Twitter locks Congress’ official handle; party says Modi govt pressure

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Congress party on Thursday claimed that Twitter blocked its official account for an alleged violation of rules and slammed the social media platform for yielding to government pressure.

"Twitter is acting under the government pressure. It has already blocked 5,000 accounts of our leaders and workers across India. They need to understand we can't be pressurised by Twitter or government," Rohan Gupta, Social Media Head, AICC said.

Sharing a screenshot of its account being locked on Facebook, the party wrote that if the violation is for raising its voice for justice for the family of the Delhi rape victim, it will never shy away from such a 'crime'.

After the suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, the Congress late on Wednesday claimed that similar action was taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including media head Randeep Surjewala.

The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked, the party said.

Gandhi had tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week.