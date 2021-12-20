  1. Home
  2. 3-yr-old twins, their mother killed, father critical as drunk truck driver hits bike

3-yr-old twins, their mother killed, father critical as drunk truck driver hits bike

News Network
December 20, 2021

accident.jpg

Hassan, Dec 20: In a case of drunk driving, a truck driver hit several vehicles before colliding with a bike, killing three of the four riders, including twins and their mother in Hassan district of Karnataka, police said.

The accident happened on Sunday at midnight.

The deceased have been identified as three-year-old Pranathi, Pranav and their mother Jyothi. The condition of Shivanand, the deceased children's father, is said to be critical.

According to police, the incident took place on the National Highway in the outskirts of Hassan city. The victims' family was travelling on their bike when they were hit by the truck. The truck had also hit four other vehicles before hitting the bike.

The impact of the collision was such that all four were thrown off. The twins came under the wheels and were dragged by the vehicle for a long distance. The body of Pranathi had been totally disfigured. Both kids died on the spot and their mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

The truck driver, who was found to be in an inebriated state, tried to escape from the spot but was arrested by the police. The investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 5,2021

New Delhi, Dec 5: India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country.

Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world.

The nine people who tested positive in Jaipur include four members of a family who returned from South Africa recently.

"Genome sequencing has confirmed that nine persons are infected with the omicron variant," Rajasthan health secretary Vaibhav Galriya said.

The new cases in Maharashtra include a woman who along with her two daughters came from Nigeria, her brother and a man who returned from Finland in the last week of November, officials said.

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight now.

In a statement, the state health department said, "The 44-year-old, woman, who is a Nigerian citizen of Indian origin, her daughters aged 18 and 12, arrived on November 24 from Lagos in Nigeria to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad area.

"The woman, her two daughters, her 45-year-old brother and his two daughters aged 7 and one-and-a-half years, have tested positive for the Omicron variant as per the report given by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV)."

Their thirteen contacts had been traced and tested, it said.

The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men are fully vaccinated.  

On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane tested positive for the new strain.

The marine engineer, who had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai, is currently undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from Maharashtra capital.

"He is stable and responding well to treatment," deputy director of health services, Mumbai circle, Dr Gauri Rathod told PTI.

The first patient to test positive for Omicron in Delhi is a resident of Ranchi and had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week, officials told PTI.

The person is “fully vaccinated” and is currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with “mild symptoms”, an official said.

“He had to take a connecting flight to Ranchi, where he lives with his family. Since he gave his sample at the IGI Airport which came out positive, we admitted him to LNJP hospital,” the official said.

Authorities are trying to locate and isolate 10 people who occupied the seats close to this passenger on the flight.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 17 Covid-19 patients and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital so far.

“The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report," he said.

"The patient complained of sore throat, fever and body ache. He is stable now," Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

The Delhi health minister said banning international flights is the most effective way to contain the spread of the Omicron variant even as he appealed to people to wear masks and take Covid-19 vaccine.

He said there is a 99 per cent chance that the mask can save people from all Covid-19 variants, be it Alpha, Beta, Delta or Omicron.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries will be subjected to the test randomly.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar and Kerala carrying out a reconciliation exercise of Covid-19 data, pushing the country's death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

As many 2,426 deaths in Bihar and 263 deaths in Kerala were added.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,46,33,255, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has remained below 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now.

The active cases stand at 99,155, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the health ministry said.

Even amid the emergence of new variants like Omircron, vaccination remains one of the strongest pillars of protection against disease and infection, according to experts.

The issue of administering an 'additional' dose of Covid-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation scheduled to be held on December 6, official sources said.

According to officials, an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster dose.

A booster dose is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, while an additional dose is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when a primary schedule of vaccination does not provide adequate protection from the infection and disease, they explained. 

Comments

akki
 - 
Sunday, 5 Dec 2021

why Indian govt. suspend all the flights from high risk African countries like all other countries did. if not stopped then there will be huge like before and another one year will be disaster for the people of India under this govt.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka yesterday registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 39 days as the state recorded 456 cases. Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload.

With 2,499 cases having been recorded this past week, the state has also recorded 24.8% more cases this week compared to the 2,001 cases the week before. During this same period, Bengaluru Urban noted a 25% increase in cases, recording 1,362 cases this week, as opposed to 1,082 cases two weeks before.

The issue has prompted the Centre to notify several “districts of concern” where increases have been noted. In a letter sent to the state government on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, MoHFW, noted: “Karnataka has reported 8,073 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days). It is also important to note that Karnataka has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 20,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period.”

The letter went on to note that Tumakuru district had seen a 152.17% increase in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad which had seen a 20.92% increase, followed by Bengaluru Urban (19.16%) and Mysuru (16.49%).

The letter advised the state Department of Health to control the spread of the infection and use the "ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control."

On Sunday, the Health Minister announced that testing in Karnataka would be ramped up to over one lakh a day. The data shows that already the state conducted 7.05 lakh tests in the last seven days - which is 42% higher than 4.96 lakh tests conducted two weeks ago. 

On Sunday, apart from 256 new cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban, the next highest numbers were 66 cases in Chikkamagaluru district and 20 in Dharwad district. Sunday’s Covd-19 bulletin also carried information on six new deaths, four of whom had perished in the last few days. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of pre-teens infected with the virus was the smallest in at least four weeks - only 51 cases were recorded this week, compared to 106 a fortnight ago. However, the number of infected teens (10-19) rose this week with 391 cases recorded. In comparison, only 276 cases were recorded the week before.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.

"Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people in a community. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. Our government, our nation will not allow such things to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.

"As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions," he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.