  2. 2-yr-old boy fatally shoots his 8-month pregnant mother in gun-infested United States

June 23, 2023

Washington, June 23: A two-year-old toddler fatally shot his mother who was eight months pregnant in the US state of Ohio, police said.

In a statement, the Norwalk Police Department received an emergency call from the 31-year-old victim, who said she was "shot in the back by her two-year-old son", CNN reported on Thursday evening.

She also informed the dispatcher she was eight months pregnant, the statement said.

Moments later, her husband called 911 and stated "he received a phone call from his wife 'screaming something about my son and needing to call 911'".

Officers arrived at the house and forced entry through a locked front door, according to the statement, adding that the mother and her son "were found in the upstairs master bedroom, along with" a pistol, CNN reported.

The woman was "fully conscious" and gave officers a "complete account of the events that occurred", according to authorities.

She was then transported to a medical centre where an emergency C-section was performed. But her unborn son was later pronounced dead, followed by the woman.

The weapon, along with a spent shell casing, was seized from the home, CNN quoted the police as saying, adding that the pistol's magazine was loaded with an additional 12 rounds.

During their search, detectives seized an additional 12-round magazine for the pistol that the two-year-old had gotten hold of in a nightstand in the master bedroom.

They also discovered a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with six rounds in the master bedroom closet and an airsoft rifle in the computer room closet.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

June 17,2023

Udupi, Jun 17: A student of a private engineering college in Karnataka taluk of Udupi district reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom on Friday, June 16.

The deceased has been identified as Amrith Shetty, a resident of Durganidhi near Hirgana church in Kukkundoor village.

It is learnt that Shetty did not go to college non Friday and stayed home for unknown reasons. Around noon, he silently went upstairs, entered his bedroom and closed the door. 

When he did not come out for a long time, the family members got suspicious and knocked on the door. There was no response from inside. The family members then broke open the door and found Shetty dead.  

A case is registered at jurisdictional police station and investigations are on.

June 19,2023

Bengaluru, June 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave a "compensation" cheque of Rs 25 lakh and announced jobs to the families of the six people who were killed in communal incidents since 2018.

The Chief Minister said he will make sure that no such ‘unnatural deaths’ take place in the state.

According to Siddaramaiah, Deepak Rao (Dakshina Kannada district) was killed on January 3, 2018; Masood (Dakshina Kannada district) on July 19, 2022; Mohammed Fazil (Dakshina Kannada) on July 28, 2022; Abdul Jalil (Dakshina Kannada) on December 24, 2022; Idrish Pasha (Mandya) on March 31, 2023; and Shamir (Gadag) on January 17, 2022 were killed in different incidents.

While Deepak Rao was hacked to death when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister five and half years ago, the other five lost their lives during BJP rule.

The Chief Minister said the previous BJP government discriminated against people while giving relief and gave compensation only to the family members of Praveen Nettar, a BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada, and Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, from Shivamogga who were killed last year.

When Praveen Nettar was killed, the then Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) had gone to his house, which was right but he should have also gone to Masood and Fazil’s houses, Siddaramaiah said. "As Chief Minister, Bommai had given jobs to the family members of Harsha and Praveen Nettar. That is okay but shouldn't others be given (jobs and compensation)?" he wondered.

The then government did not give any compensation to next of kin of the six victims, the Chief Minister said. "Today we are doing justice to their families. Along with that we will investigate the case and ensure punishment to the guilty involved in the crime".

He said that as the then leader of the opposition, he had proposed in the Karnataka Assembly jobs and compensation to the family members of Muslims who were killed, but the BJP government did not agree for it.

"After our government came to power, we are giving compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families and 'successors' of those six people who were killed. We will give jobs to them because everyone should be looked at equally. The Government should not discriminate against people. The BJP people have discriminated. To rectify things, we are doing this work," Siddaramaiah explained.

He also said the government will get the cases investigated to ensure punishment to the guilty involved in the crime.

The Chief Minister also cautioned against communal clashes and moral policing in the state. "We will not give room for such unnatural deaths. We will make every effort to see that there are no communal clashes in the state. Whoever they are, be it Hindus or Muslims, no one should die in communal clashes and no one should take law into their hands," he said.

Siddaramaiah said he has given directions to police to check moral policing, adding that the government will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. "We would like to give this clear message to the people of the state. We will protect everyone, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikh. It is the responsibility of the government to protect everyone, their properties and life. No discrimination so far as the law enforcement is concerned," the Chief Minister said.

June 12,2023

Chitradurga, June 12: Three persons of a family from Bengaluru, including a three-month old baby girl, died in a collision between a car and a lorry near Vijayapura village on NH-48, on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Zakir Ahmed (60), Tabassum (28) and Hayat Fathima - the three-month-old baby girl, all residents of HSR layout in Bengaluru.

Nayaz (22), Imran Khan (32), Tabreez Ahmed (27) and Saba (26) were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Chitradurga's District General hospital.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said they were heading towards Bengaluru from Goa. It is learnt that the family was returning to Bengaluru after Goa tour.

The incident took place when the car driver lost his balance and hit the lorry from behind. 

