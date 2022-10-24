After brief outage, WhatsApp services partially restored in some cities across India

  1. Home
News Network
October 25, 2022

The popular messenger app WhatsApp, which faced service outages in major cities across India for couple of hours, was partially restored. 

Several WhatsApp users took to Twitter to complain that they were not able to send messages on the app.

On DownDetector, the WhatsApp service outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai faced service outages.

WhatsApp Web also was affected by the outage, and app’s web client was simply not connecting. Anyone trying to use WhatsApp Web was greeted to an error message.

News Network
October 13,2022

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

Justice Gupta dismissed the batch of appeals filed against March 15 judgement of the High Court, which upheld the ban.

Justice Dhulia, however, disagreed by allowing the appeals and quashing the notification issued by the state government on February 5. He said the main thrust of his judgment is that the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute and the High Court took a wrong path. 

"It (wearing of hijab) is a matter of choice, nothing more and nothing less,” Justice Dhulia, adding what weighed on his mind the most was whether we are making a girl student's life better by putting such restrictions.

The top court had on September 22 reserved the judgement after 10 days of marathon hearing. 

News Network
October 22,2022

Ranchi, Oct 22: A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday. The woman, who is here as she is working from home, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident took place near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa, they said.

A group of eight-ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, police said. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said. After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint. Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

News Network
October 21,2022

Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others during an overnight raid on the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, as an escalation of tensions is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and anger across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the teenager, identified as 19-year-old Salah Briki, was critically wounded when Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Friday, and clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced in a statement that Briki succumbed to wounds he sustained in the neck.

Israeli forces also broke into a number of houses in the camp, and arrested a young man named as Baraa Kifah Alawneh.The development came as a Palestinian teenager died of wounds he sustained one month ago when he was shot by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, lost his life on Thursday.

Nouri was shot in the stomach during confrontations on the outskirts of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of al-Quds, the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank observed a general strike and called for confrontations with Israeli forces.

The measure was taken in response to the killing of another Palestinian, 22-year-old Uday Tamimi, the previous night.

Israeli authorities accused Tamimi of an October 8 shooting at the main checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, in which one Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

