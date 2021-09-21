  1. Home
  2. 3 disciples booked in All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri's 'suicide'

News Network
September 21, 2021

Three disciples of top seer and All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who died allegedly by 'suicide' on Monday evening, were booked on charges of abetment of suicide and were taken into custody by the police.

Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room at Baghamabri Mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow. An alleged eight-page ''suicide note'' was recovered from his room, according to police sources.

A senior police official said in Prayagraj that the Mahant had accused three disciples of his of 'harassing' him. ''I have lived my life with dignity but now I am being harassed and forced to life of humiliation,'' he reportedly wrote in the alleged suicide note.

Sources said that Narendra Giri mentioned the names of the disciples, who, he said, had been harassing him. One of the disciples, identified as Anand Giri was detained in Haridwar town in Uttarakhand while two others, identified as Adya Tewari and Sandeep Tewari, were taken into custody from Prayagraj. All three were booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide).

Sources said that Narendra Giri and his disciple Anand Giri had been having some dispute and that Anand Giri had been expelled from the Baghambari Mutt recently. Anand Giri, however, claimed that he had tendered an apology to the Akhara Parishad president and the issue had been resolved.

Narendra Giri enjoyed considerable clout among the seers and politicians, especially from the BJP, including ministers, used to make a bee line before his Mutt to meet him and receive his blessings.

News Network
September 10,2021

The BJP on Friday fielded Priyanka Tibrewal from Bhabanipur to take on Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming bypolls. 

The party has fielded Sujit Das from Jangipur and Milan Ghosh from Samserganj.

Priyanka Tibrewal joined the BJP in August 2014. Prior to that she worked as a legal counsel for Babul Supriyo. She forayed into politics with his help.

In 2015, she contested in Kolkata's municipal elections, from ward 58, which she lost to the TMC candidate.

Born on July 7, 1981, Priyanka Tibrewal completed her schooling from Welland Goulsmith School, Kolkata. She pursued her graduation from Delhi and gained a law dgree from Hazara Law College, University of Kolkata. She also  has an MBA in HR from Thailand assumption University.

In August 2020, she was made the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal.

Early this year, she contested in the state assembly election from Entally, but lost to TMC with a margin of 58,257 votes.

News Network
September 21,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Legislative Assembly that the government is considering a law to regulate religious conversions after a BJP legislator said his mother had become a Christian due to inducements.

Hosadurga legislator Goolihatti Shekhar, raising the issue during zero hour, said “forced” religious conversions are rampant in the state.

“My mother has been converted by a Christian. She was brainwashed into not keeping vermilion on her forehead, abandoning idol worship and so on. Even her phone’s ringtone is a Christian song,” he said. “This has caused much embarrassment in the family.”

Apparently, nearly 20,000 people in his constituency have become Christians this way. “Before the anti-superstition law came, Hindus in rural areas would go to local deities to find cures for illnesses. That has stopped now. But Christian missionaries offer inducements by offering cure and other benefits,” he said.

Shekhar said Dalits, OBCs and even Muslims are being converted. “I agree that everybody is free to follow the faith of their choice. But if someone takes up Christianity, that person should forego SC/ST benefits,” he said. 

Former Speaker KG Bopaiah said religious conversion was “a serious problem” across the state, especially in SC/ST colonies. “We need an Uttar Pradesh-like law against religious conversions.”

Nagthan MLA Devanand Fulasing Chavan said Vijayapura is home to 3.5 lakh people belonging to the Banjara community. “Churches are coming up and people are being converted in tandas, which is leading to the division of the community,” he said.

In his reply, Jnanendra said the government is aware of religious conversions taking place. “It’s a punishable offence to get people to convert into a religion by way of inducement. There’s a widespread network not just in the state, but across the country. Should we introduce a Bill or do something else...we are discussing how to curb this,” he said.

The minister said conversions take place to add to the tally of a particular community. “It’s one thing for a person to voluntarily adopt a religion. But, offering a cure for illness or misusing religion in other ways is not right. This could also lead to communal disharmony,” he said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri nudged the government to consider bringing in a law for this. “Other states have brought a law. Maybe it’ll help if that’s done here, too,” he said.

News Network
September 20,2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been declared today (September 20). The result can be checked on the official website of Karnataka PUC, pue.kar.nic.in. This year, 29% pass percentage has been recorded. While 36% of girls passed the exam, 26% is the pass percentage of boys.  

Nearly 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination this year. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, while 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream. The result was declared in July.

Another exam for Karnataka 2nd year PUC was held in August-September for those candidates who were not satisfied with the class 12 result earlier. 
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC result >> Direct link

How To Check

•    Go to the official website-- karresults.nic.in.

•    On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

•    Feed in your credentials-- registration number

•    Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

•    Download and keep a hard copy for the future use

