2 Dalit sisters gang-raped and murdered in UP; 6 held

News Network
September 15, 2022

Lucknow, Sept 15: Six men were arrested on Thursday after bodies of two Dalit teenage sisters, hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, drew public outrage. According to sources, the accused have admitted to murdering the girls after rape.

The accused have been identified as Chotu Gautam, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif. SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman said that Junaid was nabbed after an encounter, where he was shot in his leg.

The main accused, Chotu Gautam, had reportedly introduced the sisters to other three accused. One of the accused wanted to marry one of the sisters, they added. Police, meanwhile, has denied kidnapping theory and said that the sisters went on their own.

Late on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police revealed that two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri. As soon as the news broke, political reactions began pouring in.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over “increasing" crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

The mother of the two girls alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them. Police said their bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of deaths.

Meanwhile, villagers held a demonstration at Nighasan Cross to protest the killings. Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them, while a heavy police forced was deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

Comparing Wednesday’s case to the Hathras incident, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, “Murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping them in Nighasan police station area. Their father’s allegation on the police is very serious that they carried out ‘panchnama’ and post-mortem without the family’s consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a repetition of the murder of ‘Hathras’ daughter’."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the incident. “The killings of the two sisters in Lakhimpur is heartbreaking. Family says the girls were abducted in broad daylight. Law and order in the state doesn’t improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV everyday. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?"

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family members had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “according to the wishes of the family".

News Network
September 3,2022

nitishmodi.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 3: A day after five of six MLAs of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in Manipur joined the ruling BJP in what is termed as ‘operation Kamala’, a war of words over each other's political decimation has ensued between the former coalition partners. Bihar BJP MP and Nitish Kumar's former long time deputy Sushil Kumar Modi last night taunted the JD(U) over its MLA switching sides, and said the party will collapse in Bihar as well very soon.

"After Arunachal, Manipur is also JDU free. Very soon Laluji will make Bihar also JDU free," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Kumar's close aide and JD(U) national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh then hit back, asking Mr Modi not to "daydream" and dared him that the BJP would be wiped out in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He accused the BJP of not adhering to coalition "dharma" in Arunachal Pradesh, where all seven of its MLAs have now merged with the ruling party, and pointed out that PM Modi had to hold 42 rallies to win 53 seats in Manipur in 2015.

"Want to remind you that both in Arunachal and Manipur, JD(U) won seats by defeating @BJP4India. So don't daydream of liberation from JD(U). Was what happened in Arunachal Pradesh because of your adherence to the alliance commitment?" he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he added, "...and once again in Manipur @BJP4India's moral conduct is in front of everyone. You must remember that in 2015, the Prime Minister held 42 meetings, only then 53 seats could be won. In 2024, the country will be free from jumlebaajs....just wait."

Weeks after the JD(U) broke off an alliance with the BJP for the second time in nine years in Bihar, five of its six MLAs in Manipur joined the ruling BJP on Friday. Since the number of MLAs who switched sides was greater than two thirds of the total, their crossing over was considered valid.

In 2020, six of seven JD(U) legislators had joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, and last week its lone MLA in the northeastern state also crossed over to the BJP.

The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year. The MLAs who joined the BJP are Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP LM Khaute, and Thangjam Arunkumar.

News Network
September 10,2022

Raichur, Sept 10: A teacher in Raichur district has been accused of throwing hot water on a class 2 student for urinating in class.

The boy, studying in Ghanamateshwar Mutt's school in Santekellur village of Maski taluk, is recovering from burn injuries at a local hospital.

District Women and Child Welfare Department officials visited the school and collected information from the parents at their house Mittikellur village.

Though the boy's father Venkatesh claimed the boy was hurt after hot water from the solar water heater accidentally fell on him when he entered the bathroom, Women and Child Welfare officials have asked the police to conduct an enquiry. The incident is said to have occurred on September 2 but came to light only on Friday.

Venkatesh said he has not lodged a police complaint.

Maski sub-inspector Siddaram Bidarani said a complaint has been registered and investigation will be launched. District child protection officials had lodged a police complaint.

News Network
August 31,2022

anandhsingh.jpg

Hosapete, Aug 31: Accusing BJP leader and Tourism Minister Anand Singh of threatening to kill him, an activist and nine members of his family tried to immolate themselves outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K here by pouring petrol on themselves on Tuesday.

Police officials prevented them from taking the extreme step. The cops poured water on them and took them to a government hospital for treatment.

Activist D Pollappa charged that Singh had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land.

“I had filed a complaint with the police along with documents a year ago, demanding that the encroachment be cleared. Recently, I had brought it to the notice of the municipal commissioner. I have been receiving death threats for the last one year. On Tuesday, 35 to 40 goons of the minister visited my house and threatened my family,” he said.

 “I am not backed by anyone. If the minister himself threatens the people, who should we approach?” he questioned.

SP Arun, who was not present in the office when the incident took place, confirmed that 10 members of a family tried to end their lives in front of his office. 

“They have been sent to the hospital. Based on the complaint, suitable action will be taken,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the SC/ST Act in Hospet police station against Tourism Minister Anand Singh and three others based on a complaint filed by Polappa, who tried to die by suicide along with nine family members in front of the SP office on Tuesday. Arun added that a case would also be filed against the family members for trying to kill themselves.

