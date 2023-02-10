  1. Home
  Turkey-Syria quake toll tops 21,000 as hopes for survivors fade

Turkey-Syria quake toll tops 21,000 as hopes for survivors fade

News Network
February 10, 2023

quake.jpg

The death toll from this week's massive earthquakes and aftershocks in Syria and Turkey has surpassed 21,000, as hopes for finding survivors trapped are fading.

The majority of confirmed deaths have been in Turkey, with officials saying at least 17,674 had been killed. More than 3,377 were killed and more than 5,000 were injured in Syria. More than 63,000 people were also injured in Turkey.

The United Nations' special envoy for Syria said on Thursday the Arab country was in desperate need of everything in terms of aid, to pull through the impacts of the devastating earthquake.

Geir Pedersen called for assurances that there would be no political hindrances to getting aid to where it was most needed.

“Aid, life-saving aid, is desperately needed by civilians wherever they are irrespective of borders and boundaries,” he told journalists in Geneva. “We need it urgently, through the fastest, most direct, and most effective routes. They need more of absolutely everything.”

“We need to do everything to make sure that there are no impediments whatsoever to delay lifesaving support that is needed in Syria,” Pedersen continued, after chairing a meeting of the Humanitarian Taskforce for Syria which facilitates aid deliveries to the war-torn country, UN News reported.

“I was struck by the unity in the meeting we had today by all the different Member States that participated,” he added.

Curbs imposed by the United States and its Western allies have complicated international efforts to assist quake-hit Syrians. The US has so far refused to lift the sanctions despite repeated calls from Damascus and the international community.

Meanwhile, the chief of the World Health Organization said he was on his way to Syria, AFP reported.

Bitter cold weather hampered the search of thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many quake victims who are without shelter and drinking water, the news agency added.

Relatives were scouring body bags laid out in a hospital car park in Turkey's southern city of Antakya to search for missing relatives.

"We found my aunt, but not my uncle," said Rania Zaboubi, a Syrian refugee who lost eight members of her family.

Chances of finding survivors have dimmed now that the 72-hour mark that experts consider the most likely period to save lives has passed.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck early Monday as people slept, in a region where many had already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria's civil war.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that he was heading to Syria.

"On my way to Syria, where WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake," Tedros tweeted.

An aid convoy reached northwestern Syria earlier in the day, the first since the quake, an official at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing told AFP.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the UN Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkey and Syria to deliver aid.

Four million people living in areas of northwest Syria have had to rely on the Bab al-Hawa crossing as part of a cross-border aid operation authorized by the Security Council nearly a decade ago.

"This is the moment of unity, it's not a moment to politicize or to divide but it is obvious that we need massive support," Guterres said.

pics.jpg

Temperatures in the Turkish city of Gaziantep plunged to minus five degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) early Thursday, but thousands of families spent the night in cars and makeshift tents -- too scared or banned from returning to their homes, AFP reported.

Parents walked the streets of the city carrying their children in blankets because it was warmer than sitting in a tent.

Gyms, mosques, schools and some stores have opened at night. But beds are still at a premium and thousands spend the nights in cars with engines running to provide heat.

"I fear for anyone who is trapped under the rubble in this," said Melek Halici, who wrapped her two-year-old daughter in a blanket as they watched rescuers working into the night.

International rescuers have said the intense cold has forced them to weigh whether to use their limited fuel supplies to keep warm or to carry out their work.

"Not a single person has failed to mention this, the cold," Athanassios Balafas, a Greek fire official, said in Athens. "Obviously we chose to keep operating."

The World Bank has announced $1.78 billion in aid to Turkey to help with relief and recovery efforts.

“We are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground,” said World Bank President David Malpass in a statement.

syriya.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
February 9,2023

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Two separate complaints have been lodged at the jurisdictional Surathkal police station in the city following a road rage and attack on the brother of Muhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death by Sangh Parivar extremists last year without any provocation. 

The alleged attack, which occurred last night, sparked a tension in the communally sensitive town of Surathkal, which had witnessed a coldblooded murder of an innocent Muslim youth few months ago. 

Adil Meharoof (24), the brother of murdered Fazil, in his complaint, said that when he was on the way to Ullal from Katipalla, his car was intentionally hit by a two-wheeler at around 8:45p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

“When I reached Ganeshpura Circle, one Nagesh Devadiga intentionally rammed his motorbike against my car and fell on the road. Meanwhile, Preetham Shetty, Akash and another person abused and attacked me alleging that I drive rashly all the time. They threatened to kill me. Other people present near the spot managed to pacify the accused. Preetham Shetty further called Harshith. Both Preetham and Harshith are responsible for the friction”

Following the attack by miscreants, Adil and his father Ummar Farooq were admitted to a private hospital as inpatients.

On the other hand, accused Nagesh Devadiga (45), a resident of Katipalla, has narrated a different story in his complaint. He claimed that when he was going towards Mangalapete a car driver drove in a negligent manner and collided with the bike at Ganeshpura circle. 

“I fell on the road after collision. Car driver Adil abused me and complainant Nagesh Devadiga and he along with his father Umar Farooq, and others beat me and threatened to kill me,” he claimed. 

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that the incident took place when Adil’s car was hit by a two-wheeler following which there was a verbal spat between the two parties. The locals and police intercepted and handled the situation. Surathkal police are investigating further. 

News Network
February 2,2023

adani_0.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 2: India's Adani group shares plunged on Thursday after the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, bringing its cumulative market capitalisation losses to $100 billion since last week's short-seller attack.

The withdrawal of Adani Enterprises' share sale marks a dramatic setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses.

Adani on Wednesday called off the share sale as a stocks rout sparked by US short-seller Hindenburg's criticisms deepened, despite the offer being fully subscribed on Tuesday. In the fallout of the short-seller's attack, Adani has also lost his title as Asia's richest man.

The group's flagship firm - Adani Enterprises - plunged 10 per cent after opening higher on Thursday. Other group companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission - fell 10 per cent each, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar dropped 5% each.

The stocks tumble and shelving of the share sale mark an embarrassing turn of events for the billionaire who has forged partnerships with foreign players in his global expansion of businesses that stretch from ports to mining to cement.

Adani is now the world's 16th richest, as per Forbes' list, down from third rank last week.

India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources told Reuters on Thursday. CLSA estimates that Indian banks were exposed to about 40 per cent of the 2 trillion rupees ($24.53 billion) of Adani group's debt in the fiscal year to March 2022.

Earlier this week, the Adani group said it had the complete support of investors, but investor confidence has tapered in recent days.

Citigroup's wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Citi declined to comment.

Hindenburg's report last week alleged an improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by the Adani group. It also raised concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

The Adani group has denied the accusations, saying the short-seller's allegation of stock manipulation has "no basis" and stems from an ignorance of Indian law. The group has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures, it added.

As shares plunged after the Hindenburg report, Adani managed to secure the share sale subscriptions on Tuesday even though the stock's market price was below the issue's offer price. But on Wednesday, stocks plunged again.

In a late night announcement on Wednesday, Adani said he was withdrawing the share sale as the company's "stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct." 

News Network
February 2,2023

india.jpg

India's Haj quota for this year has been fixed at 1,75,025 according to the bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia, the government of India said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani said the ministry has had a number of interactive sessions on Haj management with stakeholders, including Haj Committees of the states and Union Territories, wherein requests for restoration of Haj quota were received.

"The issue was addressed under the Annual Bilateral Agreement with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Haj 2023 and inspite of challenges of Covid-19, the original Haj quota of the country i.e. 1,75,025 has been restored for Haj 2023," Irani said.

The quota earmarked for Haj Committee of India (HCoI) under the Annual Bilateral Agreement is meant for pilgrims from various states and UTs for Haj 2023.The increase in Haj quota has now enabled the government to send more pilgrims from states/UTs.

