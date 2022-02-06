6 of family including 4 children hacked to death, probe under way

Mangaluru, Feb 2: Urban Development Minister B A Byrathi Basavaraj has taken officials to task for the slow pace of works being implemented under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

Inspecting as many as seven projects being implemented under the Smart City project, the minister on Tuesday said that he was disappointed to witness the incomplete projects.

He was informed that 90% of civil works at the Yemmekere swimming pool was completed and filtration plants were being awaited for it.

The minister said that the funds will not be released when works are not completed.

As there were a few months left before the onset of monsoons, he directed officials to expedite work on the projects by doubling the number of labourers and machines.

“If contractors are not pressurised, they will complete works at their own pace,” he said and directed officials to file criminal cases against contractors who refused to expedite the work.

The sight of a huge mound of waste dumped near Pandeshwar railway crossing irked the minister to no end.

He told MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and the health inspector that the mounds of garbage should not be present during his next visit to the city planned in March.

He directed the commissioner to accord high priority to keeping Mangaluru clean.

He began inspecting the works from 6.45 am onwards and ended the inspection at Mangala Stadium at 9 am.

En route to Mangala Stadium, he interacted with elderly people exercising at Kadri park.

He also gave a patient hearing to the grievances of Pourakarmikas present near Kadri park.

The minister later told reporters that all works being implemented under the Smart City mission across Karnataka should be completed by March 23.

Basavaraj, while reviewing the progress of MCC and KUIDFC at MCC council hall, threatened to take disciplinary action against officials if there is a delay in the completion of developmental works.