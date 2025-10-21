Letter to the Editor | Child Brides, Child Mothers

  1. Home
REYANA RODRIGUES | University College, Mangaluru
October 21, 2025

Sir,

Even in the 21st century, many children, especially girls, are forced into early marriages that is below 18. This not only takes away their right to education but also puts their physical and mental health at risk. Early pregnancy in adolescence is extremely dangerous, leading to health complications, maternal mortality, and growth of both mother and child. Lack of awareness, poverty, and social pressure are the main causes of this social evil.

There is an urgent need to spread awareness about the harmful effects of child marriage and teenage pregnancy. Strict implementation of laws, along with campaigns at the root level, is necessary to protect children. Parents, teachers, social workers, and media must work together to ensure that every child gets proper education and a safe childhood.

Early pregnancy are harmful practices that rob children of their childhood and futures. Adolescence is the period of life between ages 10 and 19 when a person grows from a child into an adult, a time for physical, mental, and social development. Child marriage and early pregnancy cut this time short. Girls are at high risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth because their bodies are not fully developed. This can lead to serious health problems or even caused to death. Child brides are more likely to experience domestic violence, sexual abuse. 

Many experience anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress due to the trauma and distress of being married as a child. Most child brides are pulled out of school, which limits their future job opportunities and keeps them in a cycle of poverty. Babies born to adolescent mothers have a higher risk of being born prematurely, having a low birth weight, and facing other health and developmental issues. 

Why do they happen? Poverty, where a family may see a daughter's marriage as a way to ease their financial burden. Gender inequality, which often sees girls valued less than boys. Social and cultural norms, where it is traditional to marry girls off at a young age. A lack of education, as families and children may be unaware of the severe consequences.

Hence I request to society and the authorities to take strong steps against this menace.

Sir,

Electric vehicles (EVs) are being promoted as an eco-friendly alternative to reduce pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. Their adoption is steadily increasing, but several challenges persist. The lack of adequate charging stations, high initial costs, limited battery life, and poor e-waste management of used batteries remain major hurdles. If not addressed in time, these issues may discourage people from choosing EVs despite their environmental benefits.

Authorities must ensure the development of sufficient charging infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, provide subsidies to make EVs more affordable, and establish proper systems for battery recycling. At the same time, public awareness campaigns should encourage citizens to adopt sustainable modes of transport.

Today, technological advancements have also introduced e-trucks, which help reduce CO₂ emissions and are increasingly used for commercial purposes. Since EV batteries can be recycled, electric vehicles contribute significantly to pollution reduction and environmental sustainability. Promoting their use can drive both economic development and ecological balance.

