MBA in Mangaluru. He was working in a private company and was working from home for the last few months.

Reportedly, Bhat used to regularly visit the Someshwar temple, but on Wednesday he scaled the Rudrapade on the seashore and unexpectedly jumped into the sea.

Though the lifeguards tried to save him they failed as the sea near the Rudrapade is very deep and the waves were high. The reason behind Bhat’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

After some time on noticing that the body of the youth was floating in the sea a little while later, home guard volunteers Prasad Suvarna, fisherman Sagar, Mohan and Sujith of the Coastal Security Force, as well as the staff of Someshwar temple struggled with the waves and succeeded in retrieving the body and bringing it to the seashore.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 20: The Karnataka government has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state till June 21. The KSRTC is all set to resume its public services from Monday (June 21) except in Mysuru district where the restrictions continued.

A press release issued here on Sunday said that state government permitted bus operations with 50 percent seating capacity. Hence, KSRTC will commence local and inter-district long route buses operations with effective from Monday, based on traffic density.

Initially, it plans to operate about 3000 buses.

It said regarding inter-state operations, decisions will be taken in the coming days keeping in view the guidelines of the respective states.

Passengers are requested to compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines while travelling in the corporation buses.

BMTC to resume operations 

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)  will resume operations on Monday with minimum number of buses that will provide limited services from 6 am to 7 pm.

The BMTC has said only 2,000 of its 6,500 buses will be put into operation on Monday. The BMTC will scale up the services based on passenger volume.

In a release issued here on Sunday, the corporation said it will deploy 17 Vayuvajra buses to provide service from Kempegowda International Airport to the bus stations in Majestic and Electronic city.

Following the restrictions around night time, the day's services will end at 7 pm, which may, however, not be convenient for workers in many sectors.

The seating capacity has been restricted to 50 per cent, which amounts to less than 30 passengers in a bus.

Officials have said the measure is hard to implement considering a lone conductor will not be able to control the crowds during peak hours.

Mask-wearing is compulsory for both the crew and passengers. "Passengers without face mask will not be allowed. If permitted seats are occupied in a bus, passengers shall not board the bus and wait for the next bus," the release added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.