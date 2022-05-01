  1. Home
  2. Ex-Kerala MLA P C George arrested for hate speech against Muslims at Hindu Sammelan

Ex-Kerala MLA P C George arrested for hate speech against Muslims at Hindu Sammelan

News Network
May 1, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1: Former Kerala MLA P C George was held by the police in connection with a case regarding a communally-sensitive speech.

George had made anti-Muslim comments while speaking at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan — an annual event that has been held in Thiruvananthapuram for the last several years  — on Friday.

A case was registered against him on Saturday for spreading hate after his remarks triggered a row and an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth wing leader petitioned the state police chief Anil Kant seeking action against George. The Thiruvananthapuram city police took the former MLA into custody during the early hours of Sunday.

A suo motu case has been registered against him under section 153A of IPC.

George, a former Kerala Congress leader, was an MLA for over 30 years. He had associated with both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front over the years, besides a brief association with the NDA. He lost the Assembly elections in 2021.

George often invited criticism for his use of foul language. 

During the Hindu Maha Sammelan he alleged that the Muslim community was trying to reduce the population of Hindu and Christian communities by various means. He also made certain sensitive allegations. These statements triggered widespread criticism against him. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition party Congress demanded action against him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to annul the results of the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam following allegations of large-scale corruption.

The government will conduct a re-exam for 54,289 candidates who had written the original examination in October last year, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said after chairing a meeting with DG-IGP Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel. 

Jnanendra's announcement follows the arrest of former BJP functionary and Hindutva leader Divya Hagaragi and other accused in the recruitment scam. They were arrested in Pune on Thursday. The accused have been taken into custody and investigation is on. 

A total of 54,289 people were vying for 545 police sub-inspector posts for which a written examination was held in October last year. Following allegations of irregularities, the government ordered a CID probe. 

 “It is now known that there were irregularities in multiple exam centres including Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said. “In this backdrop, the government has decided to scrap the recruitment process that was done. All the 54,289 candidates, except for the accused, will be given another opportunity to write the exam,” he said, adding that the re-exam dates will be notified soon. 

With the irregularities coming to light, the government is also thinking of reducing the number of exam centres. "We will look at bigger exam centres with jammers, to stop candidates from using technology such as bluetooth for cheating in the exam," the minister said.  

Further, at a larger level, the government is considering to introduce stricter laws to stop irregularities in recruitment exams. “This cash-for-jobs scam is happening with several government exams. It must stop. Candidates indulging in irregularities are getting selected for government posts, while others who work hard to prepare for exams get left behind and look on helplessly,” Jnanendra said. 

He urged the candidates not to lose morale and assured that all the culprits would be brought to book. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 30,2022

The conflict between Moscow and Kiev, as well as the long-running Ukraine crisis, is a direct result of the West’s push to create a unipolar world, one which involved NATO’s unabated eastward expansion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told China’s Xinhua News Agency in an interview published on Saturday.

“The US and NATO have always seen Ukraine as an instrument of containing Russia,” the minister said, adding that the reasons that eventually prompted Moscow to launch its military operation in Ukraine stem from a years-long western policy that included stirring up anti-Russian sentiment among Ukrainians and forcing them to make a “false choice” between the West and Russia.

“It was the West that first instigated and then supported an anti-constitutional coup d’état in Kiev in 2014” which gave rise to an internal Ukrainian conflict the US and its allies never tried to resolve, Lavrov said, as he accused Washington and its allies of “fostering” Kiev’s “aggressive anti-Russian course” and “pushing nationalists towards a military solution” of the crisis in the Donbass.

Washington and Brussels brushed off Russia’s proposals for security guarantees in Europe in December 2021, the minister said, adding that Moscow was left with no choice but to launch its military operation to protect the people of the Donbass, following a request from the leaders of the two republics Russia had recognized.

Russia is interested in a “peaceful, free, neutral, prosperous and friendly Ukraine,” the minister has explained, adding that Moscow wishes to restore “centuries-long cultural, economic and family ties between Russians and Ukrainians.” He also said Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding daily video discussions on a potential peace agreement .

According to Lavrov, the document should include provisions on Ukraine’s “neutral, nuclear-free, non-aligned and demilitarized status” as well as guarantees on Ukraine’s security.

However, the foreign minister claimed the Western policy of “incitement” is impeding the peace process. “They [the US and its allies] de facto encourage Kiev to fight [Russia] to the last man by pumping [Ukraine] full of arms and sending their mercenaries” to its territory, he said.

If the US and NATO were indeed interested in resolving the crisis in Ukraine, they would have understood that the Ukrainian people don’t need Stingers or Javelins so much as humanitarian assistance, the minister believes. Russia has delivered “some 15,000 tons of humanitarian aid” to the Donbass republics, as well as to the Ukrainian territories its forces have seized following the start of the operation, he said.

About 2.8 million people, including 16,000 foreign citizens, have asked Russia to evacuate them from the war zone, the minister revealed. So far, Russia has transported over one million people to safety, including 120,000 citizens of third-party countries, and established more than 9,500 “fully equipped” refugee shelters on its territory, Lavrov said, adding that those fleeing the conflict were receiving “qualified medical aid and psychological assistance.”

What is happening right now is not a “new Cold War” but continued attempts by Washington and its allies to impose a “US-centric model of the world” on other nations, Lavrov said. The US and its allies seek to erode the UN-based world order and replace it with their own “rules-based order.” Ukraine has not been the only place in the world where the US and its allies sought to pursue this goal, the minister noted, citing the NATO bombings of Yugoslavia in 1999, the 2003 Iraq invasion, and the Syrian crisis as examples of this “destructive policy.”

Now, the US is also seeking to pursue an “expressly anti-Chinese policy” in the Asia-Pacific region, the minister warned.

Russia’s operation in Ukraine contributes to the process of “liberating the world from this neocolonialist yoke of the West, which is heavily based on racism and [American] exceptionalism,” Lavrov believes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 18,2022

hubballiviolence.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 18: More than 100 persons have been detained in connection with the large-scale violence following a provocative social media post targeting Muslims in the city and the accused are likely to be produced in a court on Monday.

The situation continues to be tense and tight security arrangements are in place, with prohibitory orders in effect till April 20.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is being taken up, to pinpoint the conspirators. "Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be initiated against them," he said.

Police sources said that as many as eight special teams formed to nab criminal elements who indulged in violence are still on the lookout for the suspects. The police have arrested 88 persons so far in connection with the violence and lodged 10 cases.

Violence erupted in Hubballi on April 16 night following a WhatsApp post. The mob started pelting stones on public and government property. Later, they gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station and pelted the police with stones.

They damaged police vehicles and torched private vehicles, besides targeting the Sanjeevini Hospital and a temple. The police used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to quell the mob.

Sources said that one police team is exclusively looking into the CCTV footage and identifying the rioters, while a cybercrime team is looking into social media posts and messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram that led to the violence.

The investigation is being monitored by ADGP Pratap Reddy, designated by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, who passed on the details of the violence to him.

The Congress delegation, headed by its executive committee member Saleem Ahamad, will meet Ram on Monday over concerns that innocents are being picked up by the police.

Sri Ram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik stated that the violence was an organised act against Hindus, in the guise of a WhatApp post. He had also slammed the Congress party for "remaining silent" when Hindus get arrested and coming to the rescue of minority community members. "Let the police do their job. Do not get heartburns when goondas and anti-social elements are arrested," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.