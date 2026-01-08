  1. Home
Fighters Jubail Lift B-Human Cup 2026 Trophy in Saudi Arabia

Media Release
January 8, 2026

Al Jubail: Fighters Jubail emerged champions of the B-Human Cup 2026 (Season 3) after a thrilling high-voltage final against Ascent at the Al Falah Floodlight Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 2, 2026. The packed venue witnessed a top-class six-over contest, marking a memorable conclusion to the two-day cricket mega event.

After winning the toss, Ascent opted to field, sending Fighters Jubail in to bat. Fighters posted a competitive 85 runs in the allotted six overs. Chasing a target of 86, Ascent fell short, handing Fighters Jubail a well-deserved victory. Anwar of Fighters Jubail was adjudged Man of the Match as well as Man of the Series for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Semi-Final Results

Earlier, two exciting semi-final matches set the stage for the grand finale.
•    First semi-final: Ascent defeated Clusters
•    Second semi-final: Fighters Jubail outplayed Amplitude Avengers

Tournament Highlights

The two-day knockout tournament featured 10 teams and was organized by Team B-Human, Jubail Unit, with Al Muzain and Raqwani Group as the main sponsors.

Closing Ceremony

The post-match closing ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Fawaz Ullal. Mr. Basheer, President of the B-Human Jubail Unit, welcomed the gathering.

The event was moderated by Salim Udupi, who invited the dignitaries to the dais, including:

•    Mr. Asif Deal, Founder of B-Human (Chief Guest)
•    Mr. Sharif Bolar, Chairman of B-Human
•    Mr. Deepak, GM, Al Muzain
•    Dr. Arun Rai, CEO, Yenepoya School, Al Khobar

They were joined by co-sponsors and guests:

Mr. Shakeel (CEO, Makhavi), Mr. Farooq Ahmed (CEO, Arab Energy), CR Aboobakker, Mr. Hitesh (E-Manager, Al Muzain), Mr. Mohammed Farooq (CEO, Portway Travels), Mr. Muqthar Noor (MD, Shield Sensor), Mr. Shahul Hameed (Trustee, B-Human), Mr. Yunus (Trustee, B-Human), and Mr. Ansaf (CEO, Unified Inspection Company).

All were honoured with mementos by the organizing committee.

A short documentary showcasing the activities of Team B-Human was presented by Founder Asif Deal. Appreciation mementos were also presented to sponsors in recognition of their support for the dialysis care initiative.

Guest Speeches

Dr. Arun Rai praised the tournament and remarked that the day’s success belonged not just to the two finalist teams, but also to B-Human, which won the hearts of the people through its service.

Mr. Deepak and Mr. Shakeel commended the organizers for conducting a wonderful event and urged continued support for B-Human’s charitable initiatives.

In his address, Mr. Asif Deal spoke about the founding of Team B-Human in 2016 and highlighted its mission of providing free dialysis support. He thanked all members, donors, and volunteers for their tireless dedication.

Felicitation & Special Attractions

Three individuals were felicitated for their exceptional service during emergencies:

1.    Mohammed Malebettu
2.    Dilawar Hussain
3.    Heena Firoz Khan

Family games for children and women, along with free lucky draw coupons, added to the festive atmosphere.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Br. Younus, Trustee of B-Human, who expressed gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, spectators, and organizers for making the annual B-Human Cup a grand success.

News Network
January 1,2026

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

News Network
December 24,2025

Mangaluru, Dec 24: As the coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi gear up for the year-end festivities—ranging from Christmas Eve midnight masses to the influx of tourists for the upcoming temple festivals—the joy of "coming home" has been met with a harsh financial reality. Private bus operators are facing intense backlash for "predatory pricing," with ticket costs from Bengaluru to the coast skyrocketing by over 300% overnight.

A Seasonal Extortion?

For the thousands of students and professionals working in Karnataka’s capital, the 350km journey to the coast is a seasonal ritual. However, this year, the "homecoming" has turned into a luxury few can afford.

Standard sleeper coach tickets, which usually retail between ₹800 and ₹1,000, are currently being sold on major aggregators for anywhere between ₹2,800 and ₹3,600.

"It’s not just a surge; it’s extortion," says Rohan Saldanha, a Mangaluru native who works in Whitefield. "I waited to book my tickets thinking prices would stabilize, but now I’m paying nearly the price of a flight ticket just to sit on a bus for nine hours."

The Operator’s Defense

Private transport unions have been quick to defend the move, citing the "Empty Return" factor. They argue that while every seat to Mangaluru and Udupi is occupied this week, the buses return to Bengaluru almost entirely empty, leading to a massive operational deficit.

"We are not the villains here," one operator claimed. "Between rising toll charges on the Shiradi Ghat and the high cost of diesel, we have to make the most of these four days to keep our business viable for the rest of the year."

Government Intervention: Too Little, Too Late?

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has attempted to bridge the gap by deploying 500 extra 'Special' buses to the coastal region. While these government-run services are priced more reasonably, they were fully booked within hours of the announcement, leaving late-comers at the mercy of private players.

The Transport Department has reportedly dispatched "Sleeper Squads" to major boarding points like Madiwala and Majestic to check for overcharging, but commuters claim the checks are superficial and do little to bring down the digital prices listed on apps.
The Regional Impact

The price hike doesn't just affect families; it hits the local economy. Udupi, currently bustling with pilgrims and tourists visiting the Sri Krishna Matha for year-end darshans, and Mangaluru, vibrant with Christmas celebrations, both rely on this seasonal influx. High travel costs threaten to dampen the tourism footfall that local businesses depend on.

