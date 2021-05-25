  1. Home
PM Modi in tears makes people question motives

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 26, 2021

modis.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi choking up at the plight of healthcare workers in Varanasi had brewed up a storm. It has been met with both sympathy and disbelief. The Indian public is divided on what to make of the spectacle.

It is no secret that politics is most often elaborately planned and executed. The speeches are written, the leaders are told what to say, what questions to answer, what questions to evade. That is not to say that there is no truth to what they say, but simply that they choose what truth, and how much of it, to speak.

The question then arises, how much of it is an act?

The video of the Prime Minister in tears has, predictably, gone viral. By his supporters, it has been described as an outpouring of grief. He is commented for empathizing with the terrible situation the healthcare workers are in. It is perceived as him truly caring about the Indian public.

The more skeptical of the Indian public, on the other hand, have called it a spectacle of ‘crocodile tears’. It’s been referred to as drama. Rising to the occasion as always, trolls on the internet have begun to refer to it as PMCries, an allusion to the ‘relief fund’ PMCares.

Pathos has always been the preferred tool in BJP’s arsenal. Indians are sentimental folk, and swaying the public’s emotions is a good way to gain their support. Strategically speaking, it is undoubtedly a smart move. In terms of credibility, however, it leaves much to be desired.

Some other instances of PM Modi being ‘moved to tears in the history of Indian politics may help shed some more light on the current situation. A few notable moments are after he was chosen as the leader of the parliamentary party in 2014 and during the demonetization debacle in 2016. 

The two instances are great examples of the two different kinds of scenarios that brings PM Modi to tears in public. 

When he was chosen as the leader in 2014, he was made emotional saying that he was grateful for the BJP for giving a ‘poor boy’ such an opportunity. It is an act of humanizing politicians. One of removing the professional distance maintained to give the public enough of a glance into their personal lives to make them see them as individuals rather than an amorphous blob of party ideology.  Although the PM’s current lifestyle is far from one of a ‘poor boy’, it creates a relatable figure to look up to. He goes from simply being a man in power, to an underdog who fought against circumstance to get there.  

During the time of demonetization, the public was up in arms, outraged. It was a policy that hit the middle class and poorer sections of society hard. The speech that had him in tears did not speak of how the crisis would be solved, or why it was considered appropriate to plunge the country into crisis without warning. Instead, he tearfully spoke of his sacrifices to reach that position. He said he wasn’t in it for the ‘kursi’ and requested that the public endure the hardships brought about by demonetization. .

Rahul Gandhi tweeted “No Vaccines. Lowest GDP. Highest Covid deaths...GOI’s response? PMCries.”

Amidst the struggle to find beds, oxygen and medicine, along with the mismanagement of the vaccine and social distancing measures, the pressure on the government is high. There has been some questionable decision making, like conducting the Kumbh Mela amidst the pandemic that further exacerbates the public’s skepticism towards how well the government is handling the situation. 

It is important to remember that trying to earn an emotional response happens when logic and competence have both failed. 

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 11,2021

eid.jpg

As the third Eid during the pandemic rolls around, tensions remain high. India is not the only country feeling the strain of the situation. All over the world, governments prepare for the surge in cases that could occur due to gatherings. 

Eid ul-Fitr masks the end of Ramadan, the month during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk in an act of devotion and worship. In 2020, Ramadan came around shortly after the lockdown was implemented in most places. The internet was flooded with messages with sympathy and solidarity for those spending the month alone, isolated from their loved ones. A year from then, the narrative has become less wholesome. 

Eid celebration in 2021 is comes with Oman canceling Eid prayers, Malaysia imposing a travel ban, Pakistan imposing a complete lockdown etc. 

Ramadan is not simply a month of personal spiritual growth. Ramadan and Eid are seen as community events, with Iftaar (breaking of the fast) get-togethers and congregated prayers. It is celebrated with joint meals, giving charity, giving food to the needy. Eid generally begins with a congregated Eid prayer in the community, which is followed by a sermon. 

People dress in new clothes. The girls put on mehendi. The houses are filled with the aroma of biryani cooking. Like any other celebration, it is a community coming together to share in each other’s joy. 

The atmosphere right now, however, is grim. The COVID situation in India is capturing global attention as children are orphaned and corpses are abandoned by their families in fear of infection. There is a pervading sense of fear and dread in the air, and it is not without a cause. 

Despite all this, awareness and understanding of the virus is not as widespread as it should be. Even now, COVID safety protocols are not being followed unanimously. Even as news channels report the piling of bodies in crematoriums, the people in the crematoriums are clustered together, not all of them wearing masks. 

Many Muslims struggle to cope with this version of Ramadan with no taraweeh (congregated evening prayers) and the heavy burden of grief and loss of loved ones. However, in that sense, we as a plural society are united. The feeling of being fearful for one’s safety, and they safety of one’s loved ones, the constant pain of death in the family, the isolation, these have become universal feelings. 

The financial strain brought about by the pandemic is another unifying feeling. Several people have lost their jobs due to COVID. People who work on daily wage have taken a terrible financial hit. The mounting hospital bills, the funeral costs, the air fares that skyrocketed during the pandemic etc. all contribute to it. 

There simply isn’t much room for festivity.

Every celebration in the past year has been muted and subdued. While there certainly were outliers who preferred to shirk the COVID guidelines, for the most part, all the festivals have faced a damper. Even the iconic crystal ball drop on New Year’s Eve in Times Square was done on a fairly empty square, as compared the usual throng of people. 

Eid ul-Fitr 2021 will be the same. 

While many organizations clamor to get food to those who need it, there is no doubt that the number of people who will go hungry this year will be higher than usual. Even charity has to be done from a distance. 

Yet, the foreboding atmosphere is not all there is to it. Even if charity is being done from a distance, it is happening. People are trying to feed the needy. Volunteers are running helplines. There are people surging up to assist each other with finding beds, oxygen etc. 

No singular ritual embodies the idea of Eid the way the feeling of community, gratitude and service done in the way of belief does. Despite the grim times we are in, the palms will still go red with mehendi, and the community will rise to aid one another. 

News Network
May 25,2021

oxygen.jpg

Mangaluru, May 25: An Indian Navy vessel "INS SHARDUL" carrying 11 liquid oxygen tankers, 1,200 oxygen cylinders and two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Tuesday.

The consignment was sent by the Indian Community Support Group of Kuwait.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shanker, ACP Mahesh Kumar, Coast Guard Commander Venkatesh, Indian Red Cross Society, DK District unit Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Indian Red Cross Society Karnataka State Management Committee Member Yatish Baikampady and others received the consignment.

News Network
May 17,2021

gazzaairstrike.jpg

Gaza Strip, May 17: The Israeli military launched new strikes on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s media.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead.

The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree even a joint statement of concern.

Israel’s Monday air attacks “heavier, longer”

Israeli air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza says explosions “rocked the city” from north to south.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Safwat al-Kahlout says there has been barely “one hour of peace” and that Israeli drones were “hovering overhead, controlling the skies”.

At least 55 Israeli air strikes carried out

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday.

Sources said the targets included several military and security bases in the Palestinian territory, as well as some empty land east of Gaza City.

A four-storey building was also bombed in the centre of Gaza City, but early reports indicate the building was evacuated before the attack.

“The fire is intensifying on military bases, security bases, empty and evacuated training camps that belong to Palestinian fighting groups,” they said.

It was not immediately clear if any casualties had been reported.

