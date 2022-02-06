  1. Home
6 of family including 4 children hacked to death, probe under way

February 6, 2022
February 6, 2022

Mandya, Feb 6: Six people of a family, including four children, were hacked to death with weapons at KRS Village in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday night, the police said. 

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (30), her children Raju (10), Komal (7) and Kunal (4), her brother, Ganesh, and his son Govind (8). The reason for the murders is not known.

The incident took place when Lakshmi's husband, Gangaram, was out of town for work. 

IGP (southern range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar and SP N Yateesh visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dog squad were also pressed into service. 

News Network
February 2,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 2: Urban Development Minister B A Byrathi Basavaraj has taken officials to task for the slow pace of works being implemented under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

Inspecting as many as seven projects being implemented under the Smart City project, the minister on Tuesday said that he was disappointed to witness the incomplete projects.

He was informed that 90% of civil works at the Yemmekere swimming pool was completed and filtration plants were being awaited for it. 

The minister said that the funds will not be released when works are not completed.

As there were a few months left before the onset of monsoons, he directed officials to expedite work on the projects by doubling the number of labourers and machines.

“If contractors are not pressurised, they will complete works at their own pace,” he said and directed officials to file criminal cases against contractors who refused to expedite the work.

The sight of a huge mound of waste dumped near Pandeshwar railway crossing irked the minister to no end.

He told MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and the health inspector that the mounds of garbage should not be present during his next visit to the city planned in March.

He directed the commissioner to accord high priority to keeping Mangaluru clean.

He began inspecting the works from 6.45 am onwards and ended the inspection at Mangala Stadium at 9 am.

En route to Mangala Stadium, he interacted with elderly people exercising at Kadri park.

He also gave a patient hearing to the grievances of Pourakarmikas present near Kadri park.

The minister later told reporters that all works being implemented under the Smart City mission across Karnataka should be completed by March 23.

Basavaraj, while reviewing the progress of MCC and KUIDFC at MCC council hall, threatened to take disciplinary action against officials if there is a delay in the completion of developmental works. 

News Network
January 31,2022

New Delhi, Jan 31: Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 as against the earlier estimate of 7.3 per cent decline, showing that the Covid-19 pandemic hit economy did not perform as badly as was initially worked out.

As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21 on account of the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

The National Statistical Office has also revised downward the real GDP growth number for 2019-20 to 3.7 per cent as against the earlier estimate of 4 per cent.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7 per cent during 2019-20," National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data released on Monday.

Under the first revision released in January 2021, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 was pegged at Rs 145.69 lakh crore, showing growth of 4 per cent during 2019-20.

"In terms of real GVA (gross value added), i.e., GVA at constant (2011-12) basic prices, there has been a contraction of 4.8 per cent in 2020-21, as against growth of 3.8 per cent in 2019-20," NSO stated.

During 2020-21, the growth rates of the primary sector (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying), secondary sector (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, and construction) and tertiary sector (services) have been estimated as 1.6 per cent, (-)2.8 per cent and (-) 7.8 per cent as against a growth of 1.9 per cent, (-) 6.8 per cent and (-) 8.4 per cent, respectively, in the previous year.

Nominal Net National Income (NNI) or NNI at current prices for the year 2020-21 stands at Rs 171.94 lakh crore as against Rs 177.17 lakh crore in 2019-20, showing a contraction of 2.9 per cent during 2020-21 as against growth of 6 per cent in the previous year, it stated.

Per Capita Income i.e. Per Capita Net National Income at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,32,115 and Rs 1,26,855 respectively for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21, it stated.

News Network
February 5,2022

kalaburgi.jpg

Thousands of students led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Kalaburgi on Saturday condemning the denial of the entry of hijab-clad girl students into PU colleges in Udupi and Kundapur.

Holding placards that read-Hijab is our rights, the students shouted slogans against the decision taken by the college administrative board.

"Wearing hijab is the fundamental right of Muslim women. Why are you imposing curbs which were not in force hitherto? Muslim women have been wearing hijab for decades. Girl students who went to college by wearing hijab as usual, have been prevented from entering the college premises. It is illegal and unconstitutional," the agitators accused.

Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fathima said, "Being an MLA, I have taken part in the Legislative Sessions wearing hijab and has thrown lights on the problems faced by the people of my constituency. Will you stop me from entering the session from now onwards?"

"Forcing the Hijab-clad students to stand near the gate of schools and colleges is the extremity of the cruelty. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh should take steps to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future. Communal harmony should be maintained besides taking precautionary measures against disrupting the National unity," she appealed.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

