  Mangaluru's Ganapathi Bhat builds 'tree scooter' to zoom up tall areca palms

Mangaluru’s Ganapathi Bhat builds 'tree scooter' to zoom up tall areca palms

News Network
March 8, 2022

ganapatibhat2.jpg

Ganapathi Bhat goes to work most mornings carrying a homemade contraption consisting of a small motor, a rudimentary seat and a set of wheels - all expertly combined to help the farmer swiftly climb tall trees.

The 50-year-old farms areca nut in the coastal town of Mangaluru in Karnataka and has to regularly scale 60- to 70-foot-tall trees to harvest his crop. Too old to climb, and unable to find cheap labour, Bhat said he took it upon himself to invent a device that would make his life easier. Bhat calls it a "tree scooter".

India is the world's biggest producer of areca nut, with an output of 1.2 million tonnes in 2020-21. Much of this crop is produced along the southern coastal states of Karnataka and Kerala.

"Villagers asked me if I was mad. They had doubts about my invention... whether it would work in the rainy season because the trees would be slippery," Bhat said at his lush 18-acre farm.

Starting in 2014, Bhat said he spent around Rs 40 lakh ($52,824) into research and development. After four years before, he and his engineer partner had a working prototype.

Bhat says he has sold more than 300 of the "tree scooters", which cost Rs 62,000 ($819.02) each.

On a recent morning, Bhat strapped on a seat-belt, which is hooked to the handle of this contraption. He then revved up the scooter, zooming up an areca nut tree. High above the ground, Bhat quickly inspected the crop before descending at top speed.

"I feel proud that I did something for the people through this invention," Bhat said. "I feel that my life is complete now."

ganapatibhat1.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
February 22,2022

Udupi, Feb 22: Miscreants belonging to Sangh Parivar have attacked the family of one of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court and damaged their property in Udupi last night.

In a series of tweets, Hazra Shifa, the petitioner, demanded that a case be filed against the attackers.

The miscreants attacked 'Bismillah Hotel' at Malpe run by Hyder Ali, the father of Shifa. 

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," she tweeted.

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi.

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, said in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.

"He was a victim as his sister @hazra_shifa is still fighting for her rights, her #Hijab. Not only students but families' lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken!" Manna tweeted.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the case where Muslim girls and women are demanding that they be allowed to be wear hijab in classrooms.

The bench comprising Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit was constituted to hear the case against the hijab ban.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India, a students’ outfit protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal Rudre Gowda permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. 

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has expressed suspicion that Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat may have had a role to play in the attack on hijab petitioner’s family. 

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, CFI district president Aseel Akram said, "about six persons from the violent mob together beaten up the family members," he said.

He said that Hyder Ali began to receive threatening calls after a video captured by a hidden camera of a private television channel was aired.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 28,2022

housemaid.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: Naseema Bee Rashid, resident of Tumakuru district in Karnataka, who has been confined by an Indian agent in Ajman, UAE, finally reached her hometown on February 27, via Mangaluru International Airport with the active involvement and help of Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri, a social worker based in Riyadh-KSA. 

Two UAE NRI social workers – P A Mutthalib Padubidri and P M Basheer Ummer Farook supported in this endeavour of Adv. Hameed Padubidri. 

Naseema Bee Rashid was sent to Dubai in April 2021 as a housemaid with the temptation of fabulous packages by an agent in Bengaluru. 

One Ibrahim in Bengaluru is the manpower and visa services agent, who is a sub-agent of main agent named Shafi in Ajman-UAE. Afzal Pasha based in Dubai is another intermediary agent to Shafi. It's learnt that Ibrahim and Afzal Pasha received 1 lakh each for hiring and supplying Naseema Bee to the main agent Shafi in Ajman. 

Naseema Bee was supplied to Emirati house as a housemaid, where the agent was receiving more than three thousand UAE Dirhams. She was working for around 6 months and was paid salary for around 4 months; that too, meagre salary of less than 40% of the received amount. Due to her health condition, she was not able to continue to work. She told the agent to send her back to India as she was unable to do works. But, the agent refused to do so.  

Despite of her health issues, she was forced to work for other Emirati house. But, she refused to work citing the health reasons. He started harassing her and when she requested to send her back to India, he demanded INR. 2lakhs from her. When her son, Afsar, from Tumakuru, requested him over telephone to send her mother back, he said she will be sent back only if the said amount was deposited in his account; otherwise, he can't even see her mother's dead body. Not only that, she was also confined in a single room without any contact. She was also threatened of dire consequence if she was reluctant to work. 

Her son, Afsar, contacted and requested Adv. P A Hameed through Mrs Sabiha Tumakuru, who was also once stranded and helped by the former in a gulf country. 

Adv P A Hameed said that he immediately contacted and requested the Indian Consulate in Dubai to look into her case immediately. Also, he requested the Human Rights Commission in Dubai in this regard. 

Both the Commission and Consulate took up the case based on Adv. P.A. Hameed's petition and warned the agent to send her back immediately to India before taking the legal action against him. The agent agreed to send her back without delay. 

Still he was insisting her son to at least deposit the ticket amount of INR. 25K. Adv. P A Hameed told her son not to pay a single penny to the agent as it's the agent's responsibility to bear the return ticket. Accordingly, he refused to deposit the ticket amount. 

Finally, by understanding the seriousness of the situation, the agent himself booked the ticket for her and sent her back to her hometown. She was received by her son and relatives in Mangaluru and she reached her home safely the next day morning.

Naseema Bee and her family extended their immense thanks to the Good Samaritan NRIs for their socio-humanitarian works in getting her landed in India safely. They also expressed their immense gratitude to the Indian Consulate in Dubai, especially Mr Jithendra Singh Nega, official in the Consulate and Human Rights Commission in Dubai for their help.

