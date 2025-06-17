  1. Home
  2. OneScore: The Smarter Way to Secure a Personal Loan

OneScore: The Smarter Way to Secure a Personal Loan

Business Desk
June 18, 2025

onescore.jpg

When in urgent need of funds, securing a personal loan quickly and smoothly can be a lifesaver. If you have a good CIBIL score, then you can secure a better offer and faster approval. Once approved, you can use the loan amount to cover everything from medical bills to education or home repair costs.

Digital lending has made waiting weeks for approval a thing of the past. Applying for personal loan on the OneScore App is one such option that gets you personalized loan offers with minimal paperwork and simple eligibility checks. 

Why Your CIBIL Score Matters for Personal Loans

A CIBIL score, issued by TransUnion CIBIL, is India’s most widely used credit score model. It reflects your credit health based on your borrowing and repayment history. Lenders use it to assess your eligibility for personal loans.

A score above 750 signals strong creditworthiness and boosts your chances of quick approval. It also helps you secure lower interest rates. Lenders see high scores as a mark of a low-risk borrower and may offer better terms.

Moreover, a good score increases your loan amount eligibility and opportunity to get a longer repayment tenure. This way, you could borrow more and repay over a longer period. On the other hand, a low score may lead to rejections or stricter terms like higher rates and smaller loan amounts.

Build a Strong Credit Profile with OneScore

Before applying for a personal loan, having a healthy CIBIL score is essential. OneScore helps you monitor and manage your credit all in one place, so you can confidently approach lenders and unlock better loan offers. 
●    You can check your CIBIL score anytime for free and stay updated on your credit health. Regular monitoring helps you spot changes early and avoid surprises when applying.
●    It also helps detect and report any fraudulent or incorrect loan accounts. Fixing these errors enables you to maintain a strong credit profile.
●    Based on your credit behaviour, you can receive tips on how to improve your CIBIL score over time. These suggestions help you build a healthy credit profile. 

How OneScore Simplifies Personal Loan Applications 

On one hand, OneScore helps you build and maintain a strong CIBIL score. On the other hand, you can use it to unlock personalised and instant loan offers. Here’s how OneScore’s Personal Loan facility simplifies the process:

●    Tailored Loan Offers
Get loan options curated specifically for you, based on your CIBIL score and other details. This helps you avoid any unnecessary delays and improves your chances of approval.

●    Fast Eligibility Check
Quickly check your CIBIL score and assess your loan eligibility in seconds. It doesn’t impact your score, require a formal application or change hefty fees. 

●    Minimal Paperwork
Complete your loan application with basic documentation. The process is 100% digital, saving you time and eliminating hassles.

●    Instant Loan Access
Once you are approved for financing, you can enjoy instant loan disbursal to meet urgent financial needs.

●    Track Applications in Real Time
Keep tabs on your loan status directly through the app. From application to approval and disbursal, there is no need for follow-ups on phone calls.

●    Safety Without Spam
Your data stays safe and secure and there are no ads, which means you can focus on what is truly important - your creditworthiness and finances. 

●    Competitive Interest Rates
When your CIBIL score is strong, you can unlock better deals. Get loans with interest rates starting at just 12.5% on the app. 

Easy Steps to Apply for a Loan Using OneScore

Just follow these simple steps to check your CIBIL score and explore personalised offers through OneScore’s Personal Loan. 

1.    Get the OneScore App
Get the OneScore app from the Play Store or App Store. Sign up using your mobile number, then enter basic details like your name, email, and date of birth. You will also need to share your PAN details. Your personal details are secure and only used to help fetch your CIBIL score.

2.    See and Boost Your CIBIL Score
Once your account is ready, OneScore shows your CIBIL score. This score impacts your loan eligibility and interest rates. If it needs improvement, OneScore offers helpful tips to boost it.

3.    Check Personal Loan Offers
Go to the Personal Loan section in the app to see personalised loan offers based on your CIBIL score. You will be eligible for them once your score reaches 730. Review the approved loan amount and click ‘Accept and Continue’ to proceed.

4.    Choose The Terms
Pick from EMI options based on loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. When you find terms you like, tap ‘Proceed’ and review your selection.

5.    Finish the KYC Process
Verify your identity by linking your DigiLocker account to confirm your Aadhaar details. Don’t have DigiLocker? The app guides you to create one easily.

6.    Confirm Account Information
Confirm your bank details with a small ₹1 deposit, which will be refunded to you. This step completes your KYC and ensures your loan is linked to the correct account.

7.    Create a Mandate for Repayment
Enable auto-debit from the same bank account. This keeps your EMIs on track without any hassle.

8.    Receive Your Loan Amount
Review all terms and conditions carefully on the final screen. Once confirmed, your loan amount is disbursed directly to your bank account. This usually takes around 24 hours.

Using OneScore, you can check your CIBIL score for free anytime. Once you have a good score, the app allows you to secure loans up to ₹5 lakhs at competitive rates. 

OneScore also helps you detect and report fraudulent loan accounts that could hurt your credit. Clearing these errors is key to maintaining a strong credit profile. Moreover, you can manage your loans, calculate EMIs, and set reminders all in one app.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2025

Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.

"....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision in the cabinet that a new survey is to be conducted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago.

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2025

rameshrai.jpg

Bantwal, June 5: Ramesh Rai Nellikatte, a recently elected BJP councillor of the Puttur City Municipal Council, was found dead near the old Netravati bridge in Panemangalore on Thursday. 

His body was recovered from the river following an intensive search operation after he was reported missing earlier in the day.

The incident came to light when locals discovered a motorbike, mobile phone, shirt, and slippers abandoned under the bridge around 11 am. The items were soon identified as belonging to Ramesh Rai, prompting immediate police action.

Rai, who had recently won the by-election to the municipal council, was a resident of Puttur. His sudden disappearance and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his belongings had raised alarm among locals and authorities alike.

A large crowd, including family members, residents, and officials, had gathered at the scene as search efforts were launched in the river. Later in the day, his body was found near the location where the belongings were first spotted.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2025

arafah1.jpg

Mount Arafat: Beneath the blazing sun, with temperatures touching 41°C, over a million Muslim pilgrims stood in prayer and reflection on the plains of Mount Arafat on Saturday, marking the spiritual pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. For Muslims, the Day of Arafat is the most sacred in the Islamic calendar — a day believed to be rich with divine mercy and forgiveness.

From the early hours, the scene at Arafat was one of solemn devotion and unity. Pilgrims, clad in simple white garments symbolizing equality before God, raised their hands in supplication, seeking forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

“This is the place where our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. Standing here, you feel history and faith meet,” said Marwa Al-Said, a pilgrim from Egypt. “It’s an overwhelming moment — one that humbles you entirely.”

Despite the sweltering weather, Saudi authorities had made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. Cooling mist sprays, shaded zones expanded by 50,000 square meters, and over 400 cooling units were installed throughout the site. Emergency medical personnel and health teams were deployed in large numbers, and smart technologies — including AI and drones — helped regulate crowd movement and monitor pilgrim health.

Nazim Khalifa, an Indian pilgrim residing in the United States, was visibly emotional as he shared his journey. “This is my first time performing Hajj. I’ve never even done Umrah. The road here was not easy, financially and personally. But today, I feel like Allah has accepted me. I want to be closer to Him — that’s the real goal.”

He added, “We’re standing in the sun, and it’s a test — perhaps a glimpse of what the Day of Judgment may feel like. I pray this experience transforms not only me but everyone here.”

Rehman, a pilgrim from Indonesia, echoed that sentiment with simple joy: “I am so happy this year. Everything is organized. And it feels like God is near.”

The Saudi Ministry of Health issued advisories ahead of the gathering, urging pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated. Free umbrellas were distributed, and medical tents with emergency care were strategically located across the site.

Alongside physical safety, spiritual guidance was prioritized. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs set up multilingual information booths and digital screens to offer real-time support and religious rulings. Over 15 million awareness messages were sent to pilgrims’ mobile phones, and more than 200,000 brochures explaining Hajj rituals were distributed.

“This year’s arrangements are a reflection of both Saudi Arabia’s logistical expertise and its commitment to the sanctity of Hajj,” said Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, a religious affairs coordinator. “It’s not just about safety; it’s about ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual goals without worry.”

The Day of Arafat is considered by many scholars as the essence of Hajj itself, echoing the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) hadith: “Hajj is Arafat.” Muslims believe that prayers made on this day are especially powerful, with sins forgiven and lives spiritually renewed.

As the sun set over Arafat, the pilgrims made their way to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil — the next phase of Hajj. But the moments spent on Mount Arafat will remain etched in their hearts forever — a day of connection, redemption, and hope.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.