KKMA Karnataka branch holds general body meeting in Kuwait, elects new leadership for 2025–27

The Karnataka Branch of the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA), one of the largest social and community service organisations of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, convened its General Body Meeting on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Evergreen Auditorium, Abbasiya.

The meeting began with a soulful recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Mohammed Afraz Anwar, followed by a welcome address from Mohammed Amin Sheik, General Secretary of the Karnataka Branch. The programme was formally inaugurated by Eng. Mohammad Nawas Cadiri, Organising Secretary of the KKMA Central Committee and Mentor of the Karnataka Branch, who commended the members for their dedication and consistent contributions to KKMA’s humanitarian mission.

Addressing the gathering, KKMA Central Committee President K. Basheer highlighted the significance of the Karnataka Branch and appreciated its exemplary performance and meaningful role within the association.

In his presidential address, Branch President Yusuf Rasheed outlined the branch’s achievements in various charitable and social initiatives, including the Family Benefit Scheme (FBS), Educational Scholarship Programme (ESP), Kidney Dialysis Centres (KDC), Medical Assistance Programme (MAP), Home for the Homeless, Housing Improvement Programme (HIP), Magnet team services for expatriate patients in Kuwait, and the repatriation of deceased individuals to their home countries. He expressed sincere gratitude to his team for their selfless service during his four-year tenure.

Senior Leader and CFO Sayed Rafeek presented the annual activity report and financial report covering the past two years, both of which were unanimously approved by the General Body.

Delivering the keynote address, Central Committee Working President O.P. Sharafu spoke on the importance of social work, emphasising its values and responsibilities.

Several members were felicitated for their outstanding contributions. Sheik Yusuf Abbas, Mohammad Hussain Daddi, Mohammad Ansar Hussain, Imad Irshad Nazeer, Imthiyaz Noor Choughuley, Abdul Hakeem Ismail, and Abdul Latheef Kodibail were honoured for their dedicated service. Awards for excellence in the membership campaign were presented to Najmuddin Takey, Mabiya Adam, Ansar Dayambu, and Shoukath Husainabba Shirva.

Branch Mentor Mohammad Nawas Cadiri was honoured for his continued guidance and motivation, while President Yusuf Rasheed was felicitated for his visionary leadership and remarkable service over the past four years.

Following the formal dissolution of the existing committee, a new committee for 2025–27 was formed under the supervision of Returning Officer Naufal AT, Vice President (IT), KKMA Central Committee. Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam was unanimously elected as the new President of the KKMA Karnataka Branch for a two-year term. Office-bearers from all six zones of the branch were also introduced.

In his acceptance speech, President-elect Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam thanked Almighty Allah and expressed his gratitude to KKMA leaders and members for their trust. He sought continued cooperation to further strengthen KKMA’s mission and vision.

KKMA Vice Chairman Ibrahim Kunnil congratulated the new leadership and assured full support from the Central Committee. The felicitation session featured addresses by Central Committee Finance Secretaries Abdul Hamid Mulky and Mohammad Ali, General Secretary BM Iqbal, CFO Syed Rafiq, Vice President (IT) Naufal AT, Vice President (FBS) PM Jaffar, City Zonal President Abdul Latheef Shedia, and senior leaders Nazeer Bolar and Syed Manipur, all extending their best wishes.

The programme was smoothly compered by Abdul Jabbar Gurupur and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mabiya Adam. The AGM ended on a high note with fellowship among members, leaders, and well-wishers, followed by a buffet dinner—marking yet another milestone in the Karnataka Branch’s journey of community service.

Office Bearers for 2026–2027

• Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam – President

• Abdul Rahiman Kana – Working President

• Mohammed Amin Sheik – General Secretary

• Sharief Ahmed Mulky – Treasurer

• Mohammad Faisal Beary – Administration Secretary

Vice Presidents:

• Mohammed Irshad Mulky – Membership Affairs

• Imthiyaz Abdul Kareem Soorinje – Family Benefit Affairs

• Mohammed Riyaz Kawa – Social Projects

• Mohammed Shamshuddin Moosa – Education Support

• Mohammed Noufal – Education & Skill Development

• Shakeel Ahmed – Cultural & Sports Affairs

• Shoukath Husainabba Shirva – Moral & Spiritual Development

Secretaries:

• Ramlan Bhatrathota – Relief Development

• Firoz Abdul Samad – Community Service

• Mabiya Adam Kadaba – IT, Public Relations & Event Management