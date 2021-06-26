  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 27

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26, 2021

>> Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock, and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Sunday, June 27th. 

>> Covid vaccines will NOT be administered to the general public at PHCs on Sunday, June 27th. 

>> Vaccination will recommence on Monday, 28th. College students and staff will also be vaccinated at PHCs across the district from Monday, June 28th. 

>> Meanwhile, priority frontline workers will continue to be vaccinated at pre designated spots on June 27th.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app

News Network
June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka’s efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic are once again challenged by interstate travellers as the number of people infected with Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is rising in neighbouring states. 

During the first and second waves, infected interstate travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu drove the outbreak in Karnataka. On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope disclosed the presence of 20 cases of the Delta Plus variant in that state, adding to the one case found there weeks before. 

Then, on Tuesday evening, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, which handles genomic sequencing for Tamil Nadu in addition to augmenting sequencing in Karnataka, had found that a sample sent from a Tamil Nadu native was positive for Delta Plus.

With a total of four official cases, Tamil Nadu now has the second highest number of Delta Plus infections in the country, after Maharashtra. While four cases may seem trivial, they represent 1% of all sequences from Tamil Nadu.

The development raises concerns about the possible proliferation of this new variant, now that 22 Karnataka districts have seen an easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 2.0.

One expert who did not want to be named said: "Short of halting all interstate movement, there is really no way to stop more cases of Delta Plus from popping up in Karnataka."

The state may have to consider increasing surveillance at border areas, added Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner (Health). "Already we are screening interstate road travelers, but additional guidance may be introduced in subsequent days to improve surveillance,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted virologist and Chairman of the Genomics Surveillance Committee Dr V Ravi said there was nothing to panic about. "This mutation is a sublineage of the existing ‘Delta’ B.1.617.2 variant which is already present everywhere," he said. 

As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the baseline “Delta” has been found in 27% of all 1,165 samples sequenced by Karnataka to date.

Dr Ravi stressed that it was not possible to contain the variant from the point of restrictive border controls. “The only solution is that more people have to get vaccinated and wear masks,” he said.

Another expert said that the appearance of these new mutants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may not harken a new surge of cases. “This mutant has come at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases have declined and so it may not matter,” he said.

However, any increase in the pace of infections now could potentially see the Delta Plus gain traction. “This is why Covid appropriate behaviours are important to follow now,” he added.

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each will be provided to more than 20,000 artists, and it will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

The government has announced a Rs 2,050 crore package for the people of different sectors affected by Covid-19 second wave, and flower, fruit and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through DBT.

"People belonging to other sectors will also receive benefits soon...Artists were given help during the first wave. This time too, the government has rushed to their help. Applications were invited through the Sevasindhu app and documents were reviewed," Yediyurappa said.

The entire process was carried out transparently, and beneficiaries can get confirmation regarding the transfer of amount to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts through DBT app, he said.

Pointing out restrictions that have been relaxed in some of the districts, the Chief Minister said artists will have to follow the precautions without fail.

The CM advised artists to take care of their health and also to get vaccinated as the government has rolled out a free vaccination drive, the release said.

Outdoor film shooting is among the relaxations announced by the government.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Aravinda Limbavali said that more than 17 thousand artists were given assistance during the first wave. 

Agencies
June 24,2021

Bengaluru, June 24: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked MLAs not to project him as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly polls, amid widening fissures within the party on the issue, that has triggered a game of one-upmanship between him and state unit President D K Shivakumar.

His statement came amid a growing list of MLAs who openly favoured him as CM face despite diktat from the party leadership, which has irked Shivakumar, who is also nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions.

"I don't know, I don't want to react to that... I have never said that I will become Chief Minister, but I will still request MLAs don't make statements (projecting me as) next Chief Minister," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on Shivakumar's statement asking him to rein in MLAs projecting him as next CM.

On returning from New Delhi after meeting party's national leaders, Shivakumar on Wednesday said Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah will look into open statements by some MLAs projecting him.

"...party high command has said what it has to, I have also seen statements by some MLAs in the media. Legislature Party leader (Siddaramaiah) will look into it. If he does not, the party is there to look into it," he had said, adding that he was in no urgency to become the CM and bringing the party to power was his goal.

Siddaramaiah, who is now the leader of opposition in the Assembly, however, playing down statements by some MLAs projecting him as the next CM and maintaining it as their personal views, on Wednesday said "I can't do anything about it...I'm not concerned about it."

Congress legislators B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Chamarajpet), Raghavendra Hitnal (Koppal), J N Ganesh (Kampli) and Bhima Naik (Hagaribommanahalli), S Ramappa (Harihar) and R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy (Pulakeshinagar) have openly expressed their opinion in favour of Siddaramaiah as the next CM.

Their statements had come despite AICC General Secretary in-charge of the State Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shivakumar's diktat to party legislators and leaders not to make such open remarks.

The move by Siddaramaiah's loyalists is said to have gained momentum following a tweet from Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle, last month, stating that the Covid- 19 pandemic would have been under control if Shivakumar was the CM.

The tweet was immediately deleted, but not before enraging the Siddaramaiah camp.

With growing political one-upmanship between the two leaders, the issue may become contentious in the days to come for the Congress, party sources said.

Siddaramaiah had earlier headed the Congress government between 2013-18, in which Shivakumar, who is often referred to as the party's troubleshooter, was a Minister. 

