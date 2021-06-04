  1. Home
Udupi: Covid positive woman jumps to death from 7th floor

coastaldigest.com news network
June 5, 2021

Udupi, June 5: An elderly woman, who was tested positive for covid-19, has committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential apartment in Udupi today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Gangamma (70), a resident of Janardhan Tower apartment located at Jodukatte in Udupi city. Her husband is also suffering from covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital. 

It is learnt that she was under depression after her husband’s hospitalization. Her son is working for Bank of Baroda. 

The family, which hailed from Chitradurga, has been staying in Udupi for past few years.

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 31,2021

covidbodies1.jpg

As is the situation all over India, in Mangaluru too, the burial and cremation of the bodies of COVID patients has become an issue. The workers are overworked and face a shortage of materials needed to complete their tasks in a safe and healthy manner. 

There are several challenges that have arisen during the pandemic. One among them in the sudden surge of deaths, meaning there are more dead bodies on a daily basis than the workers at crematoriums and burial grounds are equipped to handle. This has given way to several groups of volunteers who are taking the initiative to solve the problem. 

However, the volunteers too, are facing several problems. Without government aid, they have to pay for protective gear, PPE kits, gloves, masks, shields etc. from their own pocket. While sometimes the family of the deceased pay for the same, there have been many instances where the family simply cannot afford to do so. In these instances, volunteer organizations conduct burials on their own dime.

In addition to this, they have also been facing the issue that sometimes, the family of the deceased are too afraid to touch the body, in fear of infection. The volunteers have taken to cleaning the bodies, too, rather than just burying them as the families refrain from touching the bodies. 

With it being death due to COVID, the situation becomes more complex. The bodies have to be transported from the hospital or homes by people in protective gear. The equipment costs money, and since most of the work is done on a volunteer basis, there is no government aid. 

Owing to this, not all of the volunteers have sufficient protective equipment. This makes them susceptible to infection. It is a precarious situation as they are working closely with one another, if one of them gets infected, the others are likely to do the same. . They use the equipment they do have to perform the task with as much efficiency as they can, doing all they can to avoid infection.

Further, the transportation calls for another slew of issues. The transport of bodies is a task that has to be done promptly. Due to the lockdowns, the movement of civilians is restricted. The volunteers aren’t official workers, and therefore, find it hard to obtain passes to safely travel without police intervention. 

They are understaffed, as it is unpaid work done in a voluntary fashion. There are several other tasks they perform in addition to this, like arranging for beds, transporting medicine, ensuring that patients get the benefits of the Ayushman card etc. This leaves them overworked and busy all day. 

It goes as far as the workers not having time to stop for meals although part of the work they do is providing food to those waiting with their loved ones in the hospital and those out of work and hungry due to the lockdown. According to the workers, they don’t think of food, and eat when they can. That falls low on their list of worries. 

The majority of the current crisis falls to the lack of attention from the administration. When asked what they could use assistance with, the answers were many. This includes PPE kits, face masks, shields, gloves, passes for transport etc. 

However, a volunteer stated that the real help they would get is only from the government. He said that for now they are able to feed themselves while still providing assistance to people, and that without proper measures taken people would be left without food to eat. He said that there was a dire need of lockdowns to be implemented well, keeping measures for daily wage workers and those who cannot earn money during a lockdown. He said there was also a need for ambulances, and protective gear provided by the government to ensure that people can be transported safely. 

According to him, while there are plenty of medical colleges and hospitals in Mangalore, the surrounding areas are suffering and people are unable to seek treatment. While the volunteers are doing all they can to assist the patients, and help provide proper services for the deceased, there is only so much they can do. Without government aid, it will be impossible to continue this for as long as it needs to be done.

News Network
May 25,2021

oxygen.jpg

Mangaluru, May 25: An Indian Navy vessel "INS SHARDUL" carrying 11 liquid oxygen tankers, 1,200 oxygen cylinders and two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Tuesday.

The consignment was sent by the Indian Community Support Group of Kuwait.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shanker, ACP Mahesh Kumar, Coast Guard Commander Venkatesh, Indian Red Cross Society, DK District unit Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Indian Red Cross Society Karnataka State Management Committee Member Yatish Baikampady and others received the consignment.

News Network
June 4,2021

Bengaluru, June 4: Karnataka on Friday reported 16,068 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 364 deaths, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 26,69,514 and 30,895 respectively, the Health Department said.

The State has 2,80,186 active cases whereas the total number of patients discharged stood at 23,58,412 with the recovery of 22,316.

The infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest in the State with 3,221 infections and 206 fatalities.

The city has so far reported 11,77,496 infections and 14,482 deaths.

There were 1,31,179 active cases.

Mysuru district emerged as the second major COVID hot spot with 1,265 and 18 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, there were 974 infections in Hassan, 857 in Tumakuru, 806 in Dakshina Kannada, 792 in Belagavi, 702 in Chitradurga, 636 in Shivamogga and 620 Davangere.

Infections were reported in other districts including Dharwad, Ballari, Chikamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, and Uttara Kannada. Udupi reported three deaths and 561 one new cases.

The department said 10 deaths occurred in Kolar, nine each in Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Uttara Kannada, eight each in Shivamogga, Davangere and Ballari.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.

There were 1,50,610 tests done today including 1,11,002 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far, 2.03 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.
As on Friday, 1.46 crore inoculations were done in the State comprising first and second dose of vaccine.
The positivity rate for the day was 10.66 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.26 per cent, the department said.

