  2. Turkey-Syria quake toll crosses 11,000; anger grows over slow rescue effort

February 8, 2023

Kahramanmaras/Antakya: The confirmed death toll from the devastating earthquake, which struck a swathe of southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, rose to more than 11,000 people in both countries.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visited southern Turkey on Wednesday to see first-hand the destruction wrought by a massive earthquake as anger grew among local people over what they said was a slow government response to the rescue and relief effort.

Erdogan acknowledged some problems with Turkey's initial response to the earthquake that rocked the south but said normal operations have resumed.

The tally was expected to rise as hundreds of collapsed buildings in many cities have become tombs for people who had been asleep in their homes when the quake hit in the early morning.

In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens of bodies, some covered in blankets and sheets and others in body bags, were lined up on the ground outside a hospital.

Families in southern Turkey and in Syria spent a second night in the freezing cold as overwhelmed rescuers tried to pull people from the rubble.

Many in the Turkish disaster zone had slept in their cars or in the streets under blankets, fearful of going back into buildings shaken by the 7.8 magnitude tremor - Turkey's deadliest since 1999 - and by a second powerful quake hours later.

"Where are the tents, where are food trucks?" said Melek, 64, in Antakya, saying she had not seen any rescue teams.

"We haven't seen any food distribution here, unlike previous disasters in our country. We survived the earthquake, but we will die here due to hunger or cold here."

The death toll rose above 8,500 in Turkey. In Syria, already devastated by 11 years of war, the confirmed toll climbed to more than 2,500 overnight, according to the Syrian government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

Election impact

Erdogan, who has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces and sent in troops to help, arrived in the city of Kahramanmaras to view the damage and see the rescue and relief effort.

The disaster poses a new challenge to him in the election he faces in May which was already set to be the toughest of his two decades in power.

Any perception that the government is failing to address the disaster properly could hurt Erdogan's prospects in the vote, but analysts say that on the other hand, he could rally national support around the crisis response and strengthen his position.

Reuters journalists in Kahramanmaras saw around 50 bodies draped in blankets on the floor of a sports hall. Family members searched for relatives among the dead.

Kneeling on the auditorium floor, a woman wailed with grief and embraced a body wrapped in a blanket

In Hatay province, where dozens more bodies lay outside in rows between Red Crescent tents, people opened body bags hoping to identify loved ones.

The quake toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east.

In Syria, it killed people as far south as Hama.

Turkey's disaster management agency said the number of injured was above 38,000.

'Under the rubble'

Aid officials voiced particular concern about the situation in Syria, where humanitarian needs were already greater than at any point since the eruption of a conflict that has partitioned the nation and is complicating relief efforts.

Residents in Syrian government-held territory contacted by phone have described the authorities' response as slow, with some areas receiving more help than others.

In the town of Jandaris in northern Syria, rescue workers and residents said dozens of buildings had collapsed.

Standing around the wreckage of what had been a 32-apartment building, relatives of people who had lived there said they had seen no one removed alive. A lack of heavy equipment to remove large concrete slabs was impeding rescue efforts.

Rescue workers have struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas, held back by destroyed roads, poor weather and a lack of resources and heavy equipment. Some areas are without fuel and electricity.

A rescue service operating in insurgent-held northwest Syria said the number of dead had climbed to more than 1,280 and more than 2,600 were injured.

"The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake," the rescue service said on Twitter.

Overnight, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held areas rose to 1,250, the state-run al-Ikhbariya news outlet reported on its Telegram feed. The number of wounded was 2,054, he said. 

February 2,2023

Lucknow, Feb 2: "I struggled," Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan said minutes after he walked out of jail on Thursday to camera crews, a small curious crowd -- and to his wife and teen son, waiting patiently, just as they had for the more than two years since he was imprisoned on his way to Hathras.

The relief was writ large on their faces but so was the pain. Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were going to the Uttar Pradesh town where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped. They were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman.

"I am coming to Delhi. I have to stay there for six weeks," Kappan told PTI.

"I struggled more," he laughed when asked how life had been in jail without saying anything more.

In his two and a half years in jail, his mother died. "Her name was Kadijah. She is not there to see Kappan coming home," Kappan's wife Raihana said.

"The Supreme Court granted bail in the UAPA case and his innocence was revealed. Two and a half years is not a short time. We have experienced a lot of pain and suffering. But I am happy that justice, though belated, has been served," she told PTI.

"I repeat that Kappan is a media person," Raihana stressed.

The couple has three children -- Muzammil (19), Zidhan (14) and Mehnaz (nine). "Our children are waiting to welcome him home. Their happiness was taken away. Can they forget their father? They are proud to say that Sidhique Kappan, a journalist, is their father."

Waiting outside with his mother was their eldest Muzammil, who also reiterated that his father was a journalist.

"What is the cause of my father's severe suffering for two and half years? Now we are waiting for his freedom. We are very happy. We thanks all those who have been with us."

According to Kappan's lawyer Mohamed Dhanish KS, the journalist had been lodged in the Mathura and Lucknow district jails and had been out twice -- once when he got Covid and was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, and the second time to meet his ailing mother.

Police alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last year, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. A bench headed by then Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for six weeks after his release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

However, he continued to be in jail because of a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. 

January 28,2023

Mangaluru: The daily flight to Delhi from here, commenced on Friday. IndiGo Flight 6E 6303 departs Delhi at 2.55 pm, and lands at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 pm. Flight 6E 6304 departs MIA at 6.35 pm, to reach Delhi at 9.35 pm.

Flight 6E 6304 (MIA-Delhi), had 147 passengers booked on Friday. Bookings for 6E 6304 on Saturday stood at 170, for the flight scheduled to depart MIA.

Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express, and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6 pm to 9.30 am, from Monday to Saturday at MIA, due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on Friday.

IndiGo will however, not be operating flight 6E 172 from Monday-Saturday. This flight will now operate only on Sundays, when re-carpeting work will not be carried out. Flight 6E172 operated from Mangaluru to Kolkata via Bengaluru. 

This flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12.15 pm, and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.20pm. From Bengaluru, this flight will depart at 2pm, and is scheduled to reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm.

February 8,2023

Udupi, Feb 8: A Pocso court in Udupi has sentenced a 49-year-old man to life in prison for sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter.

According to the chargesheet, Ganesh Nayak, who was later convicted, entered into a second marriage with the mother of the victim and was residing with them.

Nayak had in October 2021 sexually abused the minor stepdaughter after giving her juice laced with alcohol when his wife was away in another town for work.

When the mother returned after three months, she came to know that her daughter was pregnant. When the victim narrated her ordeal, a complaint was lodged at Kundapur police station in January 2022.

A charge sheet was filed in the court by then Circle Inspector K R Gopikrishna. A total of 10 witnesses were examined during trial.

Besides life imprisonment, Judge Srinivasa Suvarna also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment.

Public prosecutor Y T Raghavendra appeared for the prosecution.

