  1. Home
  2. $100,000 each? Trump mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US

$100,000 each? Trump mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US

News Network
January 10, 2026

greenland.jpg

US officials have discussed sending lump sum payments to Greenlanders as part of a bid to convince them to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

While the exact dollar figure and logistics of any payment are unclear, US officials, including White House aides, have discussed figures ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person, said two of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The idea of directly paying residents of Greenland, an overseas territory of Denmark, offers one explanation of how the US might attempt to "buy" the island of 57,000 people, despite authorities' insistence in Copenhagen and Nuuk that Greenland is not for sale.

The tactic ⁠is among various plans being discussed by the White House for acquiring Greenland, including potential use of the U.S. military. But it risks coming off as overly transactional and even degrading to a population that has long debated its own independence and its economic dependence on Denmark. "Enough is enough ... No more fantasies about annexation," Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump again told reporters the U.S. needed to acquire the island.

European leaders say decision for Greenland, Denmark

Leaders in Copenhagen and throughout Europe have reacted to comments by Trump and other White House officials asserting their right to Greenland in recent days with disdain, particularly given that the U.S. and Denmark are NATO allies bound by a mutual defense agreement. On Tuesday, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain and Denmark issued a joint statement, saying only Greenland and Denmark can decide matters regarding their relations.

Asked for comment about discussions to purchase the island, including the possibility of direct payments to Greenlanders, the White House referred Reuters to remarks by press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Leavitt acknowledged that Trump and his national security aides were "looking at what a potential purchase would look like." Rubio said he would meet his Danish counterpart next week in Washington to discuss Greenland.

The Danish embassy declined to comment, and Greenland's representative office in Washington did not ⁠respond to a request for comment.

Greenland discussions increasingly serious

Trump has long argued that the US needs to acquire Greenland on several grounds, including that it is rich in minerals needed for advanced military applications. He has also said the Western Hemisphere broadly needs to be under the geopolitical influence of Washington.

While internal deliberations regarding how to seize Greenland have occurred among Trump's aides since before he took office a year ago, there has been renewed urgency ⁠after his government captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a daring snatch-and-grab operation over the weekend, according to sources familiar with internal deliberations.

One source ⁠said White House aides were eager to carry over the momentum from the Maduro operation toward accomplishing Trump's other long-standing geopolitical goals.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark isn't going to be able to do it," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday. "It's so strategic."

One of the sources familiar with White House deliberations said the internal discussions regarding lump sum payments were not necessarily new. However, that person said, they had gotten more serious in recent days, and aides were entertaining higher values, with a $100,000-per-person payment - which would result in a total payment of almost $6 billion - a real possibility.

Many details of any potential payments were unclear, such as when and how they would be doled out if the Trump administration pursued that route or what exactly would be expected of the Greenlanders in exchange. The White House has said military intervention is possible, though officials have also said the U.S. prefers buying the island or otherwise acquiring it through diplomatic means.

Free association agreement one option

Among the possibilities being floated by Trump's aides, a White House official said on Tuesday, is trying to enter into a type of agreement with the island called a Compact of Free Association.

The precise details of COFA agreements - which have only ever been extended to the small island nations of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau - vary depending on the signatory. But the US government typically provides many essential services, such as mail delivery and military protection. In exchange, the US military operates freely in COFA countries, and trade with the US is largely duty-free.

COFA agreements have previously been inked with independent countries, and Greenland would likely need to separate from Denmark for such a plan to proceed. In theory, payments could be used to induce Greenlanders to vote for their independence, or to sign onto a COFA after such a vote.

While polls show an overwhelming majority of Greenlanders want independence, concerns about the economic costs of separating from Denmark - among other issues - have kept most Greenlandic legislators from calling for an independence referendum.

Surveys also show most Greenlanders, while open to separating from Denmark, do not want to be part of the US.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 3,2026

USvenezuvela.jpg

Caracas / Washington: The United States said it carried out military strikes inside Venezuela early Sunday after multiple explosions were reported in Caracas and several other regions, triggering panic and widespread damage. Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke, fires, and damaged buildings following the blasts.

In response to the developments, Venezuelan authorities declared a state of emergency, citing what they described as an act of foreign aggression.

As the situation unfolded, former US President Donald Trump made a sensational and unverified claim on his social media platform, Truth Social, alleging that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been “captured” and flown out of the country. Trump said he would address the issue at a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump claimed in his post.

The US administration has not released any official evidence to support the claim.

Several countries, including Venezuela’s neighbours, condemned the reported US military action, warning that it violated international law and threatened regional stability.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, addressing state television, rejected the US narrative and said the whereabouts of President Maduro and the First Lady were unknown, demanding proof from Washington.

“We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. We demand proof of life,” Rodríguez said.

As of now, there has been no independent confirmation of Trump’s claims, while the alleged US action has drawn sharp criticism for escalating tensions and displaying what regional leaders described as reckless disregard for sovereignty and international norms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 3,2026

kannur1.jpg

Kannur: The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” drew a massive response at the Kannur Collectorate Grounds on its second day, as the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed, issued a strong caution against communal and divisive speech.

Addressing the gathering, the Grand Mufti warned that irresponsible rhetoric by community leaders could damage the social fabric of the land. He said Kerala’s people are deeply rooted in democratic values and mutual friendship, and the state must firmly resist any attempt to disrupt religious harmony or create divisions among communities.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmed highlighted the moral responsibility that comes with being human and with holding positions of influence in society. “We must be able to stand together and hold others close,” he said, adding that those who enjoy public respect must exercise utmost care in their words. A single careless expression, he cautioned, can trigger social discord. True human elevation, he noted, lies in balancing material progress with spiritual and ethical growth, and divisive speech has no place in a democratic society.

The Yatra was accorded a warm welcome at the district border in Payyannur by district Sunni leaders, accompanied by a ceremonial Centenary Guard parade. By evening, thousands had gathered at the conference venue, Chithari K.P. Hamza Musliyar Nagar, reflecting the wide public support for the campaign.

The conference opened with a prayer by Sayyid Ali Bafaqi Thangal and was presided over by K.P. Abubakr Musliyar. It was formally inaugurated by Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran.

Deputy leaders Sayyid Ibrahimul Khaleel Al Bukhari and Perod Abdurahman Saqafi addressed the gathering, while Muhammadali Saqafi Valliyad and M. Muhammad Sadiq presented the keynote addresses outlining the conference resolutions. Prominent attendees included K. Sudhakaran MP, Deputy Mayor K.P. Tahir, K.K. Ragesh, Abdul Kareem Cheleri, and Kasim Irikkur. Hamidali Master delivered the welcome address, and Haneef Panoor proposed the vote of thanks.

The Kerala Yatra will continue with receptions scheduled at Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The campaign will conclude with a grand finale at Putharikandam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.

kannur2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 6,2026

The Venezuelan parliament has inaugurated Delcy Rodríguez as interim president, two days after US forces kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro.

Rodriguez took the oath of office during a ceremony in the National Assembly on Monday, telling lawmakers she was doing so "in the name of all Venezuelans."

She said she was "in pain over the kidnapping of our heroes, the hostages in the United States," referring to Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Parliament slammed the kidnapping of leftist leader Maduro while vowing support for his stand-in Rodriguez after the US military attack that shocked Caracas and the world.

Outside the legislature, thousands of Venezuelans gathered to demand the release of their leader, chanting: "Maduro, hold on: Venezuela is rising!"

Members of the National Assembly offered their full backing to Rodriguez, who had been Maduro's vice president, and reelected her brother Jorge Rodriguez as parliament speaker.

As Monday's session opened, lawmakers chanted: "Let's go Nico!", a slogan of Maduro's presidential campaign ahead of 2024 elections.

On President Donald Trump's orders, US military forces early Saturday launched an attack on the Venezuelan capital and abducted Maduro and his wife.

"The president of the United States, Mr Trump, claims to be the prosecutor, the judge, and the policeman of the world," senior lawmaker Fernando Soto Rojas said in an address to colleagues.

"We say: you will not succeed. And we will ultimately deploy all our solidarity so that our legitimate president, Nicolas Maduro, returns victorious to Miraflores," the presidential palace, he added.

'In good hands'

Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday ordered Delcy Rodriguez to assume the presidency "in an acting capacity," and on Sunday the military also threw its support behind her.

With Jorge Rodriguez's reelection, the influential siblings are in control of Venezuela's executive and legislative branches.

Jorge Rodriguez vowed in front of his lawmaker colleagues Monday to pursue "all procedures, all platforms, and all avenues to bring back Nicolas Maduro Moros, my brother, my president."

Maduro's lawmaker son Nicolas Maduro Guerra also offered his support for the acting president.

"Count on me, count on my family," Maduro Guerra, known as "Nicolasito," told Rodriguez during an address to parliament, adding the country was "in good hands" until his parents' "return."

New members of Venezuela's single-chamber parliament were chosen last May in elections.

Maduro Guerra said Monday Venezuela "asks for neither privileges nor concessions; it demands respect... We want international relations with everyone, based on equality, mutual respect, and cooperation, without threats and without interference."

He stepped outside to address the protesters, telling them he was in "indirect" contact with his father.

"We have a strong team over there that’s supporting us," he said.

Delcy Rodriguez, who on Saturday insisted Maduro remains the country's "only" president, later extended an offer of cooperation to Washington, who has said it would work with Venezuela's leaders if they do what it wants.

Trump meanwhile warned Rodriguez could face a fate worse than Maduro if she failed to heed US demands on policy reforms and oil access. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.