  2. Dalit sisters gang raped by 3 men after being held captive in Ayodhya

Dalit sisters gang raped by 3 men after being held captive in Ayodhya

News Network
August 11, 2022

Ayodhya, Aug 11: Two Dalit sisters were allegedly gang raped by three men after being held captive in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district.

The victims, one of whom is a minor, have been sent for a medical examination, the police said.

The incident took place when the sisters were reportedly returning from Sherpurpura market near their village under the Bikapur police station.

The three accused held them captive and allegedly outraged their modesty after taking them to a sugarcane field.

They threatened the victims of dire consequences and fled.

Pramod Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Bikapur, said that an extensive search has been launched to locate the accused.

The two girls informed their family members about the incident a day after their return, after which a written application was submitted to the police.

Initially, some local cops tried to hush up the matter, but later registered the FIR after intervention of some senior police officials, according to the victim's father.

The FIR has been lodged against one Bhai Lal Yadav, Tribhuvan Yadav and an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The circle officer said charges under atrocities against Dalits and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences were also slapped against the accused persons.

News Network
July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: A tense situation continued to prevail in Surathkal area, prompting the administration to declare holiday for schools and colleges in Panambur, Bajpe, Mulki and Surathkal police station limits on Friday (July 29). 

Dakshina Kannada DC has declared holiday for schools and colleges in these police stations on the request of the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has urged the Muslims in these areas to offer Friday prayers in their homes or at the mosques nearby their homes. 

Mohammed Fazil, 23, was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on Krishnaoura-MRPL road on Thursday night without any provocation. The mortal remains have been handed over to the family after the post mortem.

The mortal remains were taken to Muhyuddin Juma Masjid, Mangalapete, Surthkal for final rites. Thousands of people have gathered to participate in the funeral rites.

As many as 19 check posts have been set up in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits. Restrictions on movement of traffic will be imposed after 10 pm onwards from Friday.

On Thursday night, Section 144 was extended throughout Mangaluru Commissionerate till 6 am of July 30.

To maintain law and order situation, the Commissioner of Police has also ordered the closure of liquor shops in Surathkal police station limits from 10 am of Friday till 11 pm. He said that there are chances of anti-social elements creating nuisance under the influence of liquor. 

News Network
August 8,2022

accident.jpg

Lucknow, Aug 8: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Yadav is the SP district president in the area. He did not suffer any serious injury.

A video of the freak accident shows Mr Yadav's vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Mr Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Mr Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri.

According to the police, the truck driver was from Itawa.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri as quoted by a news agency.

Following the accident, Mr Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The murder case of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru has not yet been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) so far, according to ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar. 

Speaking about the progress of investigation, he said, the police have successfully detected who is behind his murder. 

“Information is already gathered on who carried out murder, who conspired and planned and they will be arrested soon,” he said. 

A decision will be taken on when to hand over the case to the NIA. However, before handing over the case, Karnataka police will arrest all accused persons, he said.

He further stated that 18 check posts are being opened across the bordering district of Dakshina Kannada as per the directions of the Home Minister and DGP.

The CCTV will be installed on check posts and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) staff will be deputed. This tight security arrangement will be there for a year, he added. 

