No decision yet on UP-like population control measures in Karnataka: Law Minister

Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the BJP government in the state had no plans to roll out an Uttar Pradesh-like population control law while adding that a decision will be taken after “discussion and deliberation”.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has released a draft proposal on population control that seeks to exclude people with more than two children from availing government schemes, with incentives for those with less than two offspring.

“These are policy matters that need to be discussed and deliberated upon,” Bommai said. “Population control has been there for a long time. There’s also family planning, which is different from incentivizing population control. It has to be deliberated. We will take a call,” Bommai said.