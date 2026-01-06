  1. Home
Venezuela installs Delcy Rodríguez as interim president after US kidnapping of Maduro

January 6, 2026

The Venezuelan parliament has inaugurated Delcy Rodríguez as interim president, two days after US forces kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro.

Rodriguez took the oath of office during a ceremony in the National Assembly on Monday, telling lawmakers she was doing so "in the name of all Venezuelans."

She said she was "in pain over the kidnapping of our heroes, the hostages in the United States," referring to Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Parliament slammed the kidnapping of leftist leader Maduro while vowing support for his stand-in Rodriguez after the US military attack that shocked Caracas and the world.

Outside the legislature, thousands of Venezuelans gathered to demand the release of their leader, chanting: "Maduro, hold on: Venezuela is rising!"

Members of the National Assembly offered their full backing to Rodriguez, who had been Maduro's vice president, and reelected her brother Jorge Rodriguez as parliament speaker.

As Monday's session opened, lawmakers chanted: "Let's go Nico!", a slogan of Maduro's presidential campaign ahead of 2024 elections.

On President Donald Trump's orders, US military forces early Saturday launched an attack on the Venezuelan capital and abducted Maduro and his wife.

"The president of the United States, Mr Trump, claims to be the prosecutor, the judge, and the policeman of the world," senior lawmaker Fernando Soto Rojas said in an address to colleagues.

"We say: you will not succeed. And we will ultimately deploy all our solidarity so that our legitimate president, Nicolas Maduro, returns victorious to Miraflores," the presidential palace, he added.

'In good hands'

Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday ordered Delcy Rodriguez to assume the presidency "in an acting capacity," and on Sunday the military also threw its support behind her.

With Jorge Rodriguez's reelection, the influential siblings are in control of Venezuela's executive and legislative branches.

Jorge Rodriguez vowed in front of his lawmaker colleagues Monday to pursue "all procedures, all platforms, and all avenues to bring back Nicolas Maduro Moros, my brother, my president."

Maduro's lawmaker son Nicolas Maduro Guerra also offered his support for the acting president.

"Count on me, count on my family," Maduro Guerra, known as "Nicolasito," told Rodriguez during an address to parliament, adding the country was "in good hands" until his parents' "return."

New members of Venezuela's single-chamber parliament were chosen last May in elections.

Maduro Guerra said Monday Venezuela "asks for neither privileges nor concessions; it demands respect... We want international relations with everyone, based on equality, mutual respect, and cooperation, without threats and without interference."

He stepped outside to address the protesters, telling them he was in "indirect" contact with his father.

"We have a strong team over there that’s supporting us," he said.

Delcy Rodriguez, who on Saturday insisted Maduro remains the country's "only" president, later extended an offer of cooperation to Washington, who has said it would work with Venezuela's leaders if they do what it wants.

Trump meanwhile warned Rodriguez could face a fate worse than Maduro if she failed to heed US demands on policy reforms and oil access. 

December 24,2025

bajpe.jpg

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear majority in the Bajpe and Kinnigoli town panchayat elections in Dakshina Kannada district. Vote counting was held on Wednesday.

The town panchayat elections were conducted for the first time on December 21, four years after the upgradation of the Bajpe and Kinnigoli gram panchayats.

In Bajpe, elections were held for 19 seats. The BJP won 11 seats, while the Congress secured four seats. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) won three seats, and one seat was won by an independent candidate. A total of 59 candidates were in the fray. The counting of votes took place at the Mangaluru Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Bajpe Town Panchayat was formed in 2021 by merging the Bajpe and Malavoor gram panchayats.

In Kinnigoli, the BJP won 10 seats, while the Congress secured eight seats. A total of 42 candidates contested the election. The vote counting was held at the Kinnigoli Town Panchayat office. The Kinnigoli Town Panchayat was formed by merging the Kinnigoli, Mennabettu and Kateel gram panchayats.

BJP workers celebrated the party’s victory in both Bajpe and Kinnigoli. Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, district BJP president Sathish Kumpala and other party leaders were present.

December 23,2025

Mangaluru: As many as 22 affiliated private degree colleges under Mangalore University (MU) will be shut down voluntarily after they failed to seek renewal of affiliation, primarily due to poor student enrolment and operational constraints. The decision was taken at a recent Academic Council meeting of the university.

The 22 colleges are:

Aaba Women’s First Grade College, Surathkal

Anjuman First Grade College, Mangaluru

Amrutha College, Padil

Silicon College of Advance Studies, Konchady

Moegling Institute of German Language, Balmatta

Sarsa College of Arts and Science, Mangaluru

Rosario College of Management Studies, Bolar

Karavali College of Education, Mangaluru

Premakanthi College of Education, Mangaluru

Sapientia Bethany First Grade College, Nelyadi

Sri Sharada Women’s College, Sullia

Ramakunjeshwara College, Ramakunja

Hazaratha Sayad Madani Banatha Women’s College, Ullal

St. Sebastian College of Commerce, Ullal

St. Thomas College, Belthangady

Mar Ivanios College, Kadaba

Madhava Pai College, Manipal

Mookambika First Grade College, Byndoor

Varasiddhi Vinayaka First Grade College, Kundapur

B.D. Shetty College of Business Management, Udupi

Vidyanikethana First Grade College, Kaup

Krishnabai Vasudeva Shenoy Memorial College, Katpady

Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.L. Dharma said principals of the affected colleges informed the university that they were compelled to suspend admissions for several courses after failing to secure the prescribed minimum number of students. Consequently, the managements opted for voluntary closure under Section 65 of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.

Apart from low enrolment, other administrative and financial factors also contributed to the decision to shut down the colleges, the Vice-Chancellor said. He clarified that the closures will not affect students who are already enrolled and currently pursuing their studies. The colleges have been directed to continue providing all student-related services, including verification of marks cards and academic records.

After the closure of these 22 colleges, the total number of colleges affiliated to Mangalore University will stand at 167, comprising 109 private colleges, 32 government colleges, nine autonomous colleges, 13 BEd colleges, and four constituent colleges.

