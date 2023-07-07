  1. Home
  2. 2 held after Muslim youth brutally tortured and forced to lick hooligan’s feet inside moving vehicle

News Network
July 8, 2023

hooligan.jpg

Gwalior, July 8: Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a video has now surfaced showing a helpless Muslim youth licking the soles of hooligan's feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Gwalior, following which two persons have been arrested, police said.

The video has gone viral on social media.

The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, an official said.

The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say "Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle.

The victim is then seen licking the soles of the feet of the man after the latter forces him to do so.

The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with footwear several times.

Speaking about the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, "A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination."

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family, Sharma said.

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

On June 30, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.

July 5,2023

trees.jpg

Mangaluru, July 5: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds left a trail of destruction across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday as many trees and electric poles were uprooted and giant hoardings crashed on parked vehicles in different places. 

The coastal city was hit by power outages in certain areas and Mescom officials were trying to restore it. 

A few vehicles at the parking area of Mangaluru International Airport were also damaged when small trees fell on them in the morning.

In Bikarnakatte, a large hoarding atop Raj Complex came hurtling down along with its foundation, damaging at least 13 two-wheelers that were parked beside the building on Bajjodi Church Lane. 

Angry residents, whose vehicles were damaged, demanded the authorities pull down the building alleging it was unsafe. Fortunately, no one was hurt at the time of the incident, as there was hardly any traffic movement.

The owner of the building said that he had spoken to the company that had put up the hoarding and they assured they would compensate for the damage to vehicles. He also said he had purchased the building long back and was not aware of any violations. Regarding the mobile towers, he said the companies had obtained requisite permission.

All the two-wheelers that were parked beside the building have been damaged extensively, some irreparably, as the blocks holding the hoarding had crashed on them. A transformer was also damaged and the Mescom had cut off power to that area from 10.30am. Mescom personnel said it would take at least six to seven hours to restore power since the transformer has to be replaced.

Trees were uprooted at Nanthoor junction, at several places in Maroli, Adu Maroli and Kulshekar, Kadri Kambala areas. Hoardings also crashed at several places in the city. But no one was injured, according to authorities.

July 5,2023

scooter.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: An elderly man died after a two-wheeler which he was riding plunged into a lake situated by the side of the road at Maliadi near Thekkatte late in Udupi district last night.

The deceased, Diwakar Shetty, 65, lost control of the two-wheeler due to heavy downpour and the bike plunged into a 15 to 20-feet deep lake which did not have any barrier on the side of the road.

On getting information from the local people, the police, fire department personnel and diver Ishwara Malpe rushed to the spot. Shetty's body was retrieved at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. A case has been registered in this regard at Kota Police Station.

In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into water while crossing a culvert at Pilar in Someshwara TMC limits in Dakshina Kannada yesterday evening. The deceased is Suresh Gatti, a painter by profession. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, rain continues to lash various parts of twin districts. With IMD announcing a red alert, Deputy Commissioners in DK and Udupi have declared holidays for schools and PU Colleges.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday), Yadthare in Kundapura received 207.5 mm rainfall, Renjala 205 mm, Shirur 196 mm and Uppunda 182 mm of rainfall. While Marodi in Belthangady received 202 mm of rain, Balanja received 196 mm and Pajir 188 mm of rain.

The water level in rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara, and Phalguni have increased following good showers in the catchment areas. The four gates of Thumbe vented dam which supplies water to Mangaluru city has been opened. The IMD has announced an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada on July 6 and 7. 
 

