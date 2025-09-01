  1. Home
  2. 6.0 magnitude quake kills at least 622 in Afghanistan; 1,500 injured

6.0 magnitude quake kills at least 622 in Afghanistan; 1,500 injured

coastaldigest.com news network
September 1, 2025

Afghan.jpg

Kabul, Sept 1: A strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border has destroyed numerous villages and caused extensive damage, killing at least 622 people and injuring more than 1,500 others, interior ministry said. The deaths and injuries were expected to increase as search and rescue teams reached the area.

The quake late Sunday hit a series of towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighboring Nangahar province. The 6.0 magnitude at 11:47 p.m. was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was just 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

In the earthquake that struck just before midnight on Sunday, "610 people were killed and 1,300 were injured in Kunar province, with numerous houses destroyed", spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said, adding that in Nangarhar province 12 people were killed and another 255 injured.

“Rescue operations are still underway there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the ministry of public health.

He said many areas had not been able to report casualties figures and that “the numbers were expected to change” as death and injuries are reported.

Nearby Jalalabad is a bustling trade city due to its proximity with neighbouring Pakistan and a key border crossing between the countries. Although it has a population of about 300,000 according to the municipality, it’s metropolitan area is thought to be far larger. Most of its buildings are low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, and its outlying areas include homes built of mud bricks and wood. Many are of poor construction.

Jalalabad also has considerable agriculture and farming, including citrus fruit and rice, with the Kabul River flowing through the city.

Toll expected to rise

Health ministry officials are anticipating a higher number of casualties as search and rescue efforts are underway.

The health ministry has released a preliminary statement warning that the number of people injured and killed is likely to be higher than initial reports. According to ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman, unconfirmed reports point to the death of nearly 30 people from a single village, with three villages completely destroyed.

'The numbers of the injured and the dead are likely higher, but since the area has limited access and communication, our teams are still on the ground,' Zaman said. "Once accurate figures are collected, God willing, we will share them with you.'

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 26,2025

trumpmodi.jpg

Washington, Aug 26: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice on the implementation of additional duties on products imported from India, following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to increase tariffs on Indian goods to 50%.

According to the notice, the additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The order specified a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India.

The draft notice, scheduled to be published on August 27, 2025, states that the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined it necessary to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in line with the executive order.

The CBP further clarified that the new duties will come into effect on August 27, 2025. From 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on that day, the higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

Earlier on July 30, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariffs on India. He stated that "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social."

Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", the U.S. President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 25, 2025) remained firm ahead of the 50% U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, effective August 27, saying his government will find a way out regardless of the economic pressure by Washington.

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is getting a lot of energy from Gujarat and behind this are two decades of hard work...," Mr. Modi said while speaking at a public address in Ahmedabad on Monday (August 25, 2025).

How bad will it be?

The United States was India’s top export destination in 2024, with shipments worth $87.3 billion.

Analysts at Nomura warn that 50% duties would be “akin to a trade embargo”, devastating smaller firms with “lower value add and thinner margins”.

Elara Securities’s Garima Kapoor said no Indian product can “stand any competitive edge” under such heavy import taxes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 27,2025

trumpwarn.jpg

Washington, Aug 27: US President Donald Trump once again doubled down on his claim of playing a catalyst in the truce between India and Pakistan following military conflict in May. The American President claimed he personally intervened between the two nuclear-powered neighbours and used trade and tariff threats to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi into agreeing to a ceasefire with Islamabad. 

"I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said, What's going on with you and Pakistan? The hatred was tremendous," Trump said, recounting his supposed exchange with PM Modi.

India has dismissed Trump's claims and consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

The US President claimed tensions between India and Pakistan have been going on "for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years."

India and Pakistan only became independent states in 1947, when the British decided to end their 200-year-long rule in the Indian subcontinent and to divide it into two separate nations. Before that, the area was divided into several smaller kingdoms.

Trump claimed that to broker a peace between the two Asian neighbours, he threatened PM Modi with Washington holding back trade and slapping New Delhi with high tariffs. 

"I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin," he said.

The Republican added that New Delhi and Islamabad reached a peace deal within "five hours" of his talks with PM Modi.

"Within about five hours, it was done...Now maybe it starts again. I don't know. I don't think so, but I'll stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen," he added.

Trump's Constant Claims

This was not the first time that Trump claimed he "brokered" a peace deal between India and Pakistan. Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. 

On Monday, he claimed that he stopped seven wars around the world, including the one between two south asian nuclear neighbours. Talking to the press at the White House, Trump further claimed that of the seven wars he stopped, four were because he used tariffs and trade to negotiate with the parties involved in the conflict.

"I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us'. They all gave up," Trump said.

"I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan...," he said.

"The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war...They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use...," he added.

India's Response

India has categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop its military exercise against Pakistan.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 19,2025

The Vice President’s post is now vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Elections will be held on September 9, and it’s shaping up to be a direct fight between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

NDA’s Candidate: CP Radhakrishnan

The ruling NDA has named CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate.

•    He comes from Tamil Nadu’s Gounder community, which the BJP has been trying to woo.

•    He is a long-time RSS worker, a former Tamil Nadu BJP president, and was earlier the Governor of Jharkhand too.

•    Known for his clean image, he also helped grow the BJP in Coimbatore, a politically sensitive city.

For the BJP, choosing him is also a way to strengthen its weak base in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition’s Candidate: B Sudershan Reddy

The Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. surprised many by announcing Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, as their choice.

•    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called his nomination part of an “ideological battle” against the BJP.

•    Before this, names like ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi were also considered.

•    The Trinamool Congress opposed Annadurai’s name because it would make the contest look like a “Tamil vs Tamil” fight against Radhakrishnan.

The Numbers Game

The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College of all MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

•    Total MPs: 782

•    Winning mark: 392 votes

Right now, the NDA clearly has the advantage:

•    NDA MPs: 423 (293 in Lok Sabha + 130 in Rajya Sabha)

•    Opposition MPs: fewer than this, which means if NDA allies stay united, Radhakrishnan is almost certain to win.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.