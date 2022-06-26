  1. Home
  2. 32-yr-old NRI abducted and murdered in Kasaragod, a day after returning from Gulf

32-yr-old NRI abducted and murdered in Kasaragod, a day after returning from Gulf

coastaldigest.com news network
June 27, 2022

aboobakar.jpg

Kasargod, Jun 27: In a gruesome incident, a non-resident Indian youth, who had just returned from a Gulf country, was abducted and murdered by a gang of miscreants yesterday at Bandiyod in Kasragod district. The abductors then dispatched body to a hospital in an ambulance.

The victim has been identified as Aboobakar Siddeeq (32), a resident of Sitangoli Mugu. The reason for the brutal murder is said to be financial dispute. 

Aboobakar had returned from Gulf on June 25. The next day, i.e., on June 26 afternoon, he was abducted by a two miscreants in a car. By night, the abductors dispatched him to a hospital in Bandiyodu in an ambulance. 

After confirming that the youth was brought dead, the hospital authorities brought the issue to the notice of jurisdictional Kumble police. 

The body was later sent to Kasargod general hospital for post mortem. It is learnt that there were multiple injuries on the body. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. Details awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2022

thrash.jpg

Lucknow, June 12: In a shocking development, a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh termed the brutal thrashing of some Muslims by cops in a police station, who had allegedly taken part in Friday's protests over the Prophet remarks row, a "return gift to the rioters".

"Balwaiyon ko return gift" (return gift to the rioters), said BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who was also former media advisor of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, as he posted a video of the alleged thrashing inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed two cops brutally hitting nine protestors with sticks as the latter begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that "questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance".

There was no official comment from the UP police in this regard but sources said that the police station was in the Saharanpur district, which had witnessed large-scale protests after Friday prayers over remarks on the Prophet.

Saffron outfits on Sunday took out a procession at Jangiganj town in UP's Bhadohi district, about 250 kilometres from here, in support of Nupur Sharma. BJP MP Sakhsi Maharaj also defended Sharma and said that the situation was brought under control quickly as Narendra Modi was the prime minister and Adityanath was the CM of UP.

More than 300 people were arrested across the state in connection with the protests which turned violent in some places prompting the police to use force.

Protests had taken place in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras, Moradabad and some other places. The protests had started soon after the Friday prayers at mosques as sloganeering Muslims tried to burn effigies of Nupur Sharma and demanded her immediate arrest.

As Adityanath directed cops to take stern action against protestors, the police slapped the Gangsters' Act on them and also bulldozed houses of many of them, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2022

uddhav.jpg

Mumbai, June 26: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat last night to discuss possible government formation in Maharashtra, sources have said. Team Thackeray, meanwhile, said it will "not forget the betrayal" done by the rebels.
    
Latest development

>> This morning, Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the rebels, camping in BJP-ruled Assam. "How long will you hide in Guwahati," he asked in his tweet which included image of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Sena disqualification plea.

>> Eknath Shinde flew to Vadodara on a special flight last night from Assam's Guwahati where he is camping with nearly 40 rebel MLAs. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara last night, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

>> After talks with Mr Fadnavis, Mr Shinde returned to the main city in BJP-ruled Assam. Mr Shinde and the rebels want to ally with their former partner, BJP, which they claim is a "natural ally" of the Sena.

>> "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

>> The rebels have said that they are still with the Shiv Sena and claim that they have a two-thirds majority. Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar further demanded recognition of their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' and warned of going to court if it is not done and denied the role of the BJP behind their revolt.

>> Despite being reduced to a minority, Team Thackeray has maintained that it will win in the event of a trust vote. "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," Aaditya Thackeray after a party meeting in Mumbai.

>> The Shiv Sena passed six resolutions at the National Executive meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. At the meeting at Sena Bhavan, Mr Thackeray was authorised to take action against the rebels. His side has also challenged a move by the rebels to call themselves "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray" in a letter to the Election Commission.

>> The ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra on Saturday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, throwing stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.

>> The Mumbai police has deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday.

>> The prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police in the first week of June will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2022

Mumbai, June 22: A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Speaking to a TV channel over phone, Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumare, who is among the dissidents, said, "We do not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised our complaints with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers. It was very difficult for us to get our proposals and work requests approved from their ministers.”

To a query, Bhumare said he was given a cabinet portfolio and was satisfied with it. "What else do I need in life. But, as a people's representative, I need to address the grievances of my people. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, another dissident Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath told a TV channel that 35 party legislators were in Guwahati. "A couple of more MLAs will join us by today evening. We also have the support of three independent MLAs,” he claimed.

Shirsath also targeted state NCP and Congress ministers and claimed their "hostile behaviour" forced the Sena legislators to revolt. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.