Officials said the construction workers had been missing too long to hope for rescue. They were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when a cargo ship rammed into it after losing power.
Search
- Home
- Coast Guard Ends Search for 6 Missing in Bridge Disaster
Coast Guard Ends Search for 6 Missing in Bridge Disaster
‘Hindutva is my commitment… Our task has just begun’: DK BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta
Mangaluru, Mar 14: “Hindutva is my commitment and development is my priority,” said Indian army veteran and entrepreneur Captain Brijesh Chowta after the BJP high command announced a ticket to him from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.
Known as a BJP stronghold, Nalin Kumar Kateel has served as the MP of this constituency for the past 15 years.
Soon after the announcement was made, 42-year-old Chowta, who is also the BJP state secretary from Dakshina Kannada constituency, sought the blessings of his parents and went to Shree Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple and visited the war memorial to offer tributes.
A BSc graduate from St Aloysius College, he completed his executive business Management program from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore.
He was commissioned into the 7th battalion of the 8 Gorkha Rifles and served in counter-insurgency operations in Assam and Manipur and was part of Elite Ghatak team. He also served as the adjutant to the battalion. He has been associated with the BJP since 2013. He is the president of Mangaluru Kambala and organiser of Mangaluru Lit Fest.
“Humbled and grateful to our party seniors led by our commander-in-chief PM Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity to be our party’s candidate and representative of his work and vision in Dakshina Kannada. I pledge to continue to work with even greater rigour for the welfare of our region and people driven by the mantra of ‘Nation First’. I humbly bow down to all our karyakartas & everyone who stood by me & toiled with me to make this happen. Our task has just begun, as we work towards making Dakshina Kannada the number one in the state,” Captain Chowta said on X.
Kateel welcomes change
Meanwhile, sitting Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has welcomed the party’s decision to field Capt Brijesh Chowta as the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.
He said the change aligns with the party’s strategy of fostering new talent to broaden its base and activities. He hoped that he will win by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.
Soon after the list was announced on Wednesday, the three-time MP told reporters that he has brought projects worth about Rs 1 lakh crore during the last 10 years, under the Modi government.
He thanked the party for giving him a big responsibility of leading the party in the state. “I have worked honestly,” he said.
Comments
Add new comment
- Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
- Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
- Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Congress will split in 3 months after LS polls; Karnataka govt will collapse: Bommai
Bengaluru, Mar 19: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress will split in three months after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and its impact will be visible on the Siddaramaiah-led state government.
"Due to internal squabbles, the state government will not last long," the BJP leader said.
Talking to reporters on Monday, he said the sitting MP from the Gadag-Haveri constituency, Shivakumar Udasi, has done a lot of development work and implemented the Central government's schemes effectively.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surely become the PM for the third time. The overall response has been good in the Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency," the former Karnataka chief minister said.
Asked if he was contesting the election in a half-hearted manner in the Gadag-Haveri seat, Bommai said "such a question does not arise when the party's high command gives instructions".
He said he would respect his opponent and not take anyone lightly.
Comments
Add new comment
- Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
- Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
- Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
ED files money laundering case against Kerala CM's daughter Veena, her IT company
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT company and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm to her and the company, official sources said Wednesday.
The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the people involved, the sources said.
The ED case has been booked after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), an investigative arm of the Union corporate affairs ministry, they said.
The case stems from an Income Tax Department investigation that alleged that a private company called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company-- Exalogic Solutions-- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.
The Karnataka High Court had last month dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions against the probe initiated by the SFIO.
Comments
Add new comment
- Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
- Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
- Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Comments
Add new comment