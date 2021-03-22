Your PAN card will become inoperative from April 2021 if you don't do this

  1. Home
News Network
March 22, 2021

If your Permanent Account Number is not linked to your Aadhaar card, your PAN card will turn useless from next month. The Central government had extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar several times. Unless the government extends the deadline again, the last date to link the documents is 31 March 2021. 

All such PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative" after the deadline ends. If your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar, then from 1 April you will not be able to do any financial transaction.

Inoperative PAN card may lead to a penalty

If you fail to link the two documents by the deadline and your PAN becomes inoperative, it will be assumed that your PAN has not been furnished as required by the law and a penalty of ₹10,000 may apply as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

Why is PAN mandatory?

Having a PAN card is mandatory for several purposes like opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares and even making cash transactions of over ₹50,000.

PAN Aadhaar card linking: How to do

•    To link your PAN with Aadhaar, you can go to the income tax department's e-filing portal.
•    Click on the Link Aadhaar section on the left.
•    You need to fill PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.
•    Fill in the CAPTCHA.
•    Click at the 'Link Aadhaar' option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.
•    The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS?

If you are unable to link your PAN and Aadhaar using the e-filing website of the department, then you can link your PAN with the Aadhaar number by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. In order to do so, you need to type UIDPAN and send it.

Here is the format: UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar manually

If you wish to link your PAN card and Aadhaar manually, you can visit a service centre for PAN. You will be required to fill in a form 'Annexure-I' along with supporting documents - a copy of the PAN card and the Aadhaar card. Unlike online services, this service is not free of charge. An individual is required to pay a prescribed fee to them.

 

News Network
March 20,2021

indiaUS.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 20: India and the US focused on expanding their military engagement during a meeting today between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd Austin, a joint statement said today. The talks included wide-ranging defence cooperation, information-sharing in emerging areas, and mutual logistical support, the statement said.

"We focused on expanding military-to-military engagement..." Mr Singh said reading out the statement, and expressing happiness over the "comprehensive and fruitful talks" with Secretary Austin and his delegation. "We're determined to realise the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership," he said adding that he had invited the US defence industry to take advantage of India's liberalised FDI policies in the sector.

On his part, Mr Austin began by offering condolences over the death of the Indian Air Force's Group Captain Ashish Gupta earlier this week. He died after his plane, a Mig-21 Bison, crashed near Gwalior during a combat training mission. "His death reminds us of the risks our brave service men and women take each day to defend our democracies, our people, and our way of life," Mr Austin said.

He said he had conveyed to Mr Singh the Biden-Harris administration's message of the US's strong commitment to "our allies and partners". 

"We discussed opportunities to elevate the US-India Major Defence Partnership...a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration...through regional security cooperation, military-to-military interactions, and defence trade," his statement said.

India is the third destination in Mr Austin's three-nation tour, the first since the Joe Biden administration took charge earlier this year. It is seen as a reflection of the regime's strong commitment to its relations with allies and partners in the region. The US Defence Secretary called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hours after his arrival in Delhi on Friday.

Today's joint statement comes days after Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, asked Ms Austin to raise concerns over democracy in India during his talks with officials here.

In a letter to Mr Austin, Senator Menendez has pointed out that while the US-India partnership is "critical to meet the challenges of the 21st Century", the partnership "must rest on adherence to democratic values". The Indian government, he added, "has been trending away from those values".

The Indian Defence Minister and the US Secretary of Defence, meanwhile, reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises today, agreeing on increased cooperation between the Indian military, the US Indo-Pacific, Central, and Africa Commands. The joint statement said that the talks focused on steps to implement bilateral defence pacts such as Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement, and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).

BECA will provide India real-time access to American geospatial intelligence. LEMOA is an India-specific version of a deal the US has with several countries close to it in military terms. COMCASA allows India to procure equipment for encrypted communications for US-made weapons systems. Together, the three are the foundational agreements the US signs with other countries close to it.

News Network
March 11,2021

womandeliver.jpg

Mysuru, Mar 11: In a rare incident, a high school teacher helped deliver a girl at a park in Mysuru and saved the mother and her child in the nick of time by following the guidance and instructions of a doctor from Mumbai over phone. 

Mallika, a 35-year-old expectant mother from Gonikoppal in Kodagu district, was in the park opposite Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarabad area of Mysuru when she contracted labour pain around 8.45am. Her two other children, a boy aged 4 and a girl aged 2, were also with her when she started bleeding. 

As she screamed for help, a few passersby and vendors called up ambulances and government hospitals but no help was forthcoming. As luck would have it, physical education teacher Shobha Prakash arrived just then to catch a bus to school at Navilur in Nanjangud taluk. Passers-by appealed to her to help and seeing the plight of the woman, Shobha stopped.

“I was not aware of how to go about a delivery. But a youth by the name of Karthik who was at the spot connected me with a doctor from Mumbai. He guided me on the procedure,” Shobha, a resident of JSS Layout, said. 

“What pained me is that when I requested women who were watching us to help me, no one came forward. Initially, I was scared. But I was determined to help her,” she added.

“Following the doctor’s instructions, I managed to extricate the baby safely but did not know how to clamp the umbilical cord. Fortunately, by that time, an ambulance arrived and the medical staff helped,” she said. “After the delivery, I gave her hot water from my flask and she was taken to hospital.” 

All through the delivery, Shobha said, “the two-year-old girl held on to her mother. She was not ready to leave her.”

Shobha later visited the mother and child in hospital and offered Rs 2,000 to the newborn. The district primary school teacher’s association also extended help.

Mallika, a resident of Aruvattoklu, had reportedly quarrelled with her husband four months ago and left home. With the baby on the way, she decided to return to him and was on her way to Mandya to meet him. Sources said she had spent the money she had and was working at a Mysuru hotel for the past three days.

“Both mother and baby are fine. As the delivery happened outside, we are closely monitoring the health of the child. Mallika’s mother has arrived and is taking care of the children,” said Dr Prameela, medical superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital. Mallika is now in the care of the women and child development department.

News Network
March 21,2021

Lucknow, Mar 21: Eleven Bangladeshi Tablighi Jamaat members, who were arrested from here for flouting visa norms and put in a government travel blacklist, have left the country after a Lucknow court allowed them go on completing their punishment, police said Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said they left Saturday on a bus from Bhadohi with a police team accompanying them, and will reach Bangladesh through Kolkata and 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

He said all the 11 were tested for Covid-19 before departing and their reports have come negative.

The 11 were arrested on March 31 last year from a private guest house in Kajipur locality here where they had been staying after coming from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the SP said.

They were released from the jail in August, pending trial, but were not allowed to go home as the case was still going on, officials said, adding they were kept in the same guest house under police watch.

Talking about the March 31 police raid that led to their arrest last year, he said the action was taken following a tip-off that they had been to the Delhi Markaz event and come here on March 4.

Those arrested included 11 Bangladeshi Tablighi Jamaat members, one from West Bengal and two from Assam, he said.

He said the Bangladeshi citizens had come on a tourist visa but were preaching which was a violation of the visa norms.

He also informed that cases were registered against 21 persons, which included the 11 Bangladeshi citizens, three Indians and those who had given shelter to them.

The SP said that following the direction of the Allahabad High Court, all the Tablighi Jamaat members lodged in the jail were released in August last year.

"The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Lucknow had punished the Jamatis with a fine of Rs 1,500 each. The court said that since these people had completed their punishment, they can be sent outside India," the SP said. 

