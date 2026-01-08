Fighters Jubail Lift B-Human Cup 2026 Trophy in Saudi Arabia

Al Jubail: Fighters Jubail emerged champions of the B-Human Cup 2026 (Season 3) after a thrilling high-voltage final against Ascent at the Al Falah Floodlight Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 2, 2026. The packed venue witnessed a top-class six-over contest, marking a memorable conclusion to the two-day cricket mega event.

After winning the toss, Ascent opted to field, sending Fighters Jubail in to bat. Fighters posted a competitive 85 runs in the allotted six overs. Chasing a target of 86, Ascent fell short, handing Fighters Jubail a well-deserved victory. Anwar of Fighters Jubail was adjudged Man of the Match as well as Man of the Series for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Semi-Final Results

Earlier, two exciting semi-final matches set the stage for the grand finale.

• First semi-final: Ascent defeated Clusters

• Second semi-final: Fighters Jubail outplayed Amplitude Avengers

Tournament Highlights

The two-day knockout tournament featured 10 teams and was organized by Team B-Human, Jubail Unit, with Al Muzain and Raqwani Group as the main sponsors.

Closing Ceremony

The post-match closing ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Fawaz Ullal. Mr. Basheer, President of the B-Human Jubail Unit, welcomed the gathering.

The event was moderated by Salim Udupi, who invited the dignitaries to the dais, including:

• Mr. Asif Deal, Founder of B-Human (Chief Guest)

• Mr. Sharif Bolar, Chairman of B-Human

• Mr. Deepak, GM, Al Muzain

• Dr. Arun Rai, CEO, Yenepoya School, Al Khobar

They were joined by co-sponsors and guests:

Mr. Shakeel (CEO, Makhavi), Mr. Farooq Ahmed (CEO, Arab Energy), CR Aboobakker, Mr. Hitesh (E-Manager, Al Muzain), Mr. Mohammed Farooq (CEO, Portway Travels), Mr. Muqthar Noor (MD, Shield Sensor), Mr. Shahul Hameed (Trustee, B-Human), Mr. Yunus (Trustee, B-Human), and Mr. Ansaf (CEO, Unified Inspection Company).

All were honoured with mementos by the organizing committee.

A short documentary showcasing the activities of Team B-Human was presented by Founder Asif Deal. Appreciation mementos were also presented to sponsors in recognition of their support for the dialysis care initiative.

Guest Speeches

Dr. Arun Rai praised the tournament and remarked that the day’s success belonged not just to the two finalist teams, but also to B-Human, which won the hearts of the people through its service.

Mr. Deepak and Mr. Shakeel commended the organizers for conducting a wonderful event and urged continued support for B-Human’s charitable initiatives.

In his address, Mr. Asif Deal spoke about the founding of Team B-Human in 2016 and highlighted its mission of providing free dialysis support. He thanked all members, donors, and volunteers for their tireless dedication.

Felicitation & Special Attractions

Three individuals were felicitated for their exceptional service during emergencies:

1. Mohammed Malebettu

2. Dilawar Hussain

3. Heena Firoz Khan

Family games for children and women, along with free lucky draw coupons, added to the festive atmosphere.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Br. Younus, Trustee of B-Human, who expressed gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, spectators, and organizers for making the annual B-Human Cup a grand success.