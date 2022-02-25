Russia ready for negotiations if Ukraine 'lays down arms'

  1. Home
News Network
February 25, 2022

Moscow is ready for talks with Kiev if the Ukrainian army surrenders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

"We are ready for negotiations at any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to our call and lay down their arms," Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference in Moscow.

Lavrov also said Moscow wants to "free Ukraine from oppression", as Russian forces approached Kiev on the second day of the Kremlin's attack.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future," Lavrov said.

Kremlin warns West of retaliatory sanctions

Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday sanctions would cause problems for Russia but they would be solvable, as it had reduced its dependence on foreign imports.

He declined to comment on how long Russia's operations in Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.

Russian forces approach Kiev from north and east: Ukraine

Russian forces are approaching Kiev from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army has said, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive.

The soldiers are trying to "bypass" the northern city of Chernigiv – where they were "rebuffed" – to attack Kiev, the Ukrainian army said on Facebook on Friday.

They were also advancing on Kiev from the eastern city of Konotop, which is under Russian control, Kiev's army said.

The Ukrainian army earlier said Russian ground forces had been pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper River from Belarus.

It said Russian soldiers were "increasingly choosing to target civilian infrastructure and residential buildings", echoing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia captures key water supply route to Crimea

Russian forces have said they have taken control of a vital canal to supply water to Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been suffering from shortages for the past eight years.

Crimea received most of its water from Ukraine's Dnieper River via the North Crimean Canal until 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula and Kiev authorities blocked the waterway.

Since then, Crimea has been facing severe water shortages, especially during summer droughts. The canal blockade has affected agriculture on the peninsula.
"The joint use of raid detachments and airborne troops in the Crimean direction ensured the exit of Russian troops to the city of Kherson," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"This made it possible to unblock the North Crimean Canal and restore water supply to the Crimean peninsula." 

News Network
February 11,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 11: In the wake of the hijab controversy, Karnataka government extended holiday for colleges till Feb 16. The Higher Education Department, All Colleges and Technical Education Departments have given leave continue till February 16, Minister of Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan said.

In a press release on Friday, he said the department applies to all universities, government, aided and unaided first-class colleges, engineering and diploma colleges.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday All high schools will reopen in Karnataka from Monday Feb 14. In the first phase, up to 10th standard schools will be started. Today Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan announced holiday for colleges till Feb 16.

High court postponed hearing on Monday, religious marks cannot be used until the next order. Karnataka High Court interim order challenged in Supreme Court. An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Karnataka High Court’s 10 February 10 interim order to restrain students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with the high court.

The plea filed by a student has sought a stay on the direction of the high court, which is hearing the hijab issue, as well as the proceedings going on before the three-judge bench. Filing the appeal, Dr J Halli Federation of Masjid Madaaris and Wakf Institutions, contended that the Karnataka High Court on Thursday has sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student-women by not allowing them to wear the Hijab and pursue their education. 

News Network
February 21,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Monday stated that police have found evidence related to the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha (24).

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he interacted with family members of the youth and they have sought justice for Harsha's death. Four to five members are behind the murder of the incident. They will be nabbed soon, he said.

When asked about Harsha's background, he said he was an RSS worker and was active in many campaigns. However, police claimed that he was part of the Bajrang Dal.

The minister said he had already held a meeting with police officers. "We would convey a strong message that people with evil mindset can't escape from punishment under any circumstance.

He also appealed to the people of Shivamogga to join hands with police in maintaining law and order. People have become emotional as he was a member of a Hindu outfit. But they must not take law into their own hands as killers would be arrested, he warned.

Harsha was brutally murdered by four-member gang belonging to a minority community on Sunday night.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the city limits on February 21.

The gang came to at Seegahatti near Kamath Petrol bunk in the city in a car on Sunday night and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspected that old enmity was the reason for the murder.

Police security has been beefed up in communally sensitive areas.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been enforced in Shivamogga city till 9 pm on February 23. Agitations, processions, public programmes and the assembly of five or more people have been banned.

News Network
February 18,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Even as the Karnataka High Court Special Bench is hearing the Hijab case on a daily basis, educational institutions continued to boycott hijab clad girls forcing them to remain on streets. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against aggrieved students on charge of violating prohibitory orders in Tumakuru district on Friday.

The Principal of Empress College of Tumakuru lodged a complaint with the Tumakuru City Police against 15 to 20 students for violating prohibitory orders in the last two days. The students demanding their right to wear hijab and attend classes, created high drama in the college premises by staging a protest, claimed the principal.

However, the Principal has not named any student in the complaint.

This is the first FIR against students for protesting against authorities seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier stated that there would be no soft approach towards the students anymore and had directed to initiate action against those who flout the interim orders.

In yet another incident, the Principal of Indi College in Vijayapura district has sent back a Hindu student for wearing 'sindoor' (vermillion). 

She was stopped at the gate and asked to remove the sindoor as no religious symbols are allowed. The relatives came to the school premises and questioned school authorities and told him that the basic tradition could not be questioned. After the intervention of police, the student was let inside the classroom. Sriram Sene Founder Pramod Muthalik has demanded suspension of the Principal and condemned the action.

The students, who came to attend classes with saffron shawls protesting against Muslim students wearing hijab, were denied entry and sent back in Nandhghad College of Khanapura in Belagavi district.

Meanwhile, the video of the Principal of Junior College in Coorg district shouting at hijab-wearing students to leave the college premises went viral on social media.

Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Mukarram Khan in Kalaburagi for his controversial "tukda tukda" comment (cutting into pieces) under IPC Sections 153 (A), 298, 295. On February 8, Khan stated that he would cut into pieces if anyone comes against the matter of hijab.

"Hijab is an internal matter. We will not interfere with Hindu traditions, if you come to question our religion, nothing will be spared." Hindu organisations have strongly protested against the comments and demanded action. 

