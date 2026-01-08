  1. Home
  2. Wings over Mangaluru: 12th Karnataka bird festival takes flight at Pilikula

News Network
January 8, 2026

Mangaluru: The pristine landscapes of Pilikula Nisargadhama are set to become a haven for avian enthusiasts as the 12th edition of the Karnataka Bird Festival (popularly known as Hakki Habba) kicks off this Friday. Organized by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board in collaboration with the Forest Department, the three-day event (January 9–11) aims to pivot the state’s tourism narrative from "tiger-centric" to a more inclusive appreciation of its diverse winged inhabitants.

A Majestic Mascot for Coastal Conservation

This year, the spotlight shines brightly on the White-bellied Sea Eagle, a formidable raptor of the coastal skies, which has been designated as the festival’s official mascot. Board Chairperson Shalet Pinto emphasized that the choice highlights the region's unique maritime biodiversity and the urgent need for environmental protection through sustainable eco-tourism.

Global Knowledge, Local Roots

The festival will be officially inaugurated by Eshwar B. Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment. Beyond the spectacle, the event serves as a critical bridge between seasoned naturalists and the next generation.

Anthony Mariappa, DCF of the Mangaluru Division, noted that the festival is designed as an "outreach and knowledge-sharing powerhouse." More than 180 students from six prestigious colleges, including St. Aloysius and Mangalore University, will trade their classrooms for the field, gaining hands-on experience in bird spotting and documentation.

The "Big Twelve": Habitats Under the Lens

Ornithologists and participants will fan out across twelve strategically identified locations representing four distinct ecosystems:

•    Wetlands: Kenjar, Kavoor, Polali, and Jokatte.
•    Forest Patches: Pilikula and Mangalore University campus.
•    Shorelines: Mukka and Sasihitlu.
•    Estuaries: Bettampady.

With over 420 species recorded in the Dakshina Kannada district—including 40 migratory visitors—this edition of the Bird Festival promises to be a milestone in documenting India's western flyway. 

News Network
January 1,2026

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

News Network
January 1,2026

Mangaluru, Jan 1: N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE (Deemed-to-be University) and Managing Director of K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital, passed away in Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2026. He was 86.

According to sources, Mr. Hegde breathed his last at around 2 a.m. at his residence, ‘Sadanand’, located at Shivabagh in the city.

A towering figure in the field of education and philanthropy, Mr. Hegde was the founder of the Nitte Group of Educational Institutions, which grew under his leadership into a major centre for higher education, particularly in medical, dental, engineering, and allied sciences. His vision played a key role in transforming the educational landscape of coastal Karnataka and beyond.

Born into a distinguished family, Mr. Hegde was the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice K.S. Hegde. He was also the brother of former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice N. Santosh Hegde.

He is survived by his wife Sujatha Hegde, son Vishal Hegde, and daughter Ashwita Poonja.

The mortal remains of Mr. Hegde will be kept for public viewing at his residence until 3 p.m. on January 1. Thereafter, they will be taken to the Nitte education campus, where the public can pay their last respects between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Condolences poured in from across academic and public circles. In a condolence message, P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said Mr. Hegde’s passing marked the end of an era in the region’s educational history.

“It is the end of an era which witnessed a great transformation in the educational sector in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Indeed, he stitched broken hearts into one to practise coexistence and mutual respect. The entire student community and staff of Mangalore University salute him for his exemplary contribution to the nation and Dakshina Kannada in particular,” the message read.

Mr. Hegde’s legacy as an institution builder, educationist, and humanitarian is expected to endure through the vast network of institutions he established and nurtured.

News Network
December 24,2025

Mangaluru, Dec 24: As the coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi gear up for the year-end festivities—ranging from Christmas Eve midnight masses to the influx of tourists for the upcoming temple festivals—the joy of "coming home" has been met with a harsh financial reality. Private bus operators are facing intense backlash for "predatory pricing," with ticket costs from Bengaluru to the coast skyrocketing by over 300% overnight.

A Seasonal Extortion?

For the thousands of students and professionals working in Karnataka’s capital, the 350km journey to the coast is a seasonal ritual. However, this year, the "homecoming" has turned into a luxury few can afford.

Standard sleeper coach tickets, which usually retail between ₹800 and ₹1,000, are currently being sold on major aggregators for anywhere between ₹2,800 and ₹3,600.

"It’s not just a surge; it’s extortion," says Rohan Saldanha, a Mangaluru native who works in Whitefield. "I waited to book my tickets thinking prices would stabilize, but now I’m paying nearly the price of a flight ticket just to sit on a bus for nine hours."

The Operator’s Defense

Private transport unions have been quick to defend the move, citing the "Empty Return" factor. They argue that while every seat to Mangaluru and Udupi is occupied this week, the buses return to Bengaluru almost entirely empty, leading to a massive operational deficit.

"We are not the villains here," one operator claimed. "Between rising toll charges on the Shiradi Ghat and the high cost of diesel, we have to make the most of these four days to keep our business viable for the rest of the year."

Government Intervention: Too Little, Too Late?

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has attempted to bridge the gap by deploying 500 extra 'Special' buses to the coastal region. While these government-run services are priced more reasonably, they were fully booked within hours of the announcement, leaving late-comers at the mercy of private players.

The Transport Department has reportedly dispatched "Sleeper Squads" to major boarding points like Madiwala and Majestic to check for overcharging, but commuters claim the checks are superficial and do little to bring down the digital prices listed on apps.
The Regional Impact

The price hike doesn't just affect families; it hits the local economy. Udupi, currently bustling with pilgrims and tourists visiting the Sri Krishna Matha for year-end darshans, and Mangaluru, vibrant with Christmas celebrations, both rely on this seasonal influx. High travel costs threaten to dampen the tourism footfall that local businesses depend on.

