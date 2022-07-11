  1. Home
  2. 1 from Karnataka among 14 students get 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 - Here is the list

1 from Karnataka among 14 students get 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 - Here is the list

News Network
July 11, 2022

New Delhi, July 11: Fourteen children, including one student from Karnataka, have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains exam, the National Testing Agency said Monday.

Of the fourteen, Boya Haren Sathvik from the OBC category is the lone face from Karnataka, while Telangana had four toppers, and Andhra Pradesh had three. Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had one topper each. 

Sneha Pareek from Assam was the only girl among the toppers. There were two from the OBC category, and ten from the general category. Two of the ten were from the EWS category.

While as many as 8.72 lakh students registered for the test, 7.69 lakh appeared for it. This included 2.2 lakh girls, 5.47 lakh boys and three from the third gender. 

The NTA conducted the test across 588 examination centres in 407 Cities, This included 17 cities outside India – Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis and Bangkok.

Over 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy or independent observers and two national coordinators were involved, the testing agency said. 

The examination was conducted in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Meet toppers

JASTI YASHWANTH V V S
SARTHAK MAHESHWARI
ANIKET CHATTOPADHYAY
DHEERAJ KURUKUNDA
KOYYANA SUHAS
KUSHAGRA SRIVASTAVA
MRINAL GARG
SNEHA PAREEK
NAVYA
PENIKALAPATI RAVI KISHORE
POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA
BOYA HAREN SATHVIK
SAUMITRA GARG
RUPESH BIYANI

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 9,2022

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, July 9: Karnataka’s three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi continued to reel under monsoon fury today with heavy rain coupled with the overflowing rivers leaving scores of villages, vast tracts of farm land and highways marooned.

Rain coupled with ongoing work on the highway led to traffic congestion on the road at Kallada on Mangaluru-Bengaluru road for hours.

Many residents in Dakshina Kannada’s Ballurgudde, Kannur, are in danger of losing their homes after a landslide, with three of them facing imminent danger. The people residing in the houses have been shifted by the district administration. 

A concrete road near Pachanady, that connects to Bhatrakodi, was damaged, cutting off the residents. The landslide poses a danger for the ground level reservoir atop a hill. 

Landslides have occurred in Gandibagilu in Belthangady. Mudslides have also been reported at Charmadi Ghat.

Even though the intensity of rainfall has slightly receded in Udupi, the flood situation has remained grim at Navunda in Byndoor and a few villages in Kundapura and Brahmavar. The swollen Sauparnika river is unleashing a trail of destruction in the region.

Floodwaters from Kubja river have entered the sanctum sanctorum of Brahmi Durgaparameshwari temple in Kamalashile.

Many houses were damaged and acres of farmland have remained under water at Neelavara, Bavalikudru in Brahmavar. Sea erosion continued in Battappady and surrounding areas in Ullal and Maravanthe in Udupi.

Flood situation in Uttara Kannada, in particular, is grim due to relentless rain and heavy discharge from dams. Gundbal, Bhaskeri, Badagani and Mankuli Nagamastikeri villages have been inundated by an overflowing stream. Many people from the flood-hit villages in Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks have been evacuated to relief centres.

Traffic was hit on National Highway 66 after a portion of the hill caved in on the road near Sarpanakatte check-post in Bhatkal taluk. Similarly, vehicular movement on highway near Araga and Chandiya in Karwar taluk was affected after a heavy discharge from Kadra dam flooded the road.

With the weather department predicting heavy rain in the next 24 hours, schools and colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur and Joida taluks have been declared holiday on Saturday.

Bhatkal recorded a maximum rain of 21.8 cm in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Friday) while Karwar and Honnavar received 20.5 and 19.8 cm respectively.

Mudslides continued to rattle Kodagu. Heaps of mud caved in on Madikeri-Mangaluru road near Karthoji hitting traffic badly. Mudslides were also reported near the hockey stadium in Madikeri. 

The concrete slab of the retaining wall of Kodagu DC’s office has slipped, triggering a fear of collapse. Many houses across the district have been damaged in the rain in the past one week. MP Pratap Simha visited parts of Kodagu and took stock of the situation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2022

deluge1.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Jul 7: Educational Institutions in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi would remain shut for fourth and fifth consecutive days on July 8 and 9, as heavy rains continued to batter the region. 

The fresh holidays were declared by the authorities after the India Meteorological Department issued fresh red alert for the coastal districts for next two days.

As part of precautionary measures, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for two more days for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges.

Initially, the district administrations had declared holiday on July 5 due to heavy rains. Then they started extending holidays as rains continued to intensify. 

An orange alert is also issued by the meteorological department on July 10 and 11 in the twin districts. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2022

asif.jpg

Mangaluru, July 5: A heated argument between two groups of youngsters over a trivial issue at Ponnodi near BC Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada culminated in the violent clash with being stabbed to death and two others getting hospitalized last night. 

Muhammed Asif (32), son of Abdul Khader, from Shanthiangadi near BC Road, died of stab injuries on the way to hospital. 

The accused have been identified as Noufal and Nousheer, residents of Maripalla in Bantwal taluk.

It is learnt that the altercation began after Noufal and Nousheer objected when Asif honked his motorbike horn in front of a restaurant near the KSRTC bus depot at Ponnodi. 

Even though Asif had left the spot, he returned to the spot with his friends and to counter the duo. The argument snowballed into a physical fight and in the melee Asif was stabbed, sources said. 

Noufal and Nousheer, who reportedly stabbed Asif, also got admitted to a hospital after they were allegedly attacked by the friends of Asif. 

Jurisdictional Bantwal police conducted spot investigation and registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.