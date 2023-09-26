  1. Home
4 miscreants held for putting up saffron flag on masjid in Bidar

News Network
September 26, 2023

Bidar, Sept 26: The Bidar police have arrested four youth for putting up the Bhagwa Dhwaja (saffron flag) on a masjid at Dhannur (K) village in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district.

Sources in the Police Department said that Viresh Surya, 20, Kalyani Surya, 20, Sushil Biradar, 19, and Abhishek, 19, all residents of the same village were the accused. They were produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

The police said that the accused, on September 20, removed the saffron flag from the Hanuman temple in the village and tied it on the masjid. Following a complaint by Chandsab Ali, a representative of the masjid, a case was registered the next day under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

“The accused admitted to the crime of disturbing peace in the village. Soon after receiving the complaint, we held a peace meeting. The accused were produced before the court which, in turn, sent them to judicial custody,” Bidar Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna S.L. said.

News Network
September 23,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Farmers, along with pro-Kannada outfits continued to stage protests on Saturday in Karnataka's Mandya against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order to release water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. They laid on the ground and raised slogans demanding justice, and also formed human chains.

Protests were spread across the southern state, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging demonstrations in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They also held protests in other Cauvery river basin districts including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara, according to news agency PTI. Other districts such as Chitradurga, Ballari, Davanagere, Koppal and Vijayapura also saw protests, wherein individuals engaged in sloganeering, blocking roads, burning tyres and effigies.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists, who were headed by Praveen Shetty, even blocked a highway in Bengaluru's K R Puram. Many including Shetty were then detained by police. Some Kannada organisations also blocked the TK Halli pumping station in Mandya, which supplies water to all of Bengaluru city. Cops deployed their personnel at the spot to pacify the crowd, the agency said.

The Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti in Mandya even called for a “bandh” in the district on Saturday. This gained support by various groups and is expected to affect daily life activities including vehicular movement and business today.

Over this, the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, said, "There is nothing wrong with it. It is their right to protest and the government has no objection to it. But public property should not be destroyed, they should not indulge in any illegal activity and cause inconvenience to people. I appeal to them in this regard."

The minister also said police are well prepared to handle the situation in case there are any untoward incidents, and that they have been deployed near the KRS dam in Mandya in heavy numbers.

Back in the state capital, the police department heightened security around Tamil dominated areas, with police commissioner B Dayananada saying that all necessary security measures and precautions are being taken. Officers are on high alert for incidents of stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said.

News Network
September 22,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 22: The Karnataka BJP on Friday filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, alleging corruption in the Assembly elections.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Karnataka Election Commission, the BJP said, "He [Yathindra] has made a shocking statement that in Varuna Constituency from where the present Chief Minister is elected thousands of cookers and iron boxes were distributed and this helped his father to win from the said Varuna Constituency [sic]."

The saffron party also called on the state election commission to nullify the Chief Minister's election for the use of "such nefarious and fraudulent methods." 

News Network
September 18,2023

Dubai, Sept 18: The UAE has announced the official paid holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Federal government employees will get a day off on Friday, September 29, to mark the occasion.

Since most government employees get Saturday-Sunday off, the holiday translates into a three-day weekend for them. Private sector employees will get Friday off as well since the UAE Cabinet grants the same number of leaves to workers of both private and public sectors.

This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.

This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.

Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get a six-day break to mark Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.

