The Shepherds International Academy celebrates 76th I-Day

Mangaluru: The Shepherds International Academy celebrated the 76th Independence Day which marks the culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the school premises in Attavar, here to inculcate the feeling of patriotism at a very young age in the minds of students.

Chairman Ar. Mohammed Nissar, Trustee Naushad A.K., HR Director Dr. Nafeesa Shareen, Principal of Indian Design School Ramnath Nayak, Principal of the school Ms.Lubna Banu and the CAO of the school Hasan Yusuf, all graced the occasion with their esteemed presence.

Numa Mariam from Grade-4 welcomed the gathering.

The chairman shared his views on the significance of Independence Day and remembered all our freedom fighters and martyrs who gave their life for the freedom of our country. Our little ones illuminated the stage by upholding the principles of Unity and Humanity through patriotic songs and a skit.

Fathima Shahinaz convened the program and Aisha Aliya from Grade-3 delivered the vote of thanks.

The program concluded with the National Anthem as a homage to our beloved nation. National Flag and sweets were distributed to the students to commemorate this joyous occasion.