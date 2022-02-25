1,000 Russian troops killed, says Ukraine; battle in Kyiv – latest developments

  1. Home
February 25, 2022

New Delhi: Ukrainian forces fought off Russian troops in the streets of the capital Kyiv on Friday as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of targeting civilians and called for more international sanctions.

Here are the top 10 updates:

1.    Pedestrians ran for safety as small arms fire and explosions erupted in the Obolonsky district in Kyiv's north. Larger blasts could be heard in the city centre, where residents endured a first tense night under curfew and the sounds of bombing, news agency AFP reported.

2.    The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said the clash had been provoked by "an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group". Russian forces first arrived on the outskirts of Kyiv on Thursday when waves of helicopter-borne troops assaulted the Gostomel airfield just outside the city, close to Obolonsky.

3.    Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict. "Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said.

4.    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. "(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelensky warned in a video message. My family is the number two target. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine," he said.

5.    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today Moscow wants to "free Ukraine from oppression". Russian President Vladimir "Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine," Mr Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

6.    Russian forces said they had taken control of a vital canal to supply water to Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been suffering from shortages for the past eight years. Crimea received most of its water from Ukraine's Dnieper River via the North Crimean Canal until 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula and Kyiv authorities blocked the waterway.

7.    The invasion of Ukraine has invited severe economic sanctions on Russia. In a speech from the White House, US President Joe Biden said four more banks -- including the two biggest, Sberbank & VTB -- would be hit with sanctions by Western sanctions. In addition, export controls slapped on sensitive components will "cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports." The penalties will be severe, and will have lasting impact on Russia's economy, Mr Biden said.

8.    The US President confirmed that for now there was no attempt to put sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is widely reported to have amassed a huge, secret fortune during his two decades in power.

9.    The US will have consultations with India on the crisis in Ukraine, he said. India has a historic and time-tested friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the US has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and half.

10.    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin late Thursday, appealing for an "immediate cessation of violence". The conversation came hours after Ukraine's urgent appeal to India for intervention.

February 25,2022

Moscow is ready for talks with Kiev if the Ukrainian army surrenders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

"We are ready for negotiations at any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to our call and lay down their arms," Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference in Moscow.

Lavrov also said Moscow wants to "free Ukraine from oppression", as Russian forces approached Kiev on the second day of the Kremlin's attack.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future," Lavrov said.

Kremlin warns West of retaliatory sanctions

Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday sanctions would cause problems for Russia but they would be solvable, as it had reduced its dependence on foreign imports.

He declined to comment on how long Russia's operations in Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.

Russian forces approach Kiev from north and east: Ukraine

Russian forces are approaching Kiev from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army has said, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive.

The soldiers are trying to "bypass" the northern city of Chernigiv – where they were "rebuffed" – to attack Kiev, the Ukrainian army said on Facebook on Friday.

They were also advancing on Kiev from the eastern city of Konotop, which is under Russian control, Kiev's army said.

The Ukrainian army earlier said Russian ground forces had been pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper River from Belarus.

It said Russian soldiers were "increasingly choosing to target civilian infrastructure and residential buildings", echoing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia captures key water supply route to Crimea

Russian forces have said they have taken control of a vital canal to supply water to Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been suffering from shortages for the past eight years.

Crimea received most of its water from Ukraine's Dnieper River via the North Crimean Canal until 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula and Kiev authorities blocked the waterway.

Since then, Crimea has been facing severe water shortages, especially during summer droughts. The canal blockade has affected agriculture on the peninsula.
"The joint use of raid detachments and airborne troops in the Crimean direction ensured the exit of Russian troops to the city of Kherson," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"This made it possible to unblock the North Crimean Canal and restore water supply to the Crimean peninsula." 

February 25,2022

In an apparent message to countries not standing by its side or supporting Moscow, US President Joe Biden has said that any nation that countenances Russia's “naked aggression" and a "totally unjustifiable" war against Ukraine will be stained by association.

Liberty, democracy and human dignity are the forces far more powerful than fear and oppression, Biden told reporters at a White House news conference on Thursday as he launched a frontal attack on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and announced a series of fresh sanctions against Russia. “Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association. When the history of this area is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he asserted.

Biden said the US and its allies and partners will emerge stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful from this situation. And Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically. "We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage,” he warned.

Responding to a question, Biden said the US is in consultation with India on the issue of Russia. He did apparently acknowledge the differences between the two countries on this issue. “We haven't resolved that completely,” Biden said when asked if India is fully in sync with the United States on Russia.

Soon thereafter, Secretary of State Tony Blinken had a call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine on Thursday, India has underlined the need for dialogue among the key parties and that it will be more than happy to facilitate that engagement.

Over the past few days, the Biden administration has been reaching out to its friends and allies to support it against Russian aggression in Ukraine. “Putin’s actions betray his sinister vision for the future of our world — one where nations take what they want by force. But it is a vision that the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose with every tool of our considerable power,” Biden told reporters.

Earlier in the day, a senior administration official told reporters that over the past two weeks, as the UN Security Council has met on this situation, the key question has been: Should the path of diplomacy be chosen or the path of further conflict and confrontation? "And I think you’ve had an almost unanimous set of voices calling for a diplomatic resolution to this crisis. I do think that last night you saw a similar set of voices speaking very clearly about the need for a peaceful approach,” said the official.

In response to a query, the official said the fundamental question about the role of the Security Council and the meaning of the principles of the UN Charter has been called. There’s now a resolution that is being put on the table and every member of the Council is going to have to decide where they stand.

The official was asked: "You said repeatedly at the top that Russia remains isolated, but last night during the Security Council session, US allies like Brazil and partners like India, the UAE, did not condemn Russia’s actions; they called on all sides to show restraint, even as Russian bombs were starting to drop. So I just wonder if you could explain a little bit more why you see Russia as isolated here.”

 “As (US) Ambassador (to the United Nations) Thomas-Greenfield has been saying, this is not the time to sit on the fence. And I think we’ll see over the coming days where members of the Council are on this fundamental question about sovereignty and territorial integrity, and I think you’ll see Russia isolated and held accountable before the rest of the world in the Security Council and then, just as importantly, before all member states in the General Assembly,” the official said.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences they had never seen." 

February 24,2022

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have died in the first hours of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters.

"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

Ukraine forces say '50 Russian occupiers' killed

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has severed Kiev's diplomatic relations with Moscow.

It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

China calls for restraint, rejects the term 'invasion'

China has said it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying refused to call Russia's military action an "invasion", and dodged questions on whether China was in contact with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"The Ukraine issue has a very complicated historical background" and was the result of "various factors," Hua said at a regular press briefing.

“This is perhaps a difference between China and you Westerners. We won’t go rushing to a conclusion,” she said.

