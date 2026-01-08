Wings over Mangaluru: 12th Karnataka bird festival takes flight at Pilikula

Mangaluru: The pristine landscapes of Pilikula Nisargadhama are set to become a haven for avian enthusiasts as the 12th edition of the Karnataka Bird Festival (popularly known as Hakki Habba) kicks off this Friday. Organized by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board in collaboration with the Forest Department, the three-day event (January 9–11) aims to pivot the state’s tourism narrative from "tiger-centric" to a more inclusive appreciation of its diverse winged inhabitants.

A Majestic Mascot for Coastal Conservation

This year, the spotlight shines brightly on the White-bellied Sea Eagle, a formidable raptor of the coastal skies, which has been designated as the festival’s official mascot. Board Chairperson Shalet Pinto emphasized that the choice highlights the region's unique maritime biodiversity and the urgent need for environmental protection through sustainable eco-tourism.

Global Knowledge, Local Roots

The festival will be officially inaugurated by Eshwar B. Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment. Beyond the spectacle, the event serves as a critical bridge between seasoned naturalists and the next generation.

Anthony Mariappa, DCF of the Mangaluru Division, noted that the festival is designed as an "outreach and knowledge-sharing powerhouse." More than 180 students from six prestigious colleges, including St. Aloysius and Mangalore University, will trade their classrooms for the field, gaining hands-on experience in bird spotting and documentation.

The "Big Twelve": Habitats Under the Lens

Ornithologists and participants will fan out across twelve strategically identified locations representing four distinct ecosystems:

• Wetlands: Kenjar, Kavoor, Polali, and Jokatte.

• Forest Patches: Pilikula and Mangalore University campus.

• Shorelines: Mukka and Sasihitlu.

• Estuaries: Bettampady.

With over 420 species recorded in the Dakshina Kannada district—including 40 migratory visitors—this edition of the Bird Festival promises to be a milestone in documenting India's western flyway.