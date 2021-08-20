Over 150 people, mostly Indians, captured by Taliban near Kabul airport: Report

  1. Home
Agencies
August 21, 2021

The Taliban have arrested over 150 people, mostly Indian citizens, from an area close to Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier this morning on Saturday, according to a local media report. 

A source, who managed to escape along with his wife and some others, told the local media Kabul Now that the abductees include some Afghan citizens and Afghan Sikhs as well but most of them are Indian citizens.

New Delhi is trying to ascertain the veracity of the report. 

The source added that the Taliban officials "approached them" while they were heading to the Kabul airport in minivans for evacuation at around 1 am. When they couldn’t enter the airport for lack of cooperation, the Taliban "took them all to Tarakhil, an eastern neighborhood in the capital Kabul, after beating them physically."

According to the report, the source, his wife, and few others managed to escape by jumping outside from windows of the minivans.

“The Taliban told the passengers that they would take them into the airport from a different gate but their whereabouts is not yet clear,” the source said.

News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was on Monday non-committal on action against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa for his 'inflammatory' remarks at BJP party workers meeting in Shivamogga.

On Sunday, Eshwarappa stoked a controversy claiming that there were instructions to "hit back" if a BJP worker is touched and "take two for one". 

"Eshwarappa is a senior leader. I will check with him about the context in which he was making such remarks," Jnanendra said. 

Jnanendra said that he would speak to Eshwarappa about the issue. On whether a common man would be spared for making such remarks, the minister attempted to make light of the situation by telling reporters to "ask Eshwarappa as he meets the media frequently".

Speaking at the BJP workers meeting in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa had said that RSS used to ask its workers to "be calm at all costs" in the past, even if they were attacked. "Then, it was to be calm at all costs. Today, it is face (them) with the same stick. Hit them back with the same weapon and take two for one," the minister had said.

Jnanendra and Eshwarappa both belong to the Shivamogga district. Both are BJP leaders with an RSS background.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga on Monday, Eshwarappa justified his remarks. He said that those were the words of party leaders and he repeated them in the party's executive committee meeting and not at any public gathering.

"In the past, our leaders used to tell us to be calm at any cost as we had no strength in the country. But today, our strength is visible across the country, from gram panchayat to Lok Sabha. So, now, our leaders are saying workers to hit with the same stick only if they are attacked. There is nothing controversial about it," he said. 

Coming down heavily on the media, Eshwarappa said that some TV news channels had reported that Eshwarappa made controversial remarks. "But, it is far from truth. I have the highest regard for the freedom of the press. Does media want our workers to remain silent even when they are attacked? We can't any longer," he said.

News Network
August 17,2021

New Delhi, Aug 17: Amid escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, India has evacuated its embassy staff in Kabul in a special Air Force flight.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately (sic)," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry Of External Affairs, tweeted this morning.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst political crisis in two decades as Taliban returned to power on Sunday evening, months after the US withdrawal of troops from the South Asian country. Shocking visuals showed the terrorists inside the Presidential Palace, shortly after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. 

Tragic scenes from Kabul Airport on Monday captured the plight of locals as wells as foreigners stuck in the country. A video that has caught global attention shows three persons falling to death from a plane as they try to escape the Taliban rule. 

The evacuation operation resumed this morning at Kabul airport after Monday's mayhem. 

In a late-night tweet, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he "discussed" latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and "underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul". 

India has also announced a new category of electronic visa - "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" - to fast-track applications from Afghans who wish to leave the Taliban-controlled country.

News Network
August 11,2021

Belagavi, Aug 11: At a time when communal forces are bent on disturbing peace for political gains, a person in Karnataka’s Belagavi has sacrificed his own life to save a boy from another community. 

Sharif Khandaji, resident of Hukkeri, got washed away in river Krishna in bid to save a boy who had been drowning at Manjri village in Chikkodi taluk on Tuesday.

12-year-old Omkar had ventured into the river for a bath and was getting drowned due to the water current. Sharif Khandaji rescued Omkar from drowning but was washed away. 

Efforts to find him had not yielded results until late. Ankali police visited the river bank and are investigating. 

