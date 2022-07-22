  1. Home
  CBSE Class 12th results: 92.71% students pass; girls outperform boys by 3.29%

CBSE Class 12th results: 92.71% students pass; girls outperform boys by 3.29%

News Network
July 22, 2022

New Delhi, July 22: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. 

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. 

An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here. 

Total candidates registered: 1444341
Appear: 1435366
Pass: 1330662
Pass percentage: 92.71%
Girls' pass percentage is 94.54% 
Boys' pass percentage is 91.25%
Girls outperform boys by 3.29%

News Network
July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: India reported 21,880 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday – almost as many cases as it did the day before (21,566) – pushing the national caseload to 43,847,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed. 

Daily fatalities due to the viral disease stood at 60 – 15 more than Thursday's figure – taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 525,930 or 1.20% of the overall caseload.

The data also showed that as many as 21,219 more people recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries rising to 43,171,653. Meanwhile, the cumulative figure of active patients rose further to 149,482, an addition of 601 cases.

Recoveries and active patients account for 98.46% and 0.34% of the overall caseload.

On the vaccination front, more than 3.7 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours, which took the national vaccination coverage to more than 2.01 billion. The nationwide inoculation drive, which began on January 16 last year, crossed the historic 2 billion mark on July 17; the country took just 18 months to achieve the milestone.

On July 21, the Union government directed nine states, which are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, to monitor and report district-wise cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) on a daily basis. The nine states are Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

News Network
July 9,2022

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, July 9: Karnataka’s three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi continued to reel under monsoon fury today with heavy rain coupled with the overflowing rivers leaving scores of villages, vast tracts of farm land and highways marooned.

Rain coupled with ongoing work on the highway led to traffic congestion on the road at Kallada on Mangaluru-Bengaluru road for hours.

Many residents in Dakshina Kannada’s Ballurgudde, Kannur, are in danger of losing their homes after a landslide, with three of them facing imminent danger. The people residing in the houses have been shifted by the district administration. 

A concrete road near Pachanady, that connects to Bhatrakodi, was damaged, cutting off the residents. The landslide poses a danger for the ground level reservoir atop a hill. 

Landslides have occurred in Gandibagilu in Belthangady. Mudslides have also been reported at Charmadi Ghat.

Even though the intensity of rainfall has slightly receded in Udupi, the flood situation has remained grim at Navunda in Byndoor and a few villages in Kundapura and Brahmavar. The swollen Sauparnika river is unleashing a trail of destruction in the region.

Floodwaters from Kubja river have entered the sanctum sanctorum of Brahmi Durgaparameshwari temple in Kamalashile.

Many houses were damaged and acres of farmland have remained under water at Neelavara, Bavalikudru in Brahmavar. Sea erosion continued in Battappady and surrounding areas in Ullal and Maravanthe in Udupi.

Flood situation in Uttara Kannada, in particular, is grim due to relentless rain and heavy discharge from dams. Gundbal, Bhaskeri, Badagani and Mankuli Nagamastikeri villages have been inundated by an overflowing stream. Many people from the flood-hit villages in Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks have been evacuated to relief centres.

Traffic was hit on National Highway 66 after a portion of the hill caved in on the road near Sarpanakatte check-post in Bhatkal taluk. Similarly, vehicular movement on highway near Araga and Chandiya in Karwar taluk was affected after a heavy discharge from Kadra dam flooded the road.

With the weather department predicting heavy rain in the next 24 hours, schools and colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur and Joida taluks have been declared holiday on Saturday.

Bhatkal recorded a maximum rain of 21.8 cm in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Friday) while Karwar and Honnavar received 20.5 and 19.8 cm respectively.

Mudslides continued to rattle Kodagu. Heaps of mud caved in on Madikeri-Mangaluru road near Karthoji hitting traffic badly. Mudslides were also reported near the hockey stadium in Madikeri. 

The concrete slab of the retaining wall of Kodagu DC’s office has slipped, triggering a fear of collapse. Many houses across the district have been damaged in the rain in the past one week. MP Pratap Simha visited parts of Kodagu and took stock of the situation.

News Network
July 10,2022

Mangaluru, July 10: Once again mild tremors were felt in parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district today morning. 

According to reports, tremors were felt in Sampaje, Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally areas between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

According to G K Hamid, president of Sampaje gram panchayat, residents witnessed shaking of earth and also heard sound for a few seconds. 

In the last week of June, the region had witnessed repeated tremors. The fresh tremors has increased fear among villagers in the area.

