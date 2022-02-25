Russia ready for negotiations if Ukraine 'lays down arms'

Moscow is ready for talks with Kiev if the Ukrainian army surrenders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

"We are ready for negotiations at any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to our call and lay down their arms," Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference in Moscow.

Lavrov also said Moscow wants to "free Ukraine from oppression", as Russian forces approached Kiev on the second day of the Kremlin's attack.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future," Lavrov said.

Kremlin warns West of retaliatory sanctions

Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday sanctions would cause problems for Russia but they would be solvable, as it had reduced its dependence on foreign imports.

He declined to comment on how long Russia's operations in Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.

Russian forces approach Kiev from north and east: Ukraine

Russian forces are approaching Kiev from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army has said, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive.

The soldiers are trying to "bypass" the northern city of Chernigiv – where they were "rebuffed" – to attack Kiev, the Ukrainian army said on Facebook on Friday.

They were also advancing on Kiev from the eastern city of Konotop, which is under Russian control, Kiev's army said.

The Ukrainian army earlier said Russian ground forces had been pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper River from Belarus.

It said Russian soldiers were "increasingly choosing to target civilian infrastructure and residential buildings", echoing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia captures key water supply route to Crimea

Russian forces have said they have taken control of a vital canal to supply water to Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been suffering from shortages for the past eight years.

Crimea received most of its water from Ukraine's Dnieper River via the North Crimean Canal until 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula and Kiev authorities blocked the waterway.

Since then, Crimea has been facing severe water shortages, especially during summer droughts. The canal blockade has affected agriculture on the peninsula.

"The joint use of raid detachments and airborne troops in the Crimean direction ensured the exit of Russian troops to the city of Kherson," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"This made it possible to unblock the North Crimean Canal and restore water supply to the Crimean peninsula."