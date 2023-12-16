  1. Home
  2. ‘Brutally attacked, left on road to die’: BJP Yuva Morcha leader accused of trying to mow down girlfriend with car

‘Brutally attacked, left on road to die’: BJP Yuva Morcha leader accused of trying to mow down girlfriend with car

News Network
December 16, 2023

priya.jpg

Mumbai, Dec 16: A woman was severely injured after her boyfriend, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra Thane. 

The victim has been identified as Priya Singh, a 26-year-old model and a social media influencer. She described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her boyfriend allegedly beating her, trying to strangle her, and then asking his driver to mow her down.

The incident took place last Monday near a hotel in Thane and police have registered a case against Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is the president of BJYM, Thane division, and the son of Anil Gaikwad, Managing Director at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Priya says she received a call from Ashwajit, who she has been in a relationship with for nearly 5 years, at 4 am on Tuesday asking her to join him at a family function.

"Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strangely. So I asked him if everything was fine and insisted him for us to talk in private," she said.

Priya stepped out of the function and waited for Ashwajit hoping to talk to him and defuse the tension. But he came out with his friends who started abusing her.

"My boyfriend and his friend used abusive language to which I asked my boyfriend to defend me and not abuse which led to the start of something beyond my imagination. My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away he bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair, and his friend out of nowhere pushed me to the ground," she wrote on her Instagram.

But it did not end there. When she tried to collect her phone and other belongings from his car, Ashwajit asked his driver to mow her down, police said.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," a police official said.

Priya claims she was lying on the road, in pain, for nearly half an hour before a passerby stopped and called for help, which she had been unable to do as Ashwajit hadn't returned her phone.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

"My right leg is broken and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in my right leg. I have bruises all over my body, my arms, my back, and my stomach area are deeply scrapped. I will be bedridden for a minimum of 3-4 months and after that, I will have to take support to walk for another 6 months," Priya Singh told police in the hospital.

Following the incident, a case was registered against him and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Maharashtra police official said that a probe into the incident is underway and no arrest has been made so far.

He tells a different story

Gaikwad has, however, refuted all the allegations made by Priya Singh and also dubbed the entire incident an attempt to "extort money".

In the initial investigation, Gaikwad, told the police that he and Priya were just "friends".

"Whatever has been portrayed is untrue. She (Priya Singh) is just a friend of mine," sources quoted him as saying.

"She came in a drunken condition to a hotel where I was involved in a family function and forced me to talk to her. When I refused, she started abusing me. She also assaulted my friends when they tried to intervene in the matter. When my driver, Shelke, started my car so that she would step aside, she fell. The accident was not intentional," he said.

Gaikwad said, "This is nothing, but a way to extort money from me. I have also given her money in the past and I have all the records".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 7,2023

mobile.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 7: A case has been registered against a 32-year-old woman by the city police after she sent a hoax threat message to a police officer from her husband's mobile number to take revenge on him for allegedly breaking her cell phone.

According to police, the woman's husband broke her mobile phone after he stumbled upon her conversations with men she had befriended online.

This angered the woman. When she told this to her male friend, a Bihar native, he hatched a plan with another common friend to trap the woman's husband. Meanwhile after the woman got another phone, her friend allegedly forwarded a hoax message about a bomb threat to her and suggested that she send it to a senior police officer from her husband's phone.

The woman acted on his suggestion and allegedly forwarded the hoax bomb threat from her husband's phone to the police officer on December 3, claiming that there would be a series of RDX bomb blasts. Once the message was sent successfully, she allegedly deleted it from his mobile phone, they said.

Later, when the woman's husband was detained for questioning, the police turned suspicious and questioned his wife. She then confessed to having sent the message from her husband's phone to seek revenge on him for breaking her phone, they added.

The woman and her accomplices who gave her the idea of sending the threat message have been booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 11,2023

court.jpg

The Supreme Court issued its decision on a slew of petitions challenging the abrogation of the Article 370 provisions on Monday (December 11, 2024).

The Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, saying it lacked "mala fide" intent. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud announced the decision on behalf of Justices Gavai and Surya Kant as well, stating that Article 370 of the Constitution is a provision that is temporary and that the president has the authority to revoke it.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud led a five-judge Constitution bench that rendered the decision. Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant were the other members of the bench.

Following a 16-day hearing, the Supreme Court reserved its decision in the case on September 5.

Here are the major takeaways from the Supreme Court’s verdict:

- CJI D Y Chandrachud said that the five-judge bench made three judgements in the matter, and all were unanimous.

- Every decision taken by Union on behalf of the State is not subject to challenge, as this would eventually lead to chaos and uncertainty and would bring the administration of the State to a standstill, CJI said.

- The Supreme Court said the argument of petitioners that the Union government cannot take actions of irreversible consequences in the State during Presidential rule is not acceptable.

- The Supreme Court says it holds that Jammu and Kashmir did not retain an element of internal sovereignty after it acceded to India.

- SC held that Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of India as evident from Articles 1 and 370 of the Constitution of India.

- Reading out the judgment CJI said, SC holds Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision.

- The Supreme Court held that the power of the President to issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist subsists even after the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly.

- The Supreme Court said Article 370 was meant for the constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union and it was not for disintegration.

- J&K does not have internal sovereignty different from other states of the country, the CJI said.

- The Constituent Assembly of J&K was never intended to be a permanent body, the CJI also said.

- The Supreme Court said the concurrence of the State government was not required to apply all provisions of the Constitution using Article 370(1)(d). So, the President of India taking the concurrence of the Union government was not mala fide.

- The SC also said that the recommendation of Constituent Assembly of J&K was not binding on the President of India.

- The SC held the president seeking concurrence of union and not state as valid, and all provisions of the Indian constitution can be applied to J&K.

- The restoration of statehood in Union Territory of J&K shall be done at the earliest, said the CJI.

- The Supreme Court upheld the reorganisation of Ladakh as a Union Territory.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 9,2023

mayavati.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 9: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who recently became a target of an unsavoury exchange on the floor of the house, has been suspended from his party - Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. "Anti-party activity" has been spelt out as the reason for the action against him.

"You were warned many times against statements or actions against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party. But, despite that you have continuously been acting against the party," the BSP said in a statement. A suspended MP is bound by the party whip.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had used communally provocative terror slurs against Mr Ali in the Parliament after which he met many big Opposition leaders. He even held a one-man protest outside Parliament yesterday to demand justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been expelled from Lok Sabha.

The MP from Amroha was seen with a placard hung around his neck which said "don't turn (the) victim into (the) culprit".

"Decorum in Parliament died in September... it was bombed when Ramesh Bidhuri made those comments. And now they are saying this? Today, (Mahatma) Gandhi and Ambedkar are crying," a visibly upset Ali said.

A massive political row erupted over Mr Bidhuri's remarks during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in September this year. The objectionable comments to target Mr Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP, led to a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri, known for his several controversial remarks.

The BJP MP, on Thursday, expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against Mr Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard both leaders separately.

The BSP, which avoided to comment on the issue, today accused Mr Ali, a former JD(S) leader, of going against the party line: "You were given the ticket on Deve Gowda's insistence who had assured that you will always follow the party line. Only after this assurance you were given the BSP memebership. But you forgot the assurances given by you and indulged in anti-party activities."

Danish Ali, who started his political journey with Janata Dal (Secular), joined the BSP in 2019 with the consent of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Six days later, his name was announced from Amroha constituency for 2019 general elections. He won the seat by defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP by a margin of nearly 63,000 votes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.