  2. At least 40, mostly students, killed in bomb blasts near school in Kabul

May 8, 2021

Kabul, May 8: Multiple blasts targeted a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens more, mostly students, a senior interior ministry official said.

The official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed ul Shuhada school.

A spokesman for the interior ministry, Tariq Arian, put the death toll at least 25 and did not specify the cause or the target.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, spokesman for the health ministry, said 46 people had been taken to hospitals so far.

Kabul is on high alert since Washington announced plans last month to pull out all US troops by Sept. 11, with Afghan officials saying the Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the insurgent group's involvement and condemned the incident.

The explosions took place in the western part of Kabul, a heavily Shi’ite Muslim neighbourhood that has frequently been attacked by Islamic State militants over the years.

The school is a joint high school for girls and boys, who study in three shifts, the second of which is for female students, Najiba Arian, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, told Reuters.

The wounded are mostly female students, she said.

"The horrendous attack in Dasht-i Barchi area in Kabul, is an despicable act of terrorism," the European Union's mission in Afghanistan said on Twitter.

"Targeting primarily students in a girls’ school, makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan."

May 7,2021

Male, May 7: The Maldives speaker of parliament and former president, Mohamed Nasheed, was in critical care on Friday after being severely wounded in a bomb blast outside his home, hospital authorities said, in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for Thursday's explosion in the capital Male that has revived security concerns in the Indian Ocean islands, known for luxury resorts but which have also faced political unrest and Islamist militant violence.

Nasheed, the Maldives first democratically elected president who is now parliament speaker, had previously warned about militants infiltrating the Islamic country. He was getting into his car when the blast occurred.

Local media said the explosion was caused by a device planted on a motorcycle parked near his car.

Doctors operated to remove shrapnel from Nasheed, who is now in critical condition in intensive care, ADK hospital said.

"Over the course of the past 16 hours he had life-saving surgery on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs," the hospital said in a statement.

In 2015, former president Abdulla Yameen escaped unharmed after an explosion on his speedboat. In 2007, a blast that was blamed on Islamist militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.

Police Commissioner Mohamed Hameed said 450 officers had been deployed to investigate the latest incident.

"We are treating this as a terrorist attack," he told a news conference, adding that the national security threat level had been raised to its highest rating of 3.

The government is seeking technical support from foreign partners in the case. A team from the Australian Federal Police is expected to join the investigation on Monday.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a close ally of Nasheed, said Thursday's blast was an attack on nation's democracy and its economy.

April 25,2021

New Delhi, Apr 25: Months before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic took India by storm, a parliamentary panel in November 2020 had suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government to augment hospital beds and oxygen production.

However, the Modi government failed to act on the suggestion and completely focussed on assembly polls, especially in West Bengal. 

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, chaired by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, advocated that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority must take appropriate measures for capping the price of oxygen cylinders so that their availability as well as affordability is ensured.

"The Committee also recommends the government for encouraging adequate production of oxygen for ensuring its supply as per demand in the hospitals," according to the report submitted in parliament in November last year.

It said the total number of government hospital beds in the country was "grossly inadequate" keeping in view the rising incidence of COVID-19 cases.

The panel noted that lack of hospital beds and inadequate ventilators further complicated the efficacy of the containment plan against the pandemic.

"As the numbers of cases were on the rise, a frantic search for vacant hospital beds became quite harrowing. Instances of patients being turned away from overburdened hospitals due to lack of vacant beds became the new normal. The scenario of patients holding oxygen cylinders rushing from pillar to post in search of bed in AIIMS Patna is a testimony to the fact that tears apart humanity," it said.

Aggrieved at the poor state of healthcare system, the panel recommended the government to increase the investment in public health and take appropriate steps to decentralise healthcare services/facilities in the country.

According to the report, the Health and Family Welfare secretary had informed the committee on October 16 last year that the ministry had requested the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to fix the price of oxygen as non-invasive oxygen has been found to deliver good results.

"The overall production in the country is roughly in the region of 6,900 metric ton every day. Out of 6,900 metric ton, the highest consumption of medical oxygen was reported in mid-September, in and around 24th or 25th September, when the consumption was almost 3,000 metric ton of oxygen a day," according to the report.

"The committee agrees with the department that the pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in the demand of non-invasive oxygen cylinders and instances of lack of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals had also been reported," according to the report.

India is struggling with the second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

May 6,2021

May 6: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose lockdown from May 8-16 to break the chain of transmission.

A tweet posted by Chief Minister's Office said that the lockdown will remain in place from May 8-16. "As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of COVID-19," tweeted CMO.

Details on what will be allowed and what not will be released shortly. 

