Family of 4 murdered in UP, teen was allegedly gang-raped; relatives blame ‘upper-caste’ men

News Network
November 26, 2021

Lucknow, Nov 26: Four members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, including a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were found murdered at their home on Thursday morning.

Relatives of the family, which belongs to a Scheduled Caste, have claimed the girl could have been raped before her death, and they have accused a neighbouring family, which belongs to the so-called "upper caste", of the crime.

Police have registered an FIR with charges including gang rape and murder against 11 named persons. The Prayagraj police chief told the media some people had been taken into custody for questioning.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party's in-charge for the state, which votes in an Assembly election next year, is due to visit Prayagraj at 3 pm, and is expected to meet with the family members of those killed.

The bodies of a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, and their children were found at their home.

Police said they may have been attacked with a sharp weapon, and that there were grievous injuries on their bodies. The girl's body was found in a room inside the house, while the other three bodies were found together in the courtyard.

A member of the extended family told the media of a land dispute with the "upper caste" family that had been festering since 2019, and claimed the victims had been assaulted by that family in September. The police, however, were trying to force a compromise, the family member alleged.

"The police were forcing the murder victims to compromise. Sushil Kumar (a police constable) used to come to us and pressure us to compromise. The police used to sit at their (accused) homes. The local inspector also told us to compromise," the family member told the media.

"On September 21 the family was beaten up but an FIR was filed only after a week, and then a counter FIR was filed against the aggrieved family too, though they were the ones who got beaten up," the family member added.

"It appears all four were hit on the head with an axe. There are grievous injuries on the bodies. Initial information suggests that in 2019 and 2021 they had filed cases under the SC/ST Act against some people related to a land dispute. The family alleged there was no headway in these cases. We will take strict action," Sarvashrestha Tripathi, the Prayagraj police chief, said in a video statement. 

News Network
November 22,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 22: As many as 24 persons lost their lives due to tragedies related to the heavy rainfall in Karnataka since September. The rains have also caused loss of agricultural crops in five lakh hectares in the state.

These were some of the important points that emerged from the Sunday evening meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his home office, Krishna, to review the damage caused by incessant rains in various parts of the state.

According to sources, the preliminary report on the damages stated that 658 houses were completely damaged and 8,495 houses were partially damaged. It has also resulted in the death of 191 livestock.

Around 5 lakh hectares of agricultural crops were lost and the horticulture crop loss has been assessed at 30,114 hectares. The continuous rains have damaged 2,203 kilometres of roads in the state.

As many as 165 bridges are also damaged. The report mentioned that 1,225 school buildings, 39 public health centre (PHC) buildings in various districts are also severely damaged by rains. 1,674 electric poles are damaged and 278 transformers have also suffered damages, the report says.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts have suffered extensively.

An amount of Rs 689 crore has been made available with District Commissioners in districts under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). The Chief Minister Bommai has assured allocation of more funds if necessary.

Officers of the Agriculture department at all levels were instructed to conduct surveys of crop losses. Crops in 3.43 lakh hectares were affected due to incessant rains in August and September affecting 1.5 lakh farmers and Rs 130 crore has been released for them. Compensation for 79,000 farmers is pending and Chief Minister Bommai instructed for the release of Rs 79 crore towards clearing the compensation due for them.

Action for immediate release of Rs 1 lakh each as the first installment of relief for those lost their houses. Officers have been instructed to take action for speedy disbursal of crop loss insurance amount by the insurance companies. Orders were issued to take up the road repair works immediately after the rain spell in the meeting.

It was also suggested to take up the repair of irrigation tanks on war-footing. The government has also decided to release Rs 25 lakh for each zone in the BBMP limits for pothole fillings. Instructions for submitting ward wise reports on damages in the BBMP limits have been given.

Home Guards, Civil Defence Force teams are ready to take up the rescue and relief work. Officers were instructed to augment their strength, if necessary in the meeting.

News Network
November 15,2021

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 15: The videos of a group of women barging into a liquor shop and smashing the furniture have gone viral in Karnataka. The women were opposing the opening of the liquor shop in their village.

The incident took place in the Muslapura village in Chikkamagalur district on Saturday. The women had opposed the opening of the liquor shop in the village twice before.

The liquor shop was opened in spite of the resistance, and about 50 women from the surrounding villages and with the help of locals decided to get the liquor shop closed.

The women claimed that their husbands will spend everything on liquor if the bar is allowed to open and leave them with nothing.

The women first questioned the persons who were in-charge at the liquor shop and later, when they did not agree to close the liquor shop, they barged inside and smashed the tables and chairs and other infrastructure. The liquor bottles were shifted before the group barged inside, police said.

Meanwhile, the people are appreciating the courage of the women for taking on the powerful liquor lobby in the area. The police are looking into the case. Further investigation is on.

News Network
November 19,2021

New Delhi, Nov 19: After withdrawing the contentious land ordinances in 2015, this is the second time that the Prime Minister Narendra Mod led union government has had to blink on the farmers' issue ahead of the state polls. In 2015, it was months before the Bihar polls and this time, it was just a few months before polls in half a dozen states.

The move comes just a couple of months before the elections in states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, which were the epicentres of farmers' agitation. The BJP has been getting feedback from the ground that the ongoing farmers agitation could harm BJP's election prospects, particularly in Western Uttar Pradesh where the agitation had united the jats against the government and in Punjab where BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal broke its ties with the saffron party in protest against the farm laws.

What remains to be seen is whether the BJP tries to get its oldest ally back to the NDA fold besides forging a closer tie with Captain Amarinder Singh's new party.

In UP, the Samajwadi Party, the BJP's main rival, had allied with Jayant Chautala-led Rashtriya Lok Dal in Western UP, which appeared to pose a big challenge to the BJP after the farmers agitation. In his speech before announcing the decision to withdraw the farm billls, PM Modi reached out to the marginal farmers, who he said account for 80 per cent of the community. 

