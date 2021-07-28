  1. Home
Hepatitis Can’t Wait: Seek Care For Symptoms

By Dr. Suraj Uppalapati
July 28, 2021

While the world is being gripped by a novel virus, let us take a moment to remember some of the older viruses on World Hepatitis Day.

Hepatitis is defined as inflammation of liver which is brought to notice by elevated liver enzymes (AST or SGOT and ALT or SGPT) seen in routine blood tests.

Hepatitis can be acute or chronic, and its severity can range from mild to fatal. Viruses, alcohol, toxins, autoimmune reactions, and pregnancy can lead to Hepatitis with symptoms like jaundice, nausea, vomiting, upper abdomen discomfort.

There are five main strains of Hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D and E.  Viral Hepatitis A & E are leading cause of Acute Hepatitis (< 6 months) in India with both showing prevalance of 10-30%. Hepatitis B and C predominantly cause Chronic hepatitis (> 6 months) with a prevalance of 4 % and 1 % respectively in India. 

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis continues to claim thousands of lives every day. Some of these deaths are directly linked to COVID-19 in patients with viral hepatitis and the others are due to collateral damage, due to lack of timely intervention and lack of screening. 

Government of India launched National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NHVCP) in July 2018 to provide free of charge diagnosis and treatment. It aims at ending viral hepatitis by 2030. But there has been a disruption to vaccination programes during the pandemic.

Emerging causes of Hepatitis seen nowadays are due to Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Alcohol related Hepatitis, Drug induced Hepatitis including Complimentary and Alternated Medicine (CAM) and Autoimmune hepatitis.

Hepatitis severity can range from self limiting to life threatening requiring liver transplantation. Long standing hepatitis can lead to Cirrhosis and Liver Cancer (HCC). 

Hence, altered liver enzymes in blood tests requires expert opinion to identify the problem at the earliest and treat accordingly because HEPATITIS CAN’T WAIT.

 

Dr. Suraj Uppalapati is a Consultant Gastroenterologist at Citizens Specialty Hospital

July 17,2021

danishsiddiqui.jpg

The Taliban has denied any role in the death of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the insurgents.

“We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told CNN-News18.

“Any journalist entering the war zone should inform us. We will take proper care of that particular individual... We are sorry for Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui’s death," he said.

Siddiqui, an Indian national and Reuters staff journalist, was embedded with the members of Afghanistan’s elite special forces in Kandahar, a former Taliban stronghold. He was killed on Friday morning when Afghan commandos, attempting to retake a district surrounding a border crossing with Pakistan, came under Taliban fire, according to Reuters.

The slain journalist’s body was handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) around 5 pm on July 19, according to the publication.

Afghanistan has long been one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Officials blame the Taliban for the murders although some assassinations have been claimed by the jihadist Islamic State.

Siddiqui is a mass communication graduate from Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi. Before making his foray into photojournalism, he had worked as television correspondent. 

As a photojournalist, Danish has covered several important stories in Asia, Middle East and Europe. Some of his works include covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Rohingya refugees crisis, Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes, Mass Games in North Korea and living conditions of asylum seekers in Switzerland. He has also produced a photo series on Muslim converts in England.

In India, Danish Siddiqui’s covered the anti-CAA protests, farmer protests, COVID-19 and lock-down struggles. His pictures are called iconic, for they showed the truth.

July 26,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 26: With the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who had single-handedly led the party to the seat of power in Karnataka, finally quitting the post, the Central BJP leaders are likely to announce new name to head the only-BJP-government in the entire southern-peninsula.

While Yediyurappa is perceived as a ‘soft Hindutva’ ideologue, the BJP is said to be considering a hardliner backed by the RSS to become its face for the 2023 polls. 

According to official sources, there are several names to replace B S Yediyurappa doing the rounds including that of the Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishvedhwar Hegde Kageri, Home minister S R Bommai, Mining minister Murugesh Nirani and others. 

The Central BJP leaders who had directed the Chief minister B S Yediyurappa to demit office, must have a definite name at their proposal and may announce it very soon, a senior BJP party functionary said.

Speaking to newsmen, after coming out from the Raj Bhavan, submitting his resignation Chief minister said, "The Governor had accepted my resignation and has asked to remain in office as caretaker till the next alternate arrangements were made".

The outgoing chief minister thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP National President J P Nadda, for showing generosity for heading the state despite being beyond the age of 75".

Terming his resignation to the office of the Chief minister as an act of 'Voluntary-one" he said, "During my visit to Delhi recently I myself had requested to replace me with a new face."

Replying to the question he said he would remain in active politics and work for the party to bring it back to power in the 2023 assembly elections.

