KKMA Karnataka branch holds general body meeting in Kuwait, elects new leadership for 2025–27

December 23, 2025

The Karnataka Branch of the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA), one of the largest social and community service organisations of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, convened its General Body Meeting on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Evergreen Auditorium, Abbasiya.

The meeting began with a soulful recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Mohammed Afraz Anwar, followed by a welcome address from Mohammed Amin Sheik, General Secretary of the Karnataka Branch. The programme was formally inaugurated by Eng. Mohammad Nawas Cadiri, Organising Secretary of the KKMA Central Committee and Mentor of the Karnataka Branch, who commended the members for their dedication and consistent contributions to KKMA’s humanitarian mission.

Addressing the gathering, KKMA Central Committee President K. Basheer highlighted the significance of the Karnataka Branch and appreciated its exemplary performance and meaningful role within the association.

In his presidential address, Branch President Yusuf Rasheed outlined the branch’s achievements in various charitable and social initiatives, including the Family Benefit Scheme (FBS), Educational Scholarship Programme (ESP), Kidney Dialysis Centres (KDC), Medical Assistance Programme (MAP), Home for the Homeless, Housing Improvement Programme (HIP), Magnet team services for expatriate patients in Kuwait, and the repatriation of deceased individuals to their home countries. He expressed sincere gratitude to his team for their selfless service during his four-year tenure.

Senior Leader and CFO Sayed Rafeek presented the annual activity report and financial report covering the past two years, both of which were unanimously approved by the General Body.

Delivering the keynote address, Central Committee Working President O.P. Sharafu spoke on the importance of social work, emphasising its values and responsibilities.

Several members were felicitated for their outstanding contributions. Sheik Yusuf Abbas, Mohammad Hussain Daddi, Mohammad Ansar Hussain, Imad Irshad Nazeer, Imthiyaz Noor Choughuley, Abdul Hakeem Ismail, and Abdul Latheef Kodibail were honoured for their dedicated service. Awards for excellence in the membership campaign were presented to Najmuddin Takey, Mabiya Adam, Ansar Dayambu, and Shoukath Husainabba Shirva.

Branch Mentor Mohammad Nawas Cadiri was honoured for his continued guidance and motivation, while President Yusuf Rasheed was felicitated for his visionary leadership and remarkable service over the past four years.

Following the formal dissolution of the existing committee, a new committee for 2025–27 was formed under the supervision of Returning Officer Naufal AT, Vice President (IT), KKMA Central Committee. Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam was unanimously elected as the new President of the KKMA Karnataka Branch for a two-year term. Office-bearers from all six zones of the branch were also introduced.

In his acceptance speech, President-elect Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam thanked Almighty Allah and expressed his gratitude to KKMA leaders and members for their trust. He sought continued cooperation to further strengthen KKMA’s mission and vision.

KKMA Vice Chairman Ibrahim Kunnil congratulated the new leadership and assured full support from the Central Committee. The felicitation session featured addresses by Central Committee Finance Secretaries Abdul Hamid Mulky and Mohammad Ali, General Secretary BM Iqbal, CFO Syed Rafiq, Vice President (IT) Naufal AT, Vice President (FBS) PM Jaffar, City Zonal President Abdul Latheef Shedia, and senior leaders Nazeer Bolar and Syed Manipur, all extending their best wishes.

The programme was smoothly compered by Abdul Jabbar Gurupur and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mabiya Adam. The AGM ended on a high note with fellowship among members, leaders, and well-wishers, followed by a buffet dinner—marking yet another milestone in the Karnataka Branch’s journey of community service.

Office Bearers for 2026–2027

•    Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam – President

•    Abdul Rahiman Kana – Working President

•    Mohammed Amin Sheik – General Secretary

•    Sharief Ahmed Mulky – Treasurer

•    Mohammad Faisal Beary – Administration Secretary

Vice Presidents:

•    Mohammed Irshad Mulky – Membership Affairs

•    Imthiyaz Abdul Kareem Soorinje – Family Benefit Affairs

•    Mohammed Riyaz Kawa – Social Projects

•    Mohammed Shamshuddin Moosa – Education Support

•    Mohammed Noufal – Education & Skill Development

•    Shakeel Ahmed – Cultural & Sports Affairs

•    Shoukath Husainabba Shirva – Moral & Spiritual Development

Secretaries:

•    Ramlan Bhatrathota – Relief Development

•    Firoz Abdul Samad – Community Service

•    Mabiya Adam Kadaba – IT, Public Relations & Event Management

December 17,2025

Melkar, Dec 17: The 17th Annual Day and Graduation Ceremony of Melkar Women’s PU and Degree College, themed “Fusion-2K25,” was celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic journey. The programme reflected the college’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence, character building, and the holistic development of students.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Asif Mohammed, whose presence greatly enriched the occasion. The celebration was further graced by the chief guests Mr. P. B. Ahmed Mudassir and Mr. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, along with the distinguished guests of honour Mr. B. A. Nazeer and Mr. Ibrahim Gadiyar. In their inspiring addresses, the guests encouraged the graduating students and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the management, faculty, and students.

The annual report was presented by the Principal, Mr. Abdul Majeed S, highlighting the institution’s academic progress, notable achievements, and extracurricular accomplishments during the academic year.

The presidential address was delivered by the esteemed Chairman of Melkar Women’s PU and Degree College, Dr. Haji S. M. Rasheed, who emphasized the vital role of education in empowering women and shaping responsible citizens. He also stressed the importance of discipline, dedication, and perseverance in achieving success.

Cultural programmes and academic recognitions formed an integral part of the celebration, showcasing the talents and achievements of the students. The graduation ceremony was a proud moment for the outgoing students as they were formally conferred degrees and wished success in their future endeavours.

Ms. Mashmooma Fathima served as the Master of Ceremonies. The welcome address was delivered by Ms. Fathima Nida, and the programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Ms. Ayisha Suhana.

The event successfully achieved its objectives and was highly appreciated by the guests and attendees.

December 19,2025

Mangaluru: In a decisive move to tackle the city’s deteriorating sanitation infrastructure, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has announced a massive ₹1,200 crore action plan to overhaul its underground drainage (UGD) network.

The initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner and MCC Administrator Darshan HV, aims to bridge "missing links" in the current system that have left residents grappling with overflowing sewage and environmental hazards.

The Breaking Point

The announcement follows a high-intensity phone-in session on Thursday, where the DC was flooded with grievances from frustrated citizens. Residents, including Savithri from Yekkur, described a harrowing reality: raw sewage from apartments leaking into stormwater drains, creating a "permanent stink" and turning residential zones into mosquito breeding grounds.

"We are facing immense difficulties due to the stench and the health risks. Local officials have remained silent until now," one resident reported during the session.

The Strategy: A Six-Year Vision

DC Darshan HV confirmed that the proposed plan is not a temporary patch but a comprehensive six-year roadmap designed to accommodate Mangaluru’s projected population growth. Key highlights of the plan include:

•    Infrastructure Expansion: Laying additional pipelines to connect older neighborhoods to the main grid.

•    STP Crackdown: Stricter enforcement of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) regulations. While new apartments are required to have functional STPs, many older buildings lack them entirely, and several newer units are reportedly non-functional.

•    Budgetary Push: The plan has already been discussed with the district in-charge minister and the Secretary of the Urban Development Department. It is slated for formal presentation in the upcoming state budget.

December 15,2025

Mangaluru police have arrested a 27-year-old NRI on his return from Saudi Arabia in connection with an Instagram post allegedly containing derogatory and provocative remarks about the Hindu religion, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Abdul Khader Nehad, a resident of Ulaibettu in Mangaluru, was working in Saudi Arabia when the post was uploaded, police said.

A suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 after an allegedly offensive post circulated from the Instagram account ‘team_sdpi_2025’. Police said the content was flagged for being provocative and derogatory in nature.

During the investigation, technical analysis traced the Instagram post to Nehad, who was residing abroad at the time, a senior police officer said. Based on these findings, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him.

On December 14, Nehad arrived from Saudi Arabia at Calicut International Airport in Kerala, where he was taken into custody on arrival. Police said further investigation is underway.

