  2. 23-yr-old stabs himself to death after father scolds him for wasting time watching TV

News Network
January 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Scolded by his father for watching television, a 23-year-old youth ended his life on Sunday by stabbing himself with a knife.

A complaint filed by Reshma, mother of the deceased Syed Sahil, said he was at home around 11 am when her husband Abbas came home and scolded him for wasting his time. Abbas then went to his elder daughter’s house.

Sahil, a resident of JJ Nagar, worked in a scrap shop and had been irregular at work. On stabbing himself, he stayed home for four hours assuming the injury was minor. But he died while getting treated for his injury on Monday morning.

Sahil rushed to the kitchen when Reshma was cooking. The youngster shouted at her and Abbas, stabbed himself with the knife, threw it to the floor and sat on the sofa in the hall. Reshma assumed that he was only threatening them. She checked on him and found a wound on his abdomen.

Since Sahil did not complain of pain, Reshma assumed that the injury was minor and stuck a bandage on the injury. She gave him food and busied herself with household chores.

Around 1 pm, Sahil complained about severe stomach pain. Reshma rushed him to a nearby private hospital with his friend Salman’s help and informed Abbas as well. Sahil succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at 3 am on Monday. A senior official said no foul play has been found in the parents’ version of events prima facie and therefore, a case of unnatural death has been registered in the JJ Nagar police station.

Sahil’s parents scolded him several times for getting into bad company and avoiding going to work. His father chided him for watching TV on Sunday.

News Network
January 8,2022

New Delhi, Jan 8: The country was put on election mode on Saturday, one of the crucial sets before the next Lok Sabha polls, with the Election Commission on Saturday announcing the voting schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7.

>>  Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polls – February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 

>> Manipur will have two phases – February 27 and March 3. 

>> Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will have a single-phase poll on February 14.

The counting of votes in all the five states will be held on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told a press conference.

The polls will have an impact on the destiny of the Opposition, especially the Congress, ahead of the 2024 elections while the BJP would be hoping to cement its confidence with an overwhelming victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where it now rules and possibly help in overthrowing its principal national opponent in Punjab if not winning it.

The results could also have an impact on the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections in July-August this year as a decrease in numbers could make it difficult for the ruling BJP. It will also have an impact in Rajya Sabha as 15 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are retiring in July.

The BJP is hoping to retain the four states it is ruling – two of which were managed through engineering large-scale defections from Congress in Goa and Manipur despite it emerging as the single largest party in the 2017 edition of Assembly polls.

For the BJP, a victory in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be crucial though surveys in the previous months had shown that the BJP was sliding from the 312 seats it won in the 2017 elections though it was ahead of the halfway mark. Samajwadi Party, which has stitched alliances with smaller parties, has emerged as the main challenger while Congress is banking on Priyanka Gandhi’s women-centric campaign to improve its tally.

Punjab is where the Congress is pinning its hope where it hopes to retain power after shunting out Amarinder Singh, who the party felt was growing unpopular, and replacing with Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi. AAP is emerging as a major challenger while Akali Dal is working hard to regain its lost glory even as BJP has joined hands with Amarinder to restrict Congress.

Uttarakhand too is on Congress radar with its veteran leader Harish Rawat, who was sulking over the leadership role, has taken charge of the campaign to oust the BJP, which had changed three Chief Ministers in five states. Congress expects Goa, where 15 of its 17 MLAs defected to BJP and other parties, would also land in its kitty with growing anti-incumbency against the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government but the entry of Trinamool Congress has queered the pitch for the Opposition.

The BJP is growing in confidence in Manipur where it rules after engineering defections in Congress after the 2017 polls. Congress is yet to gather its act together in the north-eastern state.

News Network
January 11,2022

New Delhi, Jan 11: The new rules for international passengers travelling to India come into effect from Tuesday, January 11. As per new rules, foreign travellers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for seven days in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

All travellers who need to undertake testing on arrival have been advised to pre-book a self-paid Covid-19 test online on Air Suvidha Portal.  

1. The passengers need to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal and upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours, prior to undertaking the journey.

2. On arrival in India, passengers will undergo thermal screening by the health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff. After testing

3. All travellers (including those 2 per cent who were selected for random testing on arrival and were found negative) will undergo home quarantine for seven days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day

4. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

5. The Centre has also updated its list of 'countries of concern'. The countries included in the list are -- South Africa, countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel, Congo, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Zambia.

6. Passengers coming from these at-risk countries will mandatorily undergo post-arrival testing. They will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

7. If tested negative, they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.

8. Travelers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done on the eighth day on Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective States/UTs).

9. If tested negative, they will further self-monitor their health for the next seven days.

10. International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol. Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.

News Network
December 29,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 29: In yet another Hindutva push, the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce a new law with an intention to make Hindu temples free from laws pertaining to them at present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that his government would make Hindu temples free from laws and rules that make temple managements seek permission to utilise their income for development.

"Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations," he said.

Our seniors have informed me how prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and free to perform, he added.

