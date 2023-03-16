  1. Home
  2. 3 policemen and 4 hooligans thrash, rob 2 meat vendors, urinate on their faces

3 policemen and 4 hooligans thrash, rob 2 meat vendors, urinate on their faces

News Network
March 17, 2023

cops.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 17: Two meat vendors were allegedly beaten up and robbed by seven miscreants, including three Delhi Police personnel, in east Delhi's Shahdara, a senior officer said.

The incident took place in Anand Vihar area on March 7 when the two meat vendors were travelling in their car and hit a scooter.

The accused, alleged to be 'gau rakshaks', urinated on the victims' faces and threatened to kill them, the police said on Thursday.

Reportedly, a case was registered four days later, even though the victims had approached the police immediately.

All the seven men involved in the incident were booked and the three policemen, one of them an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended, the police said.

Nawab, who supplies meat to the Ghazipur slaughterhouse and a resident of Mustafabad, was headed home in his car with his cousin Shoaib when he hit a scooter near Anand Vihar. They were carrying meat in the car, according to the FIR.

The scooter driver demanded Rs 4,000 in damages from them. Just then a PCR van arrived there and one of the policemen took Rs 2,500 from the meat suppliers and gave it to the scooter driver, the FIR stated.

The policeman then demanded Rs 15,000 from the meat suppliers and threatened to take them to the police station if they did not pay up, it said.

The victims alleged the policemen in the PCR van called four other people and took them to an isolated spot. Nawab and Shoaib were confined and thrashed by the accused, who also tried to cut their hands with a knife. The accused also urinated on their faces and threatened to kill them, it added.

The policemen also accused them of slaughtering cows and threatened to dump their bodies in a drain after killing them.

The policemen allegedly extorted Rs 25,500 from the victims. The victims were "injected" with some narcotic and made to sign a few "blank papers" by the policemen, the FIR stated.

The victims sustained injuries on their limbs and back, and were taken to the GTB Hospital, the police said.

A case was filed on March 10 against the accused on charges of extortion and voluntarily causing hurt, they said.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the allegations of the complainant.

However, as per preliminary inquiry, departmental action has been initiated against the three policemen, who have been suspended till inquiry, the officer said.

News Network
March 11,2023

dhruvanarayana.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Karnataka Congress working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 61. 

He had complained of chest pain and was brought to the DRMS Hospital in Mysuru at around 6:40 am by his driver. However, he did not survive, a doctor at the hospital told reporters.

“R Dhruvanarayana passed away. He suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive,” Dr Manjunath said.

Further details are awaited. Several Congress leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

“Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers,” Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri R. Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well wishers,” Krishna Allavaru, the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

News Network
March 6,2023

accident.jpg

Within five days of a senior woman's admission at hospital in the city of Madeenah after being fatally hit by an accident, the hospital personnel informed her Umrah agent in Jeddah and her compatriots that the medical insurance coverage of Saudi Riyals 100K has fully been utilized for her medical treatments. 

They also mentioned that the patient or her Umrah agent has to bear the further medical expenses from their own pockets since the insurance coverage was already used. As she is still required to be in ICU in the hospital for longer days, the continuing medical expenses in the hospital have to be borne by the patient's side to the tune of daily SAR. 15k to 20k, which is extremely huge amount to be afforded. 

The agent and other compatriots tried to airlift or shift her to other non-expensive or government hospital in Madeenah upon the request of her family in Bihar. However, the hospital refused to do so based on the extreme medical condition of the woman. 

Following their helplessness with the refusal of the hospital, her family in Bihar contacted Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, through one of their relatives in Riyadh and his neighbor, Mr. Altaf Mangaluru (Supercool) in Riyadh, to extend his help through the concerned agencies and CGI Jeddah.  

Accordingly, he contacted Consul General of India (CGI) in Jeddah, Shahid Alam, IFS, for his immediate intervention in this case. The CGI Jeddah took up the case on urgent basis and communicated with the concerned person in this regard. Since the patient is still in a critical condition in ICU, the CGI advised to continue her treatment in the same hospital and assured that all kinds of assistances and helps would be provided to the patient. 

Having satisfied with the assurance of helps by the CGI, the woman's family breathed a big sigh of relief and extended their wholehearted thanks to Shahid Alam for showing his personal intervention and his staffs in the CGI office. 

They also expressed their deep gratitude towards Hameed Padubidri for his immediate and timely humane gesture and action. Although the Umrah agent is helpful in this case, but Hameed Padubidri’s voluntary and rapid action as a community worker has been highly appreciated. 

Background 

Mrs Kherunnisa, aged about 78 yrs, w/o Huro Ansari, hailing from Sigarpur in Patna-Bihar, got an accident a week ago & was critically injured in Madeenah. 

She, her husband and other pilgrims came on Umrah visa packages to Makkah couple of weeks ago. They performed Umrah rituals successfully & after that, they left for Madeenah to visit the Prophet (Pbuh)'s Masjid & other Islamic historic places.

It's informed that when she was walking through one of the historical places (near Uhud mountain) in Madeenah, a speeding bus hit the woman causing serious injuries. It's told that her leg was crushed beneath the bus & was immediately admitted in Saudi German Hospital in Madeenah for the treatment. With the intervention & kind gesture of the CGI Jeddah, she has still been under proper treatment in the hospital. 

Her husband and other Umrah pilgrims were already sent to India as their visa was about to expire. The Umrah pilgrims, including the accident woman, were brought on Umrah visa by United Travels Agency in Jeddah. Mohammed Qurbani is the point of contact in United Agency, who is coordinating with the hospital. 

News Network
March 9,2023

abhinav.jpg

Kasaragod, Mar 9: A Plus Two student of Kundamkuzhi Higher Secondary School was found dead near the institution on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Abhinav, 17, son of Vinod and Shalini. He had reportedly left home saying that he was going to the playground near the school. However, he did not return even after dusk. His father, who went in search of him, found him hanging from a tree near the school around 8 p.m.

Abhinav’s death has left relatives, friends and locals alike in grief. Last day when their saint off program was held at school, Abhinav happily participated in the program.

Exams were scheduled to begin the next day. Abhinav used to play in the school grounds with his friends after the regular classes. But Abhinav, who reached the ground the other day, was sitting near the ground without playing. And returned from the field earlier than usual. 

While preparing for the exam, his father, Vinod, rushed to see that his son, who had gone out to play, did not return till late, and saw the shocking scene.

The teachers of Kundamkuzhi school said that father Vinod saw the body of his son Abhinav hanging from a tree on the way from home to school. Abhinav has a sister who is a school student.

The Bedakam police conducted inquest, and the body was shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056

