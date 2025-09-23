‘Don't Want To Be Doctor’: 19-yr-old NEET 99.99 Percentiler Dies by Suicide On Day Of MBBS Admission

United Nations, Sept 12: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration, known as the New York Declaration, stems from an international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in July to address the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the conference.

As part of a carefully negotiated compromise, the UN General Assembly also voted to support a Hamas-free government for Palestine. In return, Arab states agreed to stronger condemnation of Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and provided clear backing for a Palestinian state.

The declaration aims to highlight the isolation of Israel and the US in opposing a long-term solution to the Gaza conflict, showing support from countries such as Germany, a strong ally of Israel, for a solution in which the Palestinian Authority governs both the West Bank and Gaza.

The General Assembly voted 142-10 to endorse the declaration. Twelve countries abstained. Israel, the US, Hungary, and Argentina voted against it. The text condemns Hamas’ attacks on civilians on October 7 and calls for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The declaration also outlines conditions for ending Hamas’ control in Gaza:

• Hamas must cease exercising authority over Gaza.

• Hamas must hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to facilitate a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

• A temporary international stabilization mission under a UN Security Council mandate may be deployed to protect civilians, strengthen Palestinian capacities, and provide security guarantees to both Palestine and Israel.

Hamas has indicated it will not disarm without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The vote paves the way for a one-day UN conference on a two-state solution in New York immediately before the UN General Assembly high-level week, where countries including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israel would never accept a Palestinian state, despite around three-quarters of UN member states recognizing the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988. Germany and Italy remain the largest European holdouts, though Italy’s coalition government is increasingly divided. Meanwhile, five European countries have banned imports from illegal Israeli settlements.

In regional diplomacy, the UN Security Council condemned the bombing of Qatar, without naming Israel. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is scheduled to meet former US President Donald Trump to discuss US knowledge of the attack and possible defense measures. Qatar is also hosting an Arab-Islamic summit to coordinate a regional response to Israel, amid pressure on the UAE to suspend the Abraham Accords.

The UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday to express displeasure over attacks on Hamas leaders. Senior UAE diplomat Dr. Anwar Gargash warned:

“These reckless belligerent actions will deliver neither Israel nor the region our shared goal for peace, prosperity, security and stability. They only serve to fuel more violence, extremism, and chaos… Relentless threats of land annexation and attacks on neighbouring countries destroy any foundation for lasting peace and threaten the entire region’s stability.”