  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 26

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 26

coastaldigest.com news network
July 25, 2021

>> Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock, and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Saturday, June 26th. 

>> Covid vaccines will NOT be administered to the general public at PHCs on Saturday, June 26th. This will recommence on Monday, 28th. College students, teaching and non teaching staff will also be vaccinated at PHCs across the district from Monday, June 28th. 

>> Meanwhile, priority frontline workers including auto and taxi drivers, food handlers will be vaccinated at pre designated spots on June 26th.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 16,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Karnataka reported 7,545 fresh cases of COVID-19, lowest since two months, on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected to 27,84,355.

According to official sources, while as many as 148 fresh deaths due to the COVID-19 disease were reported in the last 24-hours, as many as 17,913 COVID-19 patients had recovered across the state.

The total number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state had surged to 33,296.

The sources said that the Bengaluru Urban district had reported 1611 fresh cases in the last 24-hours followed by 841 in Mysuru, 347 from Tumakuru, 239 from Uttara Kannada, 531 from Hassana, 790 from Dakshina Kannada, 262 from Shivamogga and 275 from Bengaluru Urban districts.

While as many as 1,68,712 people had undergone for the COVID-19 tests, the case positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.01 per cent.

While Dakshina Kannada recorded 790 cases and 10 deaths, Udupi recorded 159 cases and 2 deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 17,2021

Bengaluru, June 17: As many as 30 legislators met BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, on Thursday. He gathered views from across the board on the administration and disgruntlement. 

Talks of Cabinet reshuffle surfaced following these meetings as several MLAs are said to have petitioned Singh to ensure “social justice” in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. 

After his meeting with Singh, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said he was confident that the party will take “the right decision at the right time” on making him deputy chief minister. This was in response to MLA Somashekhar Reddy’s demand that Sriramulu should be made deputy CM. 

Singh is learnt to have denied an appointment to disgruntled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. He was asked to meet Singh in Delhi, sources said. 

Meanwhile, another disgruntled leader AH Vishwanath, an MLC, met Singh and demanded Yediyurappa’s ouster. Vishwanath recommended appointing someone from the Panchamasali Lingayat community as CM. Vishwanath, who is sulking that he was not made a minister, also claimed that he submitted documents of alleged corruption by Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP vice-president.

Legislators from North Karnataka such as AS Patil Nadahalli are learnt to have urged Singh to provide representation for their region in the Cabinet. 

The party’s national general secretary CT Ravi told reporters that all these issues will be discussed in the BJP core committee meeting scheduled on Friday. 

Disgruntled Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwar also met Singh. Other leaders who met Singh include ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, Shashikala Jolle, Umesh Katti, and MLAs Muniratna, Roopali Nayak, Kumar Bangarappa, Harish Poonja and Masale Jayaram among others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2021

Bengaluru, June 13: More than 1.5 lakh employees in shopping malls across Karnataka have become jobless due to lockdowns and restrictions over the past year and owners have incurred losses in crores of rupees. Mall owners have urged the government to allow them to reopen by June 21 to help them stem the tide.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) & CEO, Infiniti Malls, said for every person directly employed with malls, on an average, three others are indirectly employed, providing logistics and support.

“In such a scenario, at least 1.5 lakh people have lost their jobs in the state,” Kumar said during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. “Though around 50,000 of them were reemployed after malls reopened for a brief time, many were laid off during the second lockdown,” he said. He said over 50% of malls, a majority of them standalone ventures, will close down if no support is provided.

Sunil Munshi, AVP operations, Orion Malls, said almost 80% of employees working in malls, shops, restaurants and service sectors come from economically weaker sections.

Kumar said a moratorium extended by RBI last year ended in March and they now have nothing to fall back on. “There has hardly been any revenue for a retailer or the mall. The past few months have been so stressful that we don’t know how to cope,” he said.

He said on average, revenue from retail in malls in the state is Rs 2,000 crore per month. They pay Rs 350 crore GST. Due to lockdowns, retails have incurred losses of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore and governments have suffered GST loss of Rs 3,000 crore. “Malls have lost 15% of the revenue generated by retailers,” Kumar said.

Kumar said pre-Covid estimates show that across India, 1,000 malls generate monthly revenue of Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 crore. The whole ecosystem has suffered almost Rs 1 lakh crore losses.

Najeeb Kunil, CEO, PPZ Mall Development & Management Services Co said they have urged the state government to provide waivers around rental / lease, electricity charges, upcoming renewals of existing permits / licenses / NOCs among others. They have also sought waiver of property taxes payment till January 2022 and support around minimum wages rates and guard-board payments until FY 2021-22.

He also feared a downstream effect hitting smallscale industries and small businesses which have no income with shopping malls shut. “The sooner they take a call and heed our requests, the better it will be for everyone in the ecosystem, not just the developers,” he said.

SCAI members said that the solution lies in reopening the shopping malls as soon as possible. Kunil said vaccination is a major solution. “We hope to be back to 90% of footfall by October,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.