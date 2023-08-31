  1. Home
  2. AAP’s Goa president arrested in accident case, says refusal to join BJP led to it

AAP’s Goa president arrested in accident case, says refusal to join BJP led to it

News Network
August 31, 2023

aap.jpg

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Goa chief Amit Palekar was on Thursday, August 31, arrested for allegedly destroying evidence related to an accident that left three people dead even as he denied the charges saying he was implicated after he refused to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Police said Palekar, who is also a lawyer, came to a police station with a person and identified him as the driver of an SUV involved in the accident to allegedly shield the person who was actually at the vehicle’s wheel. Palekar has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 201, which provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

Palekar blamed “dirty politics” for his arrest. “They were pressuring me for two days that if you do not join the BJP, I will face consequences. This is absolutely dirty politics. Nothing more than this. I have nothing to do with this crime. This is only to tarnish my image and nothing more than this,” Palekar told journalists as he was being escorted from the police station where he was arrested.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP over Palekar’s allegations.

Businessman Paresh alias Shripad A Sinai Sawardekar was earlier arrested in the case on charges of culpable homicide. Police said a speeding car Sawardekar was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into four vehicles and left three people dead near Panaji on Sunday. They added Sawardekar and his partner, Meghana, were returning in their Mercedes SUV from a party, where Palekar was also present, when the accident took place.

The speeding Mercedes entered a highway from the approach ramp, took a turn leading up to the bridge and crashed head-on into a motorcycle and scooter before ramming into three cars.

Meghana, the owner of the vehicle, deposited ₹2 crore for compensation for the victims on the directions of the Bombay High Court at Goa. The court granted bail to Sawardekar after the Goa Police’s crime branch, which is probing the case, submitted his custody was no longer required.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2023

russia.jpg

An Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to his death on Wednesday, showed no sign of a problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency, said Prigozhin, who led an aborted mutiny in June, was one of 10 people on board the downed plane. It was travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg when it crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, Russia's emergency situations ministry said.

Meanwhile, citing Russian aviation authorities, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that Prigozhin was killed in the crash.

A Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group said that its leader Prigozhin died, Reuters reported.

“The head of the Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” a post in the Grey Zone channel said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was cited by RT as saying that all 10 people on board had lost their lives and that Prigozhin “was listed among the passengers.”

"A private Embraer Legacy plane crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the Tver region, near the Kuzhenkino village. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board was killed," the ministry said in a statement.

“Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers,” the statement added.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said an investigation into the crash had been launched.

"An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated. According to the passenger list, the first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list," the agency noted.

Unnamed Russian officials told RIA Novosti that “eight bodies” have been recovered so far and an investigation into the incident was underway.

Prigozhin led a short-lived armed mutiny against the Russian military leadership in June. 

The mutiny, which lasted less than 24 hours, came to an end after the Wagner leader agreed to turn his troops back on their path to the Russian capital, following negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko aimed at de-escalating the situation.

In an audio message posted on Telegram on June 23, Prigozhin accused Russia’s military top brass of ordering a rocket attack on the group's field camps in Ukraine -- where Russia has been conducting a military operation -- killing "huge numbers” of his paramilitary forces. Authorities in Moscow, however, strongly denied his claim.

Following the deal, the Kremlin announced that Russia had dropped a criminal case previously filed against the head of the Wagner group.

"Not Surprised"

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was "not surprised" at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.

"I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," Biden said.

"There's not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind," Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.

"But I don't know enough to know the answer" of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Amidst sudden increase in cases of conjunctivitis in Dakshina Kannada, the department of public instruction has directed school heads to allow infected students to return to campus only after a complete cure.

According to the health department, from July 25 to date, the district PHCs have recorded a total of 510 conjunctivitis cases, of which around 40% are children. There are also cases treated at private hospitals and clinics.

The DPI has noticed that cases are gradually increasing among school students. “It takes three to four days to get completely cured, and students can come to school only after that. Since it is a contagious disease, ill students not coming to school will prevent the spread of it,” said HR Eshwara, BEO of South.

“The schools have been asked to take precautions to contain the spread,” said James Cutinho, BEO of North.

Dr Naveen Chandra Kulal, vector-borne disease control officer of Dakshina Kannada, said that schools have been sent a circular to take precautions to stop the spread of the infection among children. Also, isolating students whenever they come with symptoms to the campus. “It is a seasonal disease and gets cured within a few days with proper medication,” he stressed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 22,2023

modiwalk.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the "skyrocketing" prices of essential commodities, alleging the government's entire focus was only on "saving the image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "benefiting its crony capitalist friends".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said inflation is skyrocketing due to the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government.

"The prices of all essential commodities including vegetables, flour, rice, pulses are increasing continuously. The 'thali' has become costlier by 28 per cent in one-and-a-half months," Ramesh said in a post on X and shared a media report which claimed that the price of the 'thali' has gone up by 28 per cent and daily kitchen expense by up to Rs 100.

On one hand inflation is increasing, on the other hand farmers are not getting the right price for their produce, Ramesh claimed.

"The promise of MSP has not been fulfilled till date. Farmers are forced to sell grains at low prices, but as soon as agricultural products reach the warehouses of capitalists, their prices suddenly increase," he said.

Asia's biggest onion market in Nashik is shut due to 40 per cent hike in export duty on onions, Ramesh said.

"The public has also now understood that this government's entire focus is only on saving the image of the Prime Minister and benefiting its crony capitalist friends," Ramesh said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.