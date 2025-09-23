  1. Home
  'Don't Want To Be Doctor': 19-yr-old NEET 99.99 Percentiler Dies by Suicide On Day Of MBBS Admission

September 24, 2025

A 19-year-old student from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district died by suicide on the day he was scheduled to leave for admission to a medical college.

The victim, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, reportedly left behind a suicide note stating that he did not want to become a doctor.

A resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka, Anurag lived with his family and had recently cleared the NEET UG 2025 examination with a 99.99 percentile and secured an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category. Following his success, he was being prepared to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for admission to an MBBS course.

According to police, Anurag died by suicide at his residence before he could leave for Gorakhpur. He was found hanging at home. A suicide note was recovered from the scene. While officials have not released the contents of the note to the media, police sources stated off the record that Anurag had written that he did not wish to become a doctor.

The case is currently under investigation by the Navargaon Police. 

September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

September 12,2025

United Nations, Sept 12: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration, known as the New York Declaration, stems from an international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in July to address the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the conference.

As part of a carefully negotiated compromise, the UN General Assembly also voted to support a Hamas-free government for Palestine. In return, Arab states agreed to stronger condemnation of Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and provided clear backing for a Palestinian state.

The declaration aims to highlight the isolation of Israel and the US in opposing a long-term solution to the Gaza conflict, showing support from countries such as Germany, a strong ally of Israel, for a solution in which the Palestinian Authority governs both the West Bank and Gaza.

The General Assembly voted 142-10 to endorse the declaration. Twelve countries abstained. Israel, the US, Hungary, and Argentina voted against it. The text condemns Hamas’ attacks on civilians on October 7 and calls for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The declaration also outlines conditions for ending Hamas’ control in Gaza:

•    Hamas must cease exercising authority over Gaza.

•    Hamas must hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to facilitate a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

•    A temporary international stabilization mission under a UN Security Council mandate may be deployed to protect civilians, strengthen Palestinian capacities, and provide security guarantees to both Palestine and Israel.

Hamas has indicated it will not disarm without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The vote paves the way for a one-day UN conference on a two-state solution in New York immediately before the UN General Assembly high-level week, where countries including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israel would never accept a Palestinian state, despite around three-quarters of UN member states recognizing the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988. Germany and Italy remain the largest European holdouts, though Italy’s coalition government is increasingly divided. Meanwhile, five European countries have banned imports from illegal Israeli settlements.

In regional diplomacy, the UN Security Council condemned the bombing of Qatar, without naming Israel. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is scheduled to meet former US President Donald Trump to discuss US knowledge of the attack and possible defense measures. Qatar is also hosting an Arab-Islamic summit to coordinate a regional response to Israel, amid pressure on the UAE to suspend the Abraham Accords.

The UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday to express displeasure over attacks on Hamas leaders. Senior UAE diplomat Dr. Anwar Gargash warned:

“These reckless belligerent actions will deliver neither Israel nor the region our shared goal for peace, prosperity, security and stability. They only serve to fuel more violence, extremism, and chaos… Relentless threats of land annexation and attacks on neighbouring countries destroy any foundation for lasting peace and threaten the entire region’s stability.”

September 22,2025

A growing number of countries are officially recognizing Palestine as an independent state, amid mounting international outrage over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

France and other countries prepared to recognize a Palestinian state as the UN's centerpiece diplomatic week gets underway Monday, following a rash of Western governments in symbolicly endorsing statehood and sparking Israel's wrath.

President Emmanuel Macron has indicated France will follow suit Monday as he prepares to host a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman on the moribund two-state solution -- Palestinian and Israeli coexistence.

"They want a nation, they want a state, and we should not push them towards Hamas," Macron told CBS News's "Face the Nation" Sunday, adding that the move would help isolate the armed group.

He also said that he would make the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, a precondition of opening an embassy to the Palestinian state.

Israel's foreign ministry said the recognition moves do not "promote peace, but on the contrary further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future."

On Sunday, Portugal officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the UK, Canada, and Australia in this landmark decision made ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

The announcement was made by Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, in New York, reaffirming support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace.

"The recognition of the state of Palestine is the realization of a fundamental, constant, and fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy," Rangel told reporters at the headquarters of Portugal's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.

He said that "Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace...a ceasefire is urgent." 

This wave of recognition reflects a broader international trend, with over 150 nations currently acknowledging Palestinian statehood. 

In light of the upcoming UN summit, an additional ten countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Andorra, and Malta, are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine in the coming days.

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that France would make its formal declaration during the UN session, while UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasized that

Britain's recognition must be part of a comprehensive peace process. 

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on a call with President Mahmoud Abbas that Ottawa aims to recognize Palestine officially this September. 

Similarly, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for this move to advance a two-state solution.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and San Marino's Foreign Minister Luca Beccari have also indicated their countries' plans to recognize Palestine together. 

This emerging consensus comes as part of an international conference co-led by Saudi Arabia and France.

The Israeli regime, however, condemned these developments , with the head of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, reacting angrily and vowing to oppose it at the UN talks.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that calls for a Palestinian state “would endanger our existence and serve as an absurd reward for terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin thanked countries that have already recognized or are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state.

She said the move will send “a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions of continuing their occupation forever.”

Announcements from major Western powers and longtime Israeli allies signal the regime’s increasing international isolation amid its genocidal war on Gaza. 

While recognition of Palestine is largely symbolic, it highlights growing global support for Palestine and its statehood. 

Critics, however, argue that such moves from countries that are financially and militarily backing Israel are a tactic to maintain their support for Tel Aviv while appearing to side with international public opinion.

