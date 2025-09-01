6.0 magnitude quake kills at least 622 in Afghanistan; 1,500 injured

Kabul, Sept 1: A strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border has destroyed numerous villages and caused extensive damage, killing at least 622 people and injuring more than 1,500 others, interior ministry said. The deaths and injuries were expected to increase as search and rescue teams reached the area.
The quake late Sunday hit a series of towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighboring Nangahar province. The 6.0 magnitude at 11:47 p.m. was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was just 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.
In the earthquake that struck just before midnight on Sunday, "610 people were killed and 1,300 were injured in Kunar province, with numerous houses destroyed", spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said, adding that in Nangarhar province 12 people were killed and another 255 injured.
“Rescue operations are still underway there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the ministry of public health.
He said many areas had not been able to report casualties figures and that “the numbers were expected to change” as death and injuries are reported.
Nearby Jalalabad is a bustling trade city due to its proximity with neighbouring Pakistan and a key border crossing between the countries. Although it has a population of about 300,000 according to the municipality, it’s metropolitan area is thought to be far larger. Most of its buildings are low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, and its outlying areas include homes built of mud bricks and wood. Many are of poor construction.
Jalalabad also has considerable agriculture and farming, including citrus fruit and rice, with the Kabul River flowing through the city.
Toll expected to rise
Health ministry officials are anticipating a higher number of casualties as search and rescue efforts are underway.
The health ministry has released a preliminary statement warning that the number of people injured and killed is likely to be higher than initial reports. According to ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman, unconfirmed reports point to the death of nearly 30 people from a single village, with three villages completely destroyed.
'The numbers of the injured and the dead are likely higher, but since the area has limited access and communication, our teams are still on the ground,' Zaman said. "Once accurate figures are collected, God willing, we will share them with you.'
