  2. RSS leader Sreenivasan hacked to death in Palakkad a day after SDPI leader’s murder

April 16, 2022

Palakkad, Apr 16: A Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh leader has been hacked to death here in Palakkad town on Saturday afternoon. RSS former Saririk Sikshan Pramukh Sreenivasan was attacked at Melamuri here. He was rushed to a private hospital with hack injuries but declared brought dead.

Sreenivasan was working in a business unit when a 5-member team on three motorbikes came and attacked him. The assailants had machete in their hands and inflicted injuries all over Sreenivasan's body, said eye witness Vasudevan.

Police have reached the crime scene and are questioning the witnesses. The crime took place at about 1 noon. 

On Friday, SDPI leader Zubair was hacked to death at Elappully in Palakkad district. SDPI has accused RSS for the murder. However, it is unclear if the attack on Sreenivasan is in retaliation for this.

The last rites of Zubair will be held in the evening and the daylight crime comes just hours before the procession is to begin. 

April 7,2022

As many as eight Malayalis earned their spots on the Forbes' Billionaire List for 2022. LuLu group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali tops the list among Malayalis and is in the 490th position on the list. He has a net worth of $5.4 billion.

The other Malayalis on the list include Kris Gopalakrishnan ($4.1 billion), Byju Raveendran ($3.6 billion), Ravi Pillai ($2.6 billion), S D Shibulal ($2.2 billion), Sunny Varkey ($2.1 billion), Joy Alukkas ($1.9 billion), and Muthoot family’s George Alexander Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot ($4.1 billion).

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $90.7 billion was yet again named the richest man in India. He is in the 10th position on the list.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani who is in the second position in India with a net worth of $90 billion comes in the eleventh position on the list. HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar comes third with a net worth of $28.7 billion. 

Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India (SII), with a net worth of $24.3 billion, and Radhakishan Damani, founder of D-Mart, with a net worth of $20 billion are the Indians who are on the list.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk topped the list with a net worth of $219 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos follows with a net worth of $171 billion.

April 14,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. 

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption".

"Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

April 5,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places. 

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said. 

