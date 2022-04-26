  1. Home
  2. KFC Qatar hosts grand iftar meet

KFC Qatar hosts grand iftar meet

Media Release
April 26, 2022

iftar4.jpg

Doha: The grand iftar meet was held by the KCF Qatar National Committee in Doha on 23-04-2022 under the chairmanship of reception committee chairman Ishaq Nizami. The event began with the Mahlratul Badria spiritual Majlis, led by Hafil Umarul Farooq Sakhafi and Asif Ahsani al-Anwari, and ICF Qatar National Committee General Secretary Dr Basheer Puthupadam has inaugurated the ceremony. Chief guest Assayyid Nizamuddin Bafaqi Thangal offered dua.

Guests, ICF Qatar national leaders Ahmad Saqafi Perambra, Naushad Sahib Adirumada, RSC Convenor Muhammad Shafeeq spoke and congratulated the participants of this Grand Iftar gathering.
 
A short documentary video showcasing the ongoing activities of KCF, in collaboration with SSF has been presented & Hafil Umarul Farooq Saqafi, the Leader of the KCF International Committee has explained the way KCF functions and how KCF actively leading the development of academic, religious and economical status of a society which is deprived of religious and secular education, is.

KCF Qatar national committee leaders were present in the ceremony including treasurer Kabir Derakatte, Ihsan division chairman Muneer Magundi, organizing section chairman Haneef Pathoor and education wing chairman Sattar Ashrafi Mata. KCF national committee leaders such as Hasan Poonjalkatte, Siddique Krishnapura, Farooq Krishnapura, Mirshad Kanyana, Ashraf Kavalakatte, Ismail Uppalli contributed to the success of the ceremony, by providing entire Iftar arrangements.

KCF national committee general secretary Siddique handuguli welcomed.  Basheer Uppalli, convener of Iftar Sangama reception committee proposed vote of thanks.

iftar1.jpg

iftar3.jpg

iftar2.jpg

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2022

drjameed.jpg

Adv. Abdul Hameed aka P A Hameed Padubidri, an NRI pro-bono lawyer and social worker, who is presently working in a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, has been conferred with the Honorary Doctorate as well as Dr  APJ Abdul Kalam Peace Award-2022 by the Global Human Peace University based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu-India. 

The Doctorate and Award were bestowed to P A Hameed for his long exemplary and outstanding services in the socio- humanitarian arena through his vast knowledge in law faculty. 

P A Hameed arrived in Coimbatore directly from Saudi Arabia to receive the Doctorate and Award at the Awarding ceremony held on 09/04/2022 at SITRA Auditorium in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Global Human Peace University (GHPU), which is having presence in various foreign countries, recognized and honored P A Hameed by conferring the hybrid awards for his great achievements effected for the cause of the Indian compatriots and others alike.

Dr P A Hameed was a humanitarian functionary from a very early age. He held several positions in various organizations including the Member of BOA (Board of Appointment) in Mangalore University, Karnataka State Minority Commission District Member nominated by the Governor.

By profession, he is an Advocate. Besides, he is an amateur journalist and socio-human rights worker. He is the recipient of the "Karnataka State Best Youth Award -98" awarded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Government of Karnataka for his outstanding works. He was also qualified for the National Youth Award of the Government of India in 1999. 

Dr P A Hameed was the first elected Taluk Panchayat member of Udupi during 1995-2000. He was known as the youngest elected T.P. member in the State.

He completed his primary education at Padubidri Urdu School, did his high school & PUC at Padubidri Junior College and graduated from Mulki Vijaya College. He then completed his law degree at SDM Law College, Mangalore.

He had been practicing lawyer at Udupi court for few years & then he had touched down the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & was working at a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Dr  P A Hameed took up various cases voluntarily, including but not limited to, labor issues, sponsorship issues & other cases.

During the last Covid-19, he was working relentlessly by coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh & Indian Embassy in Dubai & ICG in Abudhabi & other authorities to bring back Indians (to Saudi), who were stranded in Dubai due to travel ban.  

He also worked hard by facilitating provisions with the good cooperation of the Saudi health facilities for the NRIs & others in Saudi Arabia especially for the suspected patients of pre-Covid 19 during the pandemic

During the recent Russia-Ukraine war, he built continuous contacts with the Indians, especially students stranded in Kiev, for facilitating their safe repatriation to India through the Indian Foreign Ministry in Delhi and Indian authorities in Ukraine Poland-Armenia-Slovakia.

Around 225 students were repatriated to India through the "Air Ganga Operation" via Poland with his continuous efforts. 

He has been addressing various problems faced by housemaid women in their respective works and places. Taking all these services into consideration, he has been recognized by and conferred with the hybrid Awards.

Of the seven children of late Arabi Abdul Khadar and Aisha, Dr P A Hameed is the youngest son, whose mother recently passed away. His elder brothers P.A. Rahiman and P.A. Hussain are engaged in community and religious activities, while another brother P A Mohiddin is serving as the Assistant Commandant (AC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Bangalore Zone.

2drjameed.jpg

1drjameed.jpg

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.