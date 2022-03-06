  1. Home
5 Border Force Jawans killed in firing by colleague; shooter Ct Satteppa among dead

News Network
March 6, 2022

New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of them indiscriminately opened fire at his colleagues earlier this morning in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. 

The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. 

The incident took place at the force mess in the Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, officials told a news agency.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

News Network
March 1,2022

students.jpg

Several Indian students stuck in eastern parts of Ukraine, which is largely affected by the Russian military offensive, are facing a grim situation as it is difficult for them to travel by road to reach the western borders and move out of the war-hit country, one of the students returned to India said here on Tuesday.

A number of students evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Mumbai by an Air India Express flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning.

Talking to reporters at the Mumbai airport, one of the evacuees, Nishi Malkani said the university where she was studying is located in west Ukraine, where the situation is comparatively better.

"We hid in our hostels for a couple of days and then managed to reach the western border quickly. Thousands of students in educational institutions in the eastern parts of Ukraine are facing a grim situation as travelling by road from there is extremely difficult,” she said.

"There should be more efforts to provide an access to those students for safe return," she said.

Asked about her experience in the last few days, Malkani said, “I had never thought that I will face a situation like this in my life. We were asked by our university administration to remain inside our hostels for four days.”

 “We were close to Ukraine's western borders, so we could cross over to neighbouring Romania quickly. The Indian embassy officials helped further and we could return home,” she said.

She also claimed there were "some militants" on her university campus in the last few days, but the students were not harmed.

Poorva Patil, another student who came back from Ukraine on Tuesday, thanked God for the safe return. She was also pursuing an educational course at an institution in west Ukraine. "I feared for my life, but by God's grace, I am back home. It is a big thing for me,” she said.

Narrating her experience in the war-torn country, Patil said, “First, we were asked to stay inside our hostel rooms and were later sheltered in bunkers. It was severe cold with temperature around 2 degrees Celsius. We travelled almost 10 km by hiring a bus to reach near the Romanian border.”

She has been exhausted after facing such a difficult situation. "My feet are swollen,” Patil said, adding that she received good support from the Indian embassy officials in facilitating her safe return.

Some of the other evacuees also said that many Indian students were still stuck in Ukraine and were in need of support.

Union minister Narayan Rane, who received the students at the airport here, said, “As many as 182 students have returned to Mumbai today. It was the fifth flight organised by the Union government under 'Operation Ganga'.” 

News Network
March 2,2022

mediaone1.jpg

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, March 2, upheld the ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne TV. The division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali refused to lift the ban on the channel imposed by the Union government citing “security reasons”.

Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which runs MediaOne TV, had approached the High Court after a single bench refused to lift the ban on the channel.

On February 8, a single-judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh had upheld the ban imposed by the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry. The I&B Ministry did not renew the transmission licence of the channel after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to give security clearance to the channel, citing “security reasons”.

After perusing through files submitted by the MHA, the single-judge bench had observed that there were material and intelligence reports supporting the ban on the channel.

The court observed that there was sufficient grounds for denying permission for renewal of the channel’s licence.

In 2020, the channel had faced a 48-hour ban in connection with its reporting of the Delhi riots that year.

“Based on the inputs from various intelligence agencies, the MHA had formed a committee of officers, which found that the security clearance for the channel should not be renewed. The MHA also considered the entire facts and decided to accept the recommendations of the committee of officers. I find that there are inputs which justify the decision of the MHA. Therefore, I propose to dismiss the petition,” the judge said.

“I am not inclined as the issue involved national security matters. I have acted on the appeal in an interim order hoping that I would find something to interfere. Now seeing the files (MHA), it would not be proper for me to extend the stay even for one hour. I understand the situation of employees and business. But what is involved is a matter of security,’’ said the judge.

“As far as the Pegasus judgment is concerned, it has been passed in the view of the right to privacy. Whereas the other judgment in Digi Cable Network would sparsely apply to the facts of this case. Therefore, I am dismissing this writ petition (challenging the ban on transmission of Media One TV),” he added.

As the 10-year permission for MediaOne TV was to expire on September 29, 2021, the company applied for its renewal for another 10 years in May last year. On December 29, 2021, the MHA denied security clearance to it, and on January 5 this year, the ministry served a notice seeking to know why its application for renewal of permission should not be closed in view of the denial of security clearance.

On January 31, the ministry issued the order barring the channel’s transmission. Hours later, the channel’s management moved the High Court which, in an interim directive, deferred the implementation of the ban order. Subsequently, the court directed the MHA to submit the relevant files before it on February 7.

The Centre had told the court that “the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that denial of security clearance to the TV channel based on intelligence inputs, which are sensitive and secret in nature, therefore, as a matter of policy and in the interest of national security, MHA does not disclose reasons for denial”.

The central government said in a situation of national security, a party cannot insist on strict observance of the principles of natural justice. In such cases, it is the duty of the court to read into and provide for statutory exclusion, if not expressly provided in the rules. Depending on the facts of the particular case, it will, however, be open to the court to satisfy itself whether there were justifiable facts, and in that regard, the court is entitled to call for the files and see whether it is a case where the interest of national security is involved, it said.

News Network
February 24,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 24: At least ten Karnataka-origin students are stranded in Ukraine and the state government is working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them back safely, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday. 

“Around 100 Indian students were on the way to the airport in two buses when the war broke out. More than ten of them are from Karnataka, as per the information we have,” Bommai said. “Students had started leaving Ukraine in batches. Perhaps, this was the last batch and they had almost reached the airport,” he said.

“The Indian Embassy is in touch with the students. Our chief secretary is in touch with the MEA. The Embassy is guiding students on where they should go. Once flights resume, all measures will be taken in coordination with the Centre to bring them back safely,” he said.

The Indian Embassy has advised Indians to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and move to border countries.

