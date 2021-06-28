  1. Home
T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: BCCI chief

News Network
June 28, 2021

New Delhi, June 28: The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India is being shifted to the UAE owing to the health safety concerns posed by Covid-19, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday.

The mega-event is to be held in October-November.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly said.

The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.

PTI was first to report on May 4 that the tournament was being shifted to the UAE.

This was after the pandemic forced the postponement of IPL, the second part of which is also being held in the UAE in September-October. 

News Network
June 19,2021

If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday, June 19.

Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Guleria reiterated that till now, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be affected more in the next wave of the infection.

Earlier, India's epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October.

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. From a daily case count of over 4 lakh, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been hovering around 60,000 in the last couple of days.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," Guleria told PTI.

There needs to be aggressive surveillance strategy in Covid hotspots and lockdowns in case of any significant surge. The moment a significant surge in cases in noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented, he said.

"However, a national-level lockdown cannot be a solution (to rein in the pandemic) keeping economic activity in mind."

With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

vsmaya.jpg

Kollam, June 22: In an apparent case of dowry death, a 24-year-old medico, who was reportedly being tortured by her husband, was found dead yesterday at latter’s house at Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kollam district of Kerala. 

Vismaya V Nair, a final year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, got married to S Kiran Kumar, an official at the Motor Vehicle Department, in March 2020. Her death came two days after she sent messages to her cousin telling him that her husband had brutally beaten her many times over a car that was given as part of her dowry. 

In the messages she sent, Vismaya told her cousin that she has faced severe assault. She wrote about how after assaulting her, her husband allegedly pulled back her hair and stamped on her face. She says in the message that she has not told anyone about the assault. The photos she shared with her cousin show injuries on her face, shoulder and hands.

The woman's family has registered a complaint with the police that it was a murder and that Vismaya was harassed for dowry. Kerala Women's Commission has taken a case suo motto on Vismaya's death. According to her father Thrivrikaman Nair, the family had given 100 sovereigns, one acre of land and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry. However, Kiran allegedly wanted cash instead of the car and insisted that Vismaya’s family sell the car.

Thrivrikaman Nair said that they knew he assaulted her earlier too. “Once he came home with her, all drunk after a party. When they reached home, he beat her and when my son went to ask about it, Kiran hit him too. We reported it to the patrol police who then had an altercation with Kiran. Finally he was taken to the police station. However, the Circle Inspector and Kiran’s family called us for a compromise. My son said that let’s let it go this time. After that my daughter stayed at my home. But two months ago, when she went to college (in Pandalam), to write her BAMS exams, Kiran picked her up and took her to his home. She didn't come home after that.”
 
Thrivrikaman said that Vismaya would call only her mother after that, but not the father or brother. “I learnt about all that only now. She had told my wife about Kiran beating her up. Two days ago she messaged my cousin asking him to take her home during the time Kiran went to work.” 
 
They became aware of the WhatsApp conversations between Vismaya and the cousin, detailing the abuse she faced, only today. It was an arranged marriage for Vismaya and Kiran. 
 
Vismaya's brother Vijith P Nair, in a broken voice, said that it was a murder and pleaded to the government to give them justice so that no one else would go through this. 

"We registered the case as soon as we got information that it was dowry harassment. After that the victim's brother contacted me and sent me the images and WhatsApp conversations of the woman, concerning the harassment she faced. The Women's Commission has asked Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a report. We have also asked to have the post mortem done at a hospital chosen by the woman's family," says Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal who registered the case.

The brother informed the Commission about the harassment that Vismaya used to face at her husband's house. "Since the marriage is within ten years it will be a case of dowry harassment even if her death is by suicide," Shahida added.

vsmaya2.jpg

vsmaya3.jpg

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

INDIA
The future of the Rule of Law is tattered in India. Murder due to dowry is historically a chronic disease in India, this kind of death is giving a strong message to the world that India is uncivilised and a barbaric regime and life is worthless. The Indian leaders are following the road to " SAINTHOOD", and people are murdered mindlessly. Murder, rape, atrocities, human right abuse and crimes against humanity are on the rise. The respectable Higherarchical Courts can put an end to such horrendous crime which is constantly bothering the International Community of Nation about the Government of India. The Hierarchical Honourable Courts have the Constitutional power, skill and the universal wisdom to guide the Government of India to respect the full equality right and respect the Rule of Law to protect the Nation.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said narcotic substances worth over Rs 50 crore seized by the police are being destroyed in all the districts.

"Today, we are destroying narcotic substances worth more than Rs 50 crore as per court orders. This is only 60 per cent, the remaining 40 per cent are at various stages like the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report has to come, court permission has to be taken in some cases. We will destroy the remaining 40 per cent at the earliest," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an event as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said the war against drugs would continue and would be intensified.

"On getting to know about activities such as transportation of narcotic substances and storing, among others, using the Covid situation, our drive against drugs has been intensified, and it is notable that large amounts of seizures were done during the pandemic," he said.

The Home Minister said those involved in international crime do not bother about global pandemics or Covid and continue with their activities, so the officials concerned have decided to track them and bring them to justice.

There is NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against such activities, which is a central Act that cannot be amended by the State, but rules for its implementation can be changed as required and that process is on, he said.

"We are getting a study done by the National Law School as to what all the changes have to be made, how to go about it within the ambit of the Act. Following which necessary action will be taken," he said.

Bommai further said that by breaking through the dark web, officials have been able to gather new information based on which several raids have been conducted and international players involved in these activities have been arrested.

According to officials, the drugs were being destroyed today as per prescribed procedure, and they were seized during the last 12 months. During 2020, a record 4,066 cases were booked under the NDPS Act which led to massive seizures and arrest of 5,291 people, they said.

The drugs destroyed include ganja, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder, MDMA tablets, Amphetamine and LSD strips.

The Home Minister lauded the swift action of the Bengaluru police in nabbing the five accused involved in the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh. 

Mangaluru/Udupi

Seized drugs worth Rs 1.38 crore was destroyed by Mangaluru and Udupi police today. Drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakh was destroyed in Mangaluru while the same worth Rs Rs 1,00,28,600 was disposed in Udupi.

Under Mangaluru police commissionerate and district police disposed drugs which included ganja, cocaine, MDMA, LSD and charas here at bio medical waste treatment unit at Kolnaad Mulky. As much as 130 kg of ganja, 68 grams MDMA, 41 strips LSD, 18 ml cocaine and 18 gram brown sugar was destroyed worth approximately Rs 10 lakh which was seized in 50 cases under different police station limits.

