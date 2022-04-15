RSS leader Sreenivasan hacked to death in Palakkad a day after SDPI leader’s murder

Palakkad, Apr 16: A Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh leader has been hacked to death here in Palakkad town on Saturday afternoon. RSS former Saririk Sikshan Pramukh Sreenivasan was attacked at Melamuri here. He was rushed to a private hospital with hack injuries but declared brought dead.

Sreenivasan was working in a business unit when a 5-member team on three motorbikes came and attacked him. The assailants had machete in their hands and inflicted injuries all over Sreenivasan's body, said eye witness Vasudevan.

Police have reached the crime scene and are questioning the witnesses. The crime took place at about 1 noon.

On Friday, SDPI leader Zubair was hacked to death at Elappully in Palakkad district. SDPI has accused RSS for the murder. However, it is unclear if the attack on Sreenivasan is in retaliation for this.

The last rites of Zubair will be held in the evening and the daylight crime comes just hours before the procession is to begin.